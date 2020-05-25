An Open Letter to My Broken Heart

To my dearest self,

I know you are experiencing a lot of pain right now. You will get through this, I promise. The once love of your life has shattered and broken you into the tiniest pieces. But don’t worry dear, you can still fix yourself and patch everything up. It will be a new you. A much stronger you. It might take time but trust me, it will be all worth it. So right now, gather up all your courage and be brave enough to let go. Everything will be alright and happens for a reason. Think of it this way, you were not meant to be because there is a person who will give you his world and let you experience the happiness that you truly deserve. You will be fine. Soon enough you are going to laugh at all this and be really proud of yourself — of what you have become. Life does not always go your way. It goes God’s way; he always gives you what you deserve. Cheer up and all your pain will be over soon. You will be happy again.

Love,

Your healing-self

