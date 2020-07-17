American Psycho Ending Explained: What Really Happened?

Look closer at the deeper meaning and messages of American Psycho’s ending.
Transcript:
it’s Patrick Bateman a serial killer or
is it all in his head most people think
they know the answer after watching the
film but director Mary herons answer
might surprise you there’s a long list
of evidence supporting the claim that
Bateman has to be imagining everything
to begin with he starts his killing
spree after an ATM machine tells him to
feed a cat to it he uses a pistol with
unexplained skills somehow explode a car
he murders a woman with a chainsaw
nobody hears the bodies of his victims
disappear he confesses to people several
times throughout the movie but nobody
takes him seriously and at the end his
lawyer tells him Paul Allen whom Bateman
thinks he killed isn’t dead it’s clear
that the guy is disconnected from
reality this is established subtly from
the start
through Bateman skewed priorities like
Valentino suits and dinner reservations
in the morning if my face is little
puffy I’ll put on an ice pack while
doing my stomach crunches I can do a
thousand now note that during the
opening narration he mentions the
building he lives in before his own name
and he’s defined by consumerism living
in the language of ads and driven
forward by consumption with all this in
mind it’s not hard to justify the
reading that Bateman only imagines
himself to be a murderer and we can say
for sure that Batemans point of view
does not represent objective reality but
while some interpret the final
conversation with the lawyer as proof
that the murders are hallucinating the
director has rejected this reading in an
interview with Charlie Rose she said
keep coming out of this film thinking
that it’s all a dream and I never
intended it I want all I wanted was it
to be ambiguous in the way that the book
should have left it just more open-ended
it makes it look like my all that was
all in his head and it said it’s not
author of the source novel Bret Easton
Ellis has suggested American Psycho
wasn’t meant to be a movie he has said
that the problem is
the medium of film demands answers you
can be as ambiguous as you want with a
movie but it doesn’t matter it’s still
being answered for us visually for Alice
the story is actually less interesting
if we answer the question of whether
this is real or happening in Batemans
head for the author and the director the
ending of American Psycho just isn’t
about this question and that’s because
American Psycho is not really a story
about murder
it’s about yuppie culture the melding of
identity and the craving to stand out
from a superficial homogenized society
okay but if it wasn’t all in his head
then why is the ending so absurd for one
because Patrick Bateman’s interpretation
of the world is skewed by his inflated
ego and his evident psychosis as well as
presumably multiple mental illnesses
from narcissistic personality disorder
to borderline personality disorder and
of course he’s a psychopath Patrick
Bateman is a killer but still he’s not
the killer he thinks he is as he goes
insane he can’t distinguish reality from
fantasy his over-the-top Chainsaw
Massacre style killings may be an
aestheticized elaboration on partial
truths ultimately the film doesn’t care
the bigger point of the movies absurdity
is that within his society Batemans not
the psycho at all he’s just one more
normal guy amidst a horde of uncaring
detached from reality secretly
discontented American psychos immersed
in the hedonism and greed of 1980s New
York yuppie culture Bateman is
surrounded by like-minded superficial
people obsessed with all the wrong
things like making impossible
reservations at Dorsia
and the tasteful thickness of their
business cards within the homogenized
upper-class elite identities blur as
everyone strives after a generic yet
highly specific image of success earlier
in the film when Paul Allen greets
Bateman he mistakenly refers to him as
halberstrom who works for the same
company has the same job where’s
Valentino suits and Oliver Peoples
glasses and goes to the same barber as
Bateman but everyone we see in Batemans
company appears to be the same person
it’s no wonder that I done
are constantly mistaken and swapped
throughout the film that the lawyer has
mistaken Paul Allen or perhaps Bateman
has and killed the wrong person becomes
not only plausible but also an
expression of the general confusion
resulting from the loss of individual
identity I simply am NOT meanwhile
although Bateman tries like the rest to
fit in the emptiness of his lifestyle
also fuels a craving to stand out in
order to escape the conformity that he
on some level despises Bateman leads a
second life as a killer where he’s
unfettered from the bounds of society
although he actually wants to be seen as
a murderer as someone different from the
rest of society Bateman is denied even
the satisfaction by every self-absorbed
yuppie he meets who ignores his
confessions or thinks he’s joking I need
to engage in homicidal behavior on a
massive scale but I have no other way to
fulfill my needs talk about what Patrick
nobody comes running when they hear a
chainsaw in the stairwell they’re
actually too self-involved to care when
he’s seen stuffing a body into the trunk
of a car the witness is only interested
in where did you get that overnight bag
the final scene contains an homage to
Sartre ZnO exit a play about three
people trapped in a room that is
revealed to be held here behind Bateman
we see a sign that reads this is not an
exit at the end of no exit the
characters have the freedom to leave the
room but they can’t bring themselves to
do it they’re too obsessed with how the
others perceive them likewise in
American Psycho Bateman achieves no
catharsis he’s trapped in his own
personal hell because he requires the
recognition of the other yuppies to
confirm his identity as a murderer the
irony is the
Feynman’s real crimes may as well be
fantasy the lack of acknowledging his
reality drives Bateman further into
madness and existential despair his
confession has meant nothing both the
film in the novel and with ambiguity
asking us to examine our own distorted
points of view or detachments from
deeper reality like Patrick Bateman we
may be trapped craving the approval of
others and denying ourselves the ability
to distinguish fantasies from our
reality
[Music]
you
