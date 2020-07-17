Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / American Psycho Ending Explained: What Really Happened?

American Psycho Ending Explained: What Really Happened?

Look closer at the deeper meaning and messages of American Psycho's ending.

by Leave a Comment

Look closer at the deeper meaning and messages of American Psycho’s ending.

Works Cited & Consulted:
* Eisenberg, Eric. “American Psycho Ending: What Really Happened.” CinemaBlend.
* Williams, Wyatt (June 19, 2010). “Bret Easton Ellis talks film adaptations at SCAD.” Creative Loafing.
* Watkins, Gwynne (April 17, 2015). “’American Psycho’ Screenwriter on Patrick Bateman’s Legacy and That Controversial Ending.” Yahoo.
* Grow, Kory (March 31, 2016). “American Psycho at 25: Bret Easton Ellis on Patrick Bateman’s Legacy.” Rolling Stone.
* Wood, Jennifer M (April 5, 2016). “19 Things You Might Not Know About American Psycho.” Mental Floss.
.

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:06
it’s Patrick Bateman a serial killer or
00:09
is it all in his head most people think
00:12
they know the answer after watching the
00:13
film but director Mary herons answer
00:15
might surprise you there’s a long list
00:18
of evidence supporting the claim that
00:19
Bateman has to be imagining everything
00:21
to begin with he starts his killing
00:23
spree after an ATM machine tells him to
00:25
feed a cat to it he uses a pistol with
00:28
unexplained skills somehow explode a car
00:31
he murders a woman with a chainsaw
00:33
nobody hears the bodies of his victims
00:35
disappear he confesses to people several
00:38
times throughout the movie but nobody
00:40
takes him seriously and at the end his
00:42
lawyer tells him Paul Allen whom Bateman
00:44
thinks he killed isn’t dead it’s clear
00:48
that the guy is disconnected from
00:49
reality this is established subtly from
00:52
the start
00:52
through Bateman skewed priorities like
00:54
Valentino suits and dinner reservations
00:56
in the morning if my face is little
00:59
puffy I’ll put on an ice pack while
01:01
doing my stomach crunches I can do a
01:03
thousand now note that during the
01:06
opening narration he mentions the
01:07
building he lives in before his own name
01:09
and he’s defined by consumerism living
01:12
in the language of ads and driven
01:13
forward by consumption with all this in
01:16
mind it’s not hard to justify the
01:18
reading that Bateman only imagines
01:19
himself to be a murderer and we can say
01:22
for sure that Batemans point of view
01:23
does not represent objective reality but
01:26
while some interpret the final
01:28
conversation with the lawyer as proof
01:29
that the murders are hallucinating the
01:32
director has rejected this reading in an
01:34
interview with Charlie Rose she said
01:36
keep coming out of this film thinking
01:38
that it’s all a dream and I never
01:39
intended it I want all I wanted was it
01:41
to be ambiguous in the way that the book
01:43
should have left it just more open-ended
01:45
it makes it look like my all that was
01:48
all in his head and it said it’s not
01:50
author of the source novel Bret Easton
01:52
Ellis has suggested American Psycho
01:55
wasn’t meant to be a movie he has said
01:57
that the problem is
01:58
the medium of film demands answers you
02:01
can be as ambiguous as you want with a
02:03
movie but it doesn’t matter it’s still
02:04
being answered for us visually for Alice
02:07
the story is actually less interesting
02:09
if we answer the question of whether
02:11
this is real or happening in Batemans
02:13
head for the author and the director the
02:15
ending of American Psycho just isn’t
02:17
about this question and that’s because
02:19
American Psycho is not really a story
02:21
about murder
02:22
it’s about yuppie culture the melding of
02:24
identity and the craving to stand out
02:27
from a superficial homogenized society
02:29
okay but if it wasn’t all in his head
02:32
then why is the ending so absurd for one
02:34
because Patrick Bateman’s interpretation
02:36
of the world is skewed by his inflated
02:38
ego and his evident psychosis as well as
02:41
presumably multiple mental illnesses
02:44
from narcissistic personality disorder
02:46
to borderline personality disorder and
02:48
of course he’s a psychopath Patrick
02:51
Bateman is a killer but still he’s not
02:53
the killer he thinks he is as he goes
02:55
insane he can’t distinguish reality from
02:57
fantasy his over-the-top Chainsaw
03:00
Massacre style killings may be an
03:02
aestheticized elaboration on partial
03:04
truths ultimately the film doesn’t care
03:06
the bigger point of the movies absurdity
03:09
is that within his society Batemans not
03:11
the psycho at all he’s just one more
03:14
normal guy amidst a horde of uncaring
03:17
detached from reality secretly
03:18
discontented American psychos immersed
03:22
in the hedonism and greed of 1980s New
03:24
York yuppie culture Bateman is
03:26
surrounded by like-minded superficial
03:28
people obsessed with all the wrong
03:30
things like making impossible
03:31
reservations at Dorsia
03:33
and the tasteful thickness of their
03:35
business cards within the homogenized
03:37
upper-class elite identities blur as
03:40
everyone strives after a generic yet
03:42
highly specific image of success earlier
03:45
in the film when Paul Allen greets
03:47
Bateman he mistakenly refers to him as
03:49
halberstrom who works for the same
03:51
company has the same job where’s
03:53
Valentino suits and Oliver Peoples
03:55
glasses and goes to the same barber as
03:57
Bateman but everyone we see in Batemans
04:00
company appears to be the same person
04:02
it’s no wonder that I done
04:03
are constantly mistaken and swapped
04:05
throughout the film that the lawyer has
04:07
mistaken Paul Allen or perhaps Bateman
04:10
has and killed the wrong person becomes
04:12
not only plausible but also an
04:14
expression of the general confusion
04:16
resulting from the loss of individual
04:18
identity I simply am NOT meanwhile
04:24
although Bateman tries like the rest to
04:26
fit in the emptiness of his lifestyle
04:28
also fuels a craving to stand out in
04:31
order to escape the conformity that he
04:33
on some level despises Bateman leads a
04:35
second life as a killer where he’s
04:38
unfettered from the bounds of society
04:40
although he actually wants to be seen as
04:42
a murderer as someone different from the
04:44
rest of society Bateman is denied even
04:46
the satisfaction by every self-absorbed
04:49
yuppie he meets who ignores his
04:51
confessions or thinks he’s joking I need
04:54
to engage in homicidal behavior on a
04:56
massive scale but I have no other way to
04:59
fulfill my needs talk about what Patrick
05:05
nobody comes running when they hear a
05:07
chainsaw in the stairwell they’re
05:08
actually too self-involved to care when
05:11
he’s seen stuffing a body into the trunk
05:13
of a car the witness is only interested
05:15
in where did you get that overnight bag
05:18
the final scene contains an homage to
05:20
Sartre ZnO exit a play about three
05:23
people trapped in a room that is
05:24
revealed to be held here behind Bateman
05:27
we see a sign that reads this is not an
05:30
exit at the end of no exit the
05:32
characters have the freedom to leave the
05:33
room but they can’t bring themselves to
05:35
do it they’re too obsessed with how the
05:37
others perceive them likewise in
05:39
American Psycho Bateman achieves no
05:42
catharsis he’s trapped in his own
05:44
personal hell because he requires the
05:46
recognition of the other yuppies to
05:48
confirm his identity as a murderer the
05:50
irony is the
05:51
Feynman’s real crimes may as well be
05:53
fantasy the lack of acknowledging his
05:55
reality drives Bateman further into
05:58
madness and existential despair his
06:01
confession has meant nothing both the
06:06
film in the novel and with ambiguity
06:08
asking us to examine our own distorted
06:11
points of view or detachments from
06:12
deeper reality like Patrick Bateman we
06:15
may be trapped craving the approval of
06:17
others and denying ourselves the ability
06:19
to distinguish fantasies from our
06:21
reality
06:28
[Music]
06:35
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on Youtube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x