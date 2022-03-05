No Arnold Parking

Every year, during the first weekend in March, in Columbus, Ohio, we have the Arnold Schwarzenegger Fitness Exposition. It is a very popular event, bringing people from all over the world to our fair city. It is so popular they erected a statue of Arnold Schwarzenegger in his underwear downtown.* We like to shorten the name, and just call it the “Arnold.” It saves a bunch of syllables, and leaves us more free time to complain about how busy we are.**
The Arnold happens at the Columbus Convention Center. It is only a few blocks from where I work. And people are hungry to find a place to park. In front of the building where I am employed is a small parking lot. It is a private lot, the company owns it and it is for employees (and owners, and visitors) only. At the back of the lot is our loading dock, and since the lot is so small often we have to ask people to move their cars to accommodate trucks. Obviously, it is important that we keep people who are not easily accessible from parking in our lot. People who are three blocks away, at the Arnold in the Convention Center, for example.