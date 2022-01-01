Announcing “Co-Existence”

Contribute to our publication Co-Existence

About Co-Existence

“Co-Existence” is a publication about justice and equity for all members of the human race and our home planet. We’ll share personal stories related to ethics, environmental justice, and social justice activism.

We’ll cover racism, including how everyday leaders are working to dismantle white supremacy and the systemic racism it reinforces.

We’ll address sexism — misogyny, misandry, and transphobia — and celebrate those who help to dismantle the patriarchy that reinforces rape culture.

We’ll address diversity and inclusion in the workplace and in our social relationships. We’ll explore the climate crisis and how all of the above issues of social injustice adversely affect our planet.

By “We”, of course, we mean to include YOU. We welcome contributors to our new publication, “Co-Existence”. We will consider submissions of well-written content on the subjects mentioned above. We accept drafts and already-published stories, but we prefer drafts not previously published. To be accepted, your submission:

Must meet our Editorial Guidelines; Must not require more than minor editing — unless you are a member of our Writing Community (learn more here); Must be relevant to the topics mentioned above.

Photo credit: Agents of Change