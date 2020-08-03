Anne Is Amazing

Anne Hathaway is absolutely riveting and heartbreaking in Jonathan Demme’s “Rachel Getting Married”. I saw “Rachel Getting Married” at a screening with first time screenwriter Jenny Lumet (daughter of famed director Sidney Lumet). Jonathan Demme (“Philadelphia” and “Silence of the Lambs”) directed “Rachel” intentionally to look like an independent filmunder the Sony Pictures Classics brand. The cinematography is stark. There are a number of close in shots with single takes. One of those single takes is electrifying: Hathaway as Kym recounts her horrific irresponsible act in her rehab session. Kym confesses “I don’t want to be forgiven ” Anne Hathaway inhabits the vulnerable and emotionally explosive presence throughout. Her performance is profoundly Oscar worthy. However, as mesmerizing as Anne’s performance is, the prolonged amorphous Third Act and Demme’s missing culminated catharsis result in a solid family drama that could have been great.

It’s awkwardly funny. Well, to a certain extent that’s what keeps the movie engaging given the underlying theme: making amends and forgiveness. Jenny Lumet fleshes out authentically complicated characters like Kym, Rachel (strong Rosemarie DeWitt), and their father Paul (amazing Bill Irwin). Debra Winger’s turn as the girls’ Mom Abby is stunning. Kym (Hathaway) plays the prodigal daughter returning from drug rehab to her family. This family reunion coincides with the Wedding for Kym’s older sister Rachel (DeWitt), who is marrying solid musician Sydney (brilliantly bland Tunde Adebimpe). Kym’s Dad treats Kym like fragile glass. We learn on the ride back home that Paul is divorced from Abby, who will be attending the rehearsal dinner. For Rachel, disguised in her civility, Kym’s presence is a disruption and per usual given her sister. Rachel’s Maid of Honor Emma (wonderfully snippy Anisa George) is also disgusted.

Kym is back to atone, and complete with her family. In a scene where Kym wonders through a bedroom, we soon gather that Kym bares an unspeakable family tragedy. Hathaway’s silence is emotionally deafening.

The weird thing is that the dialog falls flat in the beginning when Kym arrives home. The humor is well-intentioned, but misses an authentic listening. Lumet’s narrative navigates through the setup, though a little strained, which may be the intended affect. The first two Acts of the story by Lumet and Demme are incredible. The Third Act is long drawn and unwieldy. There are Brazilian dancers at the wedding coming out of nowhere. The scene with Abby, Rachel, and Kym is diluted of a powerful resonance or edge. Either be complete or be complete with the incomplete. Still “Rachel Getting Married” is bold, uncompromising, and compelling in its story of family joy and tragedyLife.

Rosemarie DeWitt shines as Rachel. Have not seen DeWitt before, and she is a powerful force and worthy foil for Hathaway’s Kym. Although Kym’s is the showier role, DeWitt brings a quiet gravitas and restrained suffering to the role of Rachel. The look on Rachel’s seething face as rehab Kym rambles on in her dreaded rehearsal dinner speech is priceless. Rachel resents Kym for robbing her of her own identity and childhood. So when Kym cops to a heinous lie, Rachel exclaims “ She lies to everyone!” Kym confesses, “Who do I have to be ?” DeWitt and Hathaway have dynamic chemistry. Deep down they love each other, but on the surface, they could kill each other. All the performances are strong. Debra Winger is powerful as Abbya scary presence. Her confrontation with Kym is heart-wrenching. It’s great to see Winger back in the movies. Bill Irwin threads that precarious line between fragility and caring way too much. His performance is subtle mastery. Hathaway is brilliant and powerful. The moments when she reveals Kym’s broken humanity are unnerving, captivating, and inspired. She makes watching “Rachel Getting Married” worth it with all its heart, brilliance and flaws.

Watch the movie trailer:

This post was previously published on IMDb.

Photo credit: Screenshot from official trailer.