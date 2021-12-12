This informational blog focuses on a program of study for an anti-capitalist world economy.
NOTE: This blog is compiled by and reprinted with the permission of Abdul Akailmat, PhD
A program for study
http://alkalimat.org/fightingcapitalism/
https://southernworker.org/meatpacking/
—
This post was previously published on Historian Speaks.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|The Lack of Gentle Platonic Touch in Men’s Lives is a Killer
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock