Alysia Harris – Cab Rides and the Morning After [Video]

Alysia Harris, performing for The Striver’s Row.

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:04

i love

00:04

how all the constellations are named

00:07

after greek heroes

00:10

it reminds me that even though

00:13

mortals they have vices too

00:17

i love the dim

00:20

i love it around 5am when all the lights

00:24

dim after the sexy ones have become

00:26

middle-aged in their

00:28

12-hour life spans when the glitter

00:31

fades

00:32

and rests more like sad stars than gold

00:36

leaf

00:37

i love naked white sheets how they work

00:41

like

00:41

paint thinner to remove last night’s

00:43

fresco how they

00:45

dry you off after soaking in a tub of

00:48

room temperature lovers

00:50

i love the cab rides you take back into

00:52

yourself

00:53

away from the still beautiful people who

00:56

are all elsewhere doing

00:57

impossibly beautiful things when you

01:00

arrive home

01:02

you will greet the mirror like a

01:04

criminal in a lineup

01:06

with premeditated sins armed with brass

01:09

knuckles

01:10

and all the good intentions buried far

01:13

beneath the rap sheep

01:17

i plan to be a sinner tonight

01:21

could have been something else but

01:22

looked way too good in my red dress to

01:25

be anything

01:26

christian i was talking to three

01:28

different men

01:29

in five different languages i was

01:31

twisting a blunt straw into page 47 of

01:34

the kama sutra i was

01:36

dancing in an attempt to melt the belts

01:39

off

01:39

every man in the room but i heard the

01:41

truth that night

01:43

a turk speaking spanish didn’t know me

01:47

from

01:47

adam said to crea

01:51

you believe in god but you do bad things

01:55

suddenly i realized i was in a place

01:58

where all they play

01:59

is house music but can’t say i really

02:01

felt at home in the barely audible

02:04

barely recognizable zone between

02:06

having a good time and simply wasting it

02:09

i was a glutton

02:10

with a grin drinking warm gin knowing no

02:13

one’s name but somehow was everyone’s

02:15

friend i was standing in stilettos that

02:18

made me six feet tall but still felt

02:20

small

02:20

i was messing up the shoes i paid too

02:23

much for and still hurt to walk and talk

02:25

about conviction truth is nobody

02:27

believes me when i say i’m a virgin

02:30

truth is

02:33

truth is

02:43

truth is nobody believes me when i say

02:46

i’m a virgin

02:47

truth is the bible didn’t see the inside

02:50

of my face for a week while i was on

02:52

vacation

02:53

truth is i’m not innocent i’m just an

02:56

abstinent fireplace

02:57

it doesn’t want to feel the fire kindled

02:59

between her legs anymore so

03:02

so don’t mind the ashes they’re just

03:04

evidence of how brightly i can glow and

03:06

i want to glow hard like

03:07

like one dim star on an otherwise

03:09

starless knife that’s fine

03:11

just to prove its fidelity i know what

03:13

you must think of me

03:15

want hypocrisy but i don’t want to enter

03:17

prayer wreaking

03:18

of my addiction stinking of cologne i

03:21

don’t want god to smell another man on

03:23

me mistaking

03:24

menage on quad for the trinity thank god

03:32

[Applause]

03:35

so so thank god the stars don’t judge us

03:38

for what we do

03:39

beneath them thank god the stars don’t

03:42

see the evil we commit under their names

03:44

think

03:45

god for the silence for for the dimness

03:48

for

03:48

night spent alone thank god for friends

03:51

who know more than just your

03:52

boss trapping thank god for for cab

03:55

rides home because tonight

03:57

tonight i’m going to strip the spotlight

03:59

tonight

04:00

tonight i’m gonna turn off frank ocean

04:03

tonight

04:04

tonight i’m gonna take off the stilettos

04:07

i’m gonna take off the turquoise rings

04:10

i’m gonna take off the lip gloss and i’m

04:12

gonna sleep

04:13

naked not trying to be sexy just trying

04:15

to be

04:16

me a shaved a girl with a shaved head

04:18

and with eyes deep enough to stand in

04:21

with convictions

04:22

strong enough to stand on i’m finding

04:25

the mercy of god right where i’m

04:27

standing and it’s

04:29

it’s binding it’s blinding it’s it’s

04:32

forgiveness but most of all it’s

04:34

mine so so tonight i’m gonna i’m gonna

04:37

sit out on the fire escape eating an

04:39

apple and i’m gonna nickname the view

04:41

eden

04:42

and i’m gonna look up at those those

04:44

tragic stars with their pagan hearts

04:47

full of mourning and i’m gonna say what

04:50

a fall

04:51

but what light what impossible light

04:56

[Applause]

—

***

—

Photo credit: iStock.com