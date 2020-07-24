Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Andrea Gibson – “The Day You Died Because You Wanted To”

Andrea Gibson – “The Day You Died Because You Wanted To”

Andrea Gibson, performing at The Westcott Theater in Syracuse, NY.

By Button Poetry

.

.

Andrea Gibson, performing at The Westcott Theater in Syracuse, NY.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
♪ (quiet keyboard) ♪
00:04
In something like our mothers we grew
00:07
til’ red was again the color of the water,
00:10
and pain wasn’t something either of us could point to.
00:13
Because it was what it was.
00:15
And morning came, not knowing if it would come again,
00:18
and love was the only thing assumed.
00:21
And love should have been enough,
00:23
someone without a heart might say.
00:25
The day you died because you wanted to,
00:27
I tied my wisdom tooth to a doorknob and pulled it loose.
00:31
Take everything I think I know, every answer is a grave.
00:35
Now the questions are the rain I walk through
00:38
to find my way to God.
00:40
And my only God is faith that there is comfort here,
00:44
that who is hurting might hurt less than they did before.
00:47
What else are all these coins and all these wells for
00:50
if not to wish the grief asleep in the lap of someone else’s grief
00:55
til grief comes not knowing if it will come again?
00:59
Your sister thought the hearse was a limousine
01:02
til she asked where it was going.
01:04
And then she knew for sure.
01:06
That’s what a word like heaven will do.
01:09
But heaven, that wasn’t what you were aiming for.
01:12
You didn’t think the other side would be better.
01:15
You thought the other side would be nothing at all.
01:19
Imagine choosing nothing at all.
01:23
Imagine something hurting that bad.
01:26
I didn’t still have the ring you’d given me.
01:29
I crushed it with a rock to see how much you loved me.
01:32
I love you to pieces too.
01:34
It hurts me in my head now
01:37
how you knew the water wasn’t deep enough to dive into.
01:40
But I won’t let anyone say it was a shallow thing you did.
01:44
I knew it was your entire body finally pointing,
01:47
saying here, here is where the pain is.
01:51
I can crush a can with the heel of my shoe.
01:54
I can drive by your mother’s house
01:56
if I want to.
01:57
But, I don’t want to.
01:59
She was there when you bought the ring.
02:02
She knew how long you’d been saving.
02:04
Me, I didn’t save anything.
02:07
But you don’t lose a person like a set of keys
02:10
’cause you don’t find them again,
02:12
and you can still get to where you’re going.
02:14
Resilience itself is an awful thing to grieve.
02:18
Who with a heart can stomach how much we can stomach?
02:22
All your blood in the water,
02:24
and I could still wade through,
02:26
and I will again,
02:27
and I will again,
02:28
and I will again with everyone I lose.
02:32
So what I want most, what I want most
02:35
is to live the rest of my life
02:38
desperately wanting to live it.
02:41
I want to give that to you.
02:43
I wanted to find you in the nothing at all.
02:47
And I want it to be something.
02:49
When I say, “I want to make something of my life,”
02:54
that’s what I mean.
02:59
(applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

