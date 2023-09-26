Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Are Rebellion and Conformity Both Trauma Responses?

Are Rebellion and Conformity Both Trauma Responses?

Some go east, some go west…..

by Leave a Comment

 

If you know me, you’ll know I tend towards the rebel side. Questioning, resisting, taking the new path. And yet, when I was in a relationship with a narcissist, to some degree, I tried to conform. I tried to be someone who would not activate his disapproval or displeasure. It was clear that when I stood up for my way of seeing things, my needs and opinions, he would make it painful to me in some way, either by telling me how wrong I was, or withdrawing attention and affection. If I found a way to go along, it would generally be safer. But in this process, I started to lose myself, my spark, my joy.

In my family, I often felt that no one cared what I did, and so I pushed boundaries as far as possible. My parents were exploring open marriage and both dating one or more people outside their own relationship. They had little time or energy for me and my brother (we “joke” that we were feral children who had to raise ourselves — not actually so amusing to be honest). I now see that my rebellious behavior had as its motivation the question of whether or not anyone cared.

In another relationship with a toxic man, I found that I was both conforming and quietly rebelling. He wanted to control all our expenditures (with a pretty tight fist), which made me feel constrained, so I spent what I wanted and hid it from him. In this case, I was pretending to conform to his views while rebelling in order to feel I had some say in my own life.

In my view, conforming is different than aligning, and rebelling is distinct from self-determination, because both conforming and rebelling tend to be more reactive states. Aligning and self-determination, on the other hand, are proactive, the path of choice. What’s interesting in both cases is that within a toxic system, we might start by attempting to align, only to lose pieces of ourselves in the process and find ourselves conforming. Or we might start by honoring our own self-determination and find that we are rebelling by becoming rigid about our own needs because no one is listening to us.

In fact, one test to see if you are in a toxic relationship or system is to ask yourself if you feel aligned or that you need to conform, or if you feel self-determined or that you need to rebel.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s also important to note that of course we carry our early adaptions with us, and this is our own healing to do. My clients who are working with relational trauma often have calibration to look at in this area. They are overly concerned with whether their opinions and actions will upset people and try to anticipate and conform to the world’s expectations. Or they refuse to do anything that makes them feel at all constrained as a way of expressing themselves, only to damage potentially healthy relationships and their professional reputation.

Healing can start with questioning if you have a tendency to conform or rebel, and then activating the opposite. For those who overly conform, the work may be to look more at self-determination and be willing to explore their own needs even if others may not approve. For those who overly rebel, the work may be to look more at creating alignment with others without losing themselves in the process.

This post was previously published on But Now I Know Your Name.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Ann Betz

Ann Betz is the co-founder of BEabove Leadership and an expert on the intersection of neuroscience, coaching, trauma and human transformation. She speaks, trains and coaches internationally, and writes about neuroscience and coaching as well as relational trauma. Ann is also a published poet who loves cats, rain in the desert, and healthy relationships. She keeps adding new and fascinating terms to her narcissism vocabulary.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares2

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x