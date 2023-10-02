Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / An Attack Weaker Than Near Beer

An Attack Weaker Than Near Beer

Rather than tackle the issues, conservatives are fulminating against a federal two-beer limit that simply doesn’t exist.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Jim Hightower

Oh, thank God for Ted Cruz! Once again, the far-right-wing U.S. senator is saving you and me from a political horror that doesn’t exist.

This is Ted’s specialty, for he seems unable to deal with the real economic and social problems that workaday people actually have. Thus, he constantly tries to divert attention by staging embarrassing political stunts, such as his furious fulminations against Big Bird, Mickey Mouse, and other fictional characters.

Unable to triumph over them, however, Cruz is now conjuring up entirely fictional conflicts to let him — a Harvard-educated elitist — pose as a hero of working-class commoners.

Beer drinkers, for example. The Cruzer recently swooped onto a Republican TV show, squawking like Chicken Little that Joe Biden intended to restrict us Americans to only two beers a week!

Oh, the horror.

“What is it with liberals that want to control every damn aspect of your life?” squealed the senator — who, by the way, does want the government to control every woman’s reproductive rights, people’s voting rights, the rights of labor, what books people can read, etc.

But Ted’s in a tizzy over Biden’s two-beer limit. Only… there’s no such thing.

Actually, Biden has said nothing about beer — zero, zilch. Joe’s kinda busy. You know, Ukraine, global warming, health care… real problems. So unlike the little senator from Texas, he doesn’t have time to play political pickleball.

Embarrassingly, such other GOP officials as Iowa Senator Joni Ernst have joined Cruz’s screwball crusade to stop Biden’s non-existent Beer Bust. It’s like they all went to clown school to learn to be “senatorial.”

As for Ted, his non-stop series of nutty PR antics reveals that he is to a real senator what near beer is to beer — only not nearly as close.

This post was previously published on OtherWords with a Creative Commons License.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Other Words

OtherWords is a free editorial service published by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank.

Each week, we publish a handful of publication-ready op-eds and columns, plus an original cartoon, and distribute them to readers, editors, and publishers through our website and newsletter. These pieces are re-published by hundreds of small and medium-sized newspapers in the United States, as well as by dozens of news sites. All told, our work reaches millions of readers each year in the heartland communities often overlooked by traditional national media.

We cover politics, policy, and social issues from a progressive perspective, but we’re strictly non-partisan. Our writers include regular columnists Jill Richardson and Jim Hightower, issue experts from the Institute for Policy Studies and a dozen or so partner non-profits, and ordinary folks from all over with opinions to share.

OtherWords is edited by IPS editorial manager Peter Certo and distributed with help from the IPS communications team. Caleb Crowder is our outreach and editorial assistant.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x