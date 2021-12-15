All Things Geek Holiday Gift Guide 2021

ESPRO BLOOM Pour over coffee kit

For the coffee snob-

ESPRO Bloom Pour over coffee kit makes barista-style coffee in 2 minutes! I can attest. Been using it for months and LOVE IT! Best coffeemaker I’ve ever owned! It was featured in my best of 2021 geek gift guide!

Order here!

Mukade Cat Slides Single Strap Sandals $40.00

monmoncats.com

Monmon Cats came through with their very attractive unisex slides just in time to be included in my guide and I LOVE THEM! Wore them all day Inside & out. Super comfy, don’t make that “clap clap” noise or rub between your toes like cheap chanclas, you won’t slip out of them awkwardly like regular slides. And, they look damn GOOD! Worth every penny. They’ve got all kinds of Japanese Cat inspired clothing, shoes & artwork! Super quick shipping for the perfect gift!

The first number listed is in US Men’s Shoe size, followed by US Women’s shoe size. These slides are eye- catching, comfortable and lightweight. Non-animal product upper rubber sandals with pebbled foam footbed for superior grip. Sizes up to 13M

Order here

1973 FORD FALCON XB INTERCEPTOR

One of the perks when you write about collectibles and toys, toy & collectible companies drown you with announcements and send you free shit.

The main shopping seasons are spring/summer -lots of seasonal outdoor & toys movie tie ins & Holiday 20XX -the big one yearly. I only recommend stuff my kids and I love. On rare occasion, I’ll part with my hard earned sight unseen.

This is one of those times.

When this little beauty came up in my feed? Greenlight die cast 1973 #fordfalcon XB? Made famous in Mad Max franchise of films made by the always stellar Jada Toys.

order here!

DRIBBLE UP SMART MEDICINE BALL

The DRIBBLE UP medicine ball is an asskicker! The Smart Medicine Ball you can use by yourself but the DU guided workouts every day with a DU live membership & the DU app are awesome!

Works with any phone or tablet with iOS 10+ or Android 8+ Connects to Your TV via Apple TV or Chromecast you only need 6 ft (2 meters) of space! Perfect for doing strength or cardio workouts at home. The front camera keeps track of the ball and gives you real time feedback on your rate & progress. The app keeps a record of your current goals. Fantastic set up!

It’s great if you’ve been exercising for years or if you’re just getting started. There are dozens of workouts for upper body, lower body, abs, and cardio. Live, professional training with your Smart Medicine Ball.

Dribble Up slashed the price! Was $99.99 now $59.99! Order here





LES RALLIZES DE NUDES T-SHIRT By Night Channels $18.95

Freaking awesome T-shirt from Night channels out of Portland Oregon, well stocked inventory of all things spooky! Shop Night Channels, strange and unknown clothing designs, featuring Occult art, industrial music, existential thoughts, cult film, and alternative apparel.

Night Channels T-Shirts are printed on high quality 100% cotton and are guaranteed to never be out of stock!

All Night Channels clothing designs, are created by local artists in Portland, Oregon.

Shop here

MPLS SOUND’ Graphic Novel $18.47 – Publisher humanoids.com

When Prince burst onto the pop scene in 1978, he put Minneapolis on the music map. Many up-and-coming bands followed the trail that he blazed. And now, co-writers Joseph Illidge and Hannibal Tabu, artist Meredith Laxton, colorist Tan Shu and cover artist Jen Bartel have created the ultimate love letter to the funky pop-rock sound that made The Artist Formerly Known as Prince a legend with MPLS Sound.

This full color, original graphic novel charts the career of the fictional band Starchild and paints a vivid picture of the rise of a musical genius, and the rebirth of a city. MPLS Sound follows the career of Starchild, a promising funk band led by an ambitious young black woman inspired by Prince to start her own revolution.

Through her journey, we see from within exactly how His Royal Badness transformed the entire Minneapolis scene, inspiring countless young musicians to follow in his innovative footsteps. The book is a joyous and thrilling ode to Prince’s music and the shockwaves of inspiration it sent through the Minneapolis music scene.

Prince fans MUST buy! – Read my preview!

NUKES’ Trucker Hat $28.00

weareparanoid.com

Small business and makers of fine hand painted graphic tees, small batch streetwear, snapbacks-hats & posterart. This awesome 5- Panel High Crown Mesh Back Snapback Trucker Hat is a must have! Embroidered Patch on Front. Polyester Foam Front w/ Oak Leaves Embroidery.Front: 100% Polyester Back: 100% Nylon – Front Panel w/ Lining. One Size Fits All. Yes, she’s cool enough to rock it!

Order here

Delta Theta Sigma Queen T-Shirt $19.99+s/h historicallyblackapparel.com

This is a high-quality t-shirt I ordered for my daughter! Comes in a variety of colors and celebrates HBCU.

4.2 oz., 100% combed and ringspun cotton; 30 singles

Ash is 99% combed ringspun cotton, 1% polyester

Athletic Heather and Black Heather are 90% cotton/10% polyester

All other Heather/Blend colors are 52% combed ringspun cotton, 48% polyester

Features:

Shoulder taping; slim fit

Sideseamed; fitted sleeves

Longer body length



Historically Black Apparel is a 100% BLACK OWNED Business based in Atlanta, GA.-

We take Pride In Being Able To Provide You With Shirts That Represent Our Historic Black Culture. Your Appreciated Support Enables Us to Employ Black, Which We Are Very Proud to do!

Support this outstanding black owned business! Top notch customer service. Daily specials and discounts if you sign up for alerts! Order here

A HOUSE WITHOUT WINDOWS- Graphic Novel $17.92 Published by humanoids.com

‘House Without Windows’ is a groundbreaking interactive and fully responsive photo/graphic novel that follows Central African artist Didier Kassai, and freelance British photojournalist Marc Ellison, as they documented and corroborated the challenges facing youth in the country’s streets, classrooms, refugee camps, and hospitals in 2017.

In fact, “graphic novel” isn’t a broad enough to fully describe the totality of the genre defying experience I had absorbing this content.

The intimate case studies featured in this remarkable work of powerful comic art and hard hitting photojournalism shines an indelible light on the human rights abuses these forgotten yet unforgettable children have endured, and showcase the incredible intelligence, resilience and inspirational courage of children on the brink, forced to fend for themselves in the face of unimaginable poverty.

This is the first must read book of the year for me and I highly recommend A House Without Windows. A masterpiece of graphic novel journalism. Read my Review

Order here-

A House Without Windows

$16.89





Check back for more geek gift ideas!