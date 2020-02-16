Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / APA Psychology

APA Psychology

The history of the American Psychological Association, and its impact on our nation.

by Leave a Comment


What is APA?

The APA or American Psychological Association is a professional nonprofit organization that consists of mental health professionals, scientists, educators, and students. The APA was founded in 1892 in the United States, and its headquarters resides in Washington DC. One of the main goals of the APA is to continue to develop the field of psychology further. The study of human behavior helps us understand each other and develop healthy relationships. The APA has been in existence for over a century and has made advancements in the field of psychology.

Founders and history

Founded in the early 19th century, the organization began at Clark University. A group of approximately 30 members (who were all men) formulated the APA. The organization grew over the years, and by 1916 at reached 300 members. G. Stanley Hall was the first president of the APA. During the time of World War II, the APA and other psychological organizations merged. The combined associations were divided into nineteen parts. From the years 1960 to 2007, the divisions of the APA grew from 19 up to 54. APA is currently affiliated with 60 states as well as Canadian provinces. The APA was inclusive of gender and religion from its inception. Some of the first members included Edward Pace, who was Catholic, and Joseph Jastrow, who identified as Jewish. In addition to being open to different religions, the organization welcomed two women, Mary Calkins and Christine Ladd-Franklin. Calkins and Ladd-Franklin became members in 1893.

What does the APA do?

The APA helps advance the science of psychology in our society. The organization has many roles within the field. APA psychology promotes and encourages research among mental health professionals. It’s essential to keep understanding human behavior, and the organization helps foster the growth of psychology. The APA is a membership-based organization for mental health professionals; it publishes many books on their style of writing and maintains the integrity and definition of the word “psychologist. The APA ensures that people who are members have doctorate level degrees, and continue a strict code of ethics to their patients. Psychologists need to treat their patients with respect and upload a strict moral code.

APA book publication

You may have heard of the APA style. It’s used in many scientific research papers. The APA has a vast collection of books; the organization has published hundreds. Among the titles outline how to use the organization’s style in research papers and journals. One of the most popular books is the Publication Manual of the American Psychological Association, which an official guide to the APA style. Other titles include the APA Dictionary of Psychology, Journal of Educational Psychology, and APA Handbook of Psychopathology. The organization even has an imprint called Magination Press, where they publish children’s books.

Becoming an APA member

Becoming a member of the APA is an honor as a mental health professional. If you want a full membership to the APA in the United States and Canada, you need to have a doctorate. If you’re going to be an associate member of the APA, you need to have two years of postgraduate work in psychology or a related field. There are certain instances where an individual can have a full membership if they’ve made a profound impact in the psychology field.

The APA and online therapy

When you pursue online therapy, you can choose to see a clinical psychologist. These psychologists could be members of the APA. If your online therapist is an APA member, you can be certain that they have a doctorate level degree and a commitment to practicing ethical therapy. You have a right to ask if your provider is an APA member. It’s important to have standards as a patient, just like the APA does for their providers. Online therapy is an excellent place to see a seasoned mental health professional who could be a member of the APA. Therapy is a great resource to use when you are looking to better your life.

stock illustration ID: 573732802

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.