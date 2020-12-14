An Idiot’s Guide To Climate Change [Video]

.
Rainn Wilson is on a mission to learn more about climate change and the effects it’s having on our planet. In this episode, he talks with powerhouse and climate change activist Greta Thunberg about the state of our planet.
*This show was filmed before Covid-19 became a pandemic and stay at home orders were in place. We strongly believe in social distancing and wearing masks at this time.*
