Annotated: Apologizing for “F*****G N*****S!”

On March 11, basketball announcer Matt Rowan was caught on a hot mic during the livestream of an Oklahoma high school basketball playoff game. He called high school girls “f*****g n*****s for kneeling respectfully before the U.S. flag during the playing of the National Anthem. While they knelt, he ranted…throughout the anthem. Here is his “apology” with my annotations.

I, Matt Rowan, on Thursday, March 11, 2021, most regrettably made some statements that cannot be taken back. During the Norman High School girls basketball game against Midwest City, I made inappropriate and racist comments believing that the microphone was off; however, let me state immediately that is no excuse such comments should have never been uttered. (Yeah, the microphone was NOT the problem).

I am a family man. (Irrelevant) I am married, (Irrelevant) have two children (Irrelevant) and at one time was a youth pastor. (Irrelevant) I continue to be a member of a Baptist church. (Totally irrelevant. It seems like you are making this all about you and your reputation). I have not only embarrassed and disappointed myself I have embarrassed and disappointed my family and my friends. (Don’t worry, you were just speaking your mind).

I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking. While not excusing my remarks it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful. (Disoriented, and yet you were very coherent during your rant, which extended throughout the playing of the national anthem, while high school girls knelt respectfully before the flag. And then I believe you called the game after openly expressing your hopes for who would win). I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking. (Because the spiking sugar formed your attitudes and thoughts and opened your mouth).

During this time I was with a colleague and friend Scott Sapulpa. Scott Sapulpa was not the one that made these comments, it was me and me alone. It is not my desire to shirk my responsibility in this matter and I certainly do not want Scott Sapulpa to share in the blame of this most unfortunate incident. (You’re such a standup guy. And so is Scott, who never challenged you).

While the comments I made would certainly seem to indicate that I am racist, I am not, (What, to you, qualifies as “racist”? Where is that line? Don’t worry about the label. Focus on your own thoughts, beliefs, words, and actions).

I have never considered myself to be racist, (That’s not how racism works).

and in short cannot explain why I made these comments. (We know, it’s the sugar).

I offer my most sincere apologies for the inappropriate comments made and hope that I can obtain forgiveness. (It’s not about what YOU can obtain. And really, Dude, it might be too soon).

I specifically apologize to the Norman High School girls basketball team, their families, their coaches and their entire school system. Additionally, I offer my apologies to OSSAA, and NFHS network. I further apologize to all involved in this situation and simply to the entire sports community. (These three statements could be the beginning of a legit apology).

There are no other words to explain what occurred. (I can think of some).

This is something for which I must take responsibility; and I wholeheartedly accept responsibility for my words and actions. (More good words for your legit apology).

It is my sincere desire that I can obtain forgiveness for my actions and words. (I’m sure that’s your desire. And again, it’s a little early. How about you focus on you and let your victims decide about forgiveness).

