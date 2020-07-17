American Psycho Ending Explained: What Really Happened?

Look closer at the deeper meaning and messages of American Psycho’s ending.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

it’s Patrick Bateman a serial killer or

is it all in his head most people think

they know the answer after watching the

film but director Mary herons answer

might surprise you there’s a long list

of evidence supporting the claim that

Bateman has to be imagining everything

to begin with he starts his killing

spree after an ATM machine tells him to

feed a cat to it he uses a pistol with

unexplained skills somehow explode a car

he murders a woman with a chainsaw

nobody hears the bodies of his victims

disappear he confesses to people several

times throughout the movie but nobody

takes him seriously and at the end his

lawyer tells him Paul Allen whom Bateman

thinks he killed isn’t dead it’s clear

that the guy is disconnected from

reality this is established subtly from

the start

through Bateman skewed priorities like

Valentino suits and dinner reservations

in the morning if my face is little

puffy I’ll put on an ice pack while

doing my stomach crunches I can do a

thousand now note that during the

opening narration he mentions the

building he lives in before his own name

and he’s defined by consumerism living

in the language of ads and driven

forward by consumption with all this in

mind it’s not hard to justify the

reading that Bateman only imagines

himself to be a murderer and we can say

for sure that Batemans point of view

does not represent objective reality but

while some interpret the final

conversation with the lawyer as proof

that the murders are hallucinating the

director has rejected this reading in an

interview with Charlie Rose she said

keep coming out of this film thinking

that it’s all a dream and I never

intended it I want all I wanted was it

to be ambiguous in the way that the book

should have left it just more open-ended

it makes it look like my all that was

all in his head and it said it’s not

author of the source novel Bret Easton

Ellis has suggested American Psycho

wasn’t meant to be a movie he has said

that the problem is

the medium of film demands answers you

can be as ambiguous as you want with a

movie but it doesn’t matter it’s still

being answered for us visually for Alice

the story is actually less interesting

if we answer the question of whether

this is real or happening in Batemans

head for the author and the director the

ending of American Psycho just isn’t

about this question and that’s because

American Psycho is not really a story

about murder

it’s about yuppie culture the melding of

identity and the craving to stand out

from a superficial homogenized society

okay but if it wasn’t all in his head

then why is the ending so absurd for one

because Patrick Bateman’s interpretation

of the world is skewed by his inflated

ego and his evident psychosis as well as

presumably multiple mental illnesses

from narcissistic personality disorder

to borderline personality disorder and

of course he’s a psychopath Patrick

Bateman is a killer but still he’s not

the killer he thinks he is as he goes

insane he can’t distinguish reality from

fantasy his over-the-top Chainsaw

Massacre style killings may be an

aestheticized elaboration on partial

truths ultimately the film doesn’t care

the bigger point of the movies absurdity

is that within his society Batemans not

the psycho at all he’s just one more

normal guy amidst a horde of uncaring

detached from reality secretly

discontented American psychos immersed

in the hedonism and greed of 1980s New

York yuppie culture Bateman is

surrounded by like-minded superficial

people obsessed with all the wrong

things like making impossible

reservations at Dorsia

and the tasteful thickness of their

business cards within the homogenized

upper-class elite identities blur as

everyone strives after a generic yet

highly specific image of success earlier

in the film when Paul Allen greets

Bateman he mistakenly refers to him as

halberstrom who works for the same

company has the same job where’s

Valentino suits and Oliver Peoples

glasses and goes to the same barber as

Bateman but everyone we see in Batemans

company appears to be the same person

it’s no wonder that I done

are constantly mistaken and swapped

throughout the film that the lawyer has

mistaken Paul Allen or perhaps Bateman

has and killed the wrong person becomes

not only plausible but also an

expression of the general confusion

resulting from the loss of individual

identity I simply am NOT meanwhile

although Bateman tries like the rest to

fit in the emptiness of his lifestyle

also fuels a craving to stand out in

order to escape the conformity that he

on some level despises Bateman leads a

second life as a killer where he’s

unfettered from the bounds of society

although he actually wants to be seen as

a murderer as someone different from the

rest of society Bateman is denied even

the satisfaction by every self-absorbed

yuppie he meets who ignores his

confessions or thinks he’s joking I need

to engage in homicidal behavior on a

massive scale but I have no other way to

fulfill my needs talk about what Patrick

nobody comes running when they hear a

chainsaw in the stairwell they’re

actually too self-involved to care when

he’s seen stuffing a body into the trunk

of a car the witness is only interested

in where did you get that overnight bag

the final scene contains an homage to

Sartre ZnO exit a play about three

people trapped in a room that is

revealed to be held here behind Bateman

we see a sign that reads this is not an

exit at the end of no exit the

characters have the freedom to leave the

room but they can’t bring themselves to

do it they’re too obsessed with how the

others perceive them likewise in

American Psycho Bateman achieves no

catharsis he’s trapped in his own

personal hell because he requires the

recognition of the other yuppies to

confirm his identity as a murderer the

irony is the

Feynman’s real crimes may as well be

fantasy the lack of acknowledging his

reality drives Bateman further into

madness and existential despair his

confession has meant nothing both the

film in the novel and with ambiguity

asking us to examine our own distorted

points of view or detachments from

deeper reality like Patrick Bateman we

may be trapped craving the approval of

others and denying ourselves the ability

to distinguish fantasies from our

reality

you

