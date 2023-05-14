Amazing Grace: We Live Anyway

Lisa Marie Presley lived among us for 54 short years.

She was born by chance into surprising fame,

circumstances of riches,

do as you will

freedoms we all wish we had. We could ignore that fame is a burden we bear with the grace,

that we can figure out, muster, and wield as, humans are wont to do. It is hard work or brief, wild leisure. Well, usually somewhere in between.

We have a life. Ms. Presley’s included really good songwriting and singing. She did come by singing and performing from her dad

but added songwriting to the mix. Did I mention grace?

Her short-lived son performed too (see above).

She buried him. I have watched what this is like for a mother. I was the firstborn in my family. My mother buried a six-week old girl, Caroline (number 3), and a sweet son cherished at birth (number 2), raised to run the world type guy. He was more of an artist. Writer, really. Probably a rock poet in dreams. As a financial genius, he had a lot to learn.

The dead rise among us on certain days only, as seen in many cultures. On that day we think of those who have gone. They, who, have died. We invite all of them in. I guess some folks call this Halloween, some

the Day of the Dead. We work it. You know humans do!

I now add the soul of the much admired, Lisa Marie of Presley fame, to my yearly ritual, along with so many other

much-loved names,

including Edward (39), my brother (from above) who said

“Truth is the Land,

and Love is the Community!”

I hold them all

close to my heart that burns with life

for this short while,

I live here on Earth,

as you the reader, do too,

on this planet

blue among the Stars.

—

