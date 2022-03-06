Alysia Harris – Cab Rides and the Morning After [Video]

Become a Member for exclusive perks and videos: https://bit.ly/ButtonMember
Alysia Harris, performing for The Striver’s Row.
About Button:
Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.
We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.
i love
how all the constellations are named
after greek heroes
it reminds me that even though
mortals they have vices too
i love the dim
i love it around 5am when all the lights
dim after the sexy ones have become
middle-aged in their
12-hour life spans when the glitter
fades
and rests more like sad stars than gold
leaf
i love naked white sheets how they work
like
paint thinner to remove last night’s
fresco how they
dry you off after soaking in a tub of
room temperature lovers
i love the cab rides you take back into
yourself
away from the still beautiful people who
are all elsewhere doing
impossibly beautiful things when you
arrive home
you will greet the mirror like a
criminal in a lineup
with premeditated sins armed with brass
knuckles
and all the good intentions buried far
beneath the rap sheep
i plan to be a sinner tonight
could have been something else but
looked way too good in my red dress to
be anything
christian i was talking to three
different men
in five different languages i was
twisting a blunt straw into page 47 of
the kama sutra i was
dancing in an attempt to melt the belts
off
every man in the room but i heard the
truth that night
a turk speaking spanish didn’t know me
from
adam said to crea
you believe in god but you do bad things
suddenly i realized i was in a place
where all they play
is house music but can’t say i really
felt at home in the barely audible
barely recognizable zone between
having a good time and simply wasting it
i was a glutton
with a grin drinking warm gin knowing no
one’s name but somehow was everyone’s
friend i was standing in stilettos that
made me six feet tall but still felt
small
i was messing up the shoes i paid too
much for and still hurt to walk and talk
about conviction truth is nobody
believes me when i say i’m a virgin
truth is
truth is
truth is nobody believes me when i say
i’m a virgin
truth is the bible didn’t see the inside
of my face for a week while i was on
vacation
truth is i’m not innocent i’m just an
abstinent fireplace
it doesn’t want to feel the fire kindled
between her legs anymore so
so don’t mind the ashes they’re just
evidence of how brightly i can glow and
i want to glow hard like
like one dim star on an otherwise
starless knife that’s fine
just to prove its fidelity i know what
you must think of me
want hypocrisy but i don’t want to enter
prayer wreaking
of my addiction stinking of cologne i
don’t want god to smell another man on
me mistaking
menage on quad for the trinity thank god
so so thank god the stars don’t judge us
for what we do
beneath them thank god the stars don’t
see the evil we commit under their names
think
god for the silence for for the dimness
for
night spent alone thank god for friends
who know more than just your
boss trapping thank god for for cab
rides home because tonight
tonight i’m going to strip the spotlight
tonight
tonight i’m gonna turn off frank ocean
tonight
tonight i’m gonna take off the stilettos
i’m gonna take off the turquoise rings
i’m gonna take off the lip gloss and i’m
gonna sleep
naked not trying to be sexy just trying
to be
me a shaved a girl with a shaved head
and with eyes deep enough to stand in
with convictions
strong enough to stand on i’m finding
the mercy of god right where i’m
standing and it’s
it’s binding it’s blinding it’s it’s
forgiveness but most of all it’s
mine so so tonight i’m gonna i’m gonna
sit out on the fire escape eating an
apple and i’m gonna nickname the view
eden
and i’m gonna look up at those those
tragic stars with their pagan hearts
full of mourning and i’m gonna say what
a fall
but what light what impossible light
