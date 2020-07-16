Are Schools Going to Open Up Again?

Being an upcoming senior in high school the future is very uncertain. With college coming up and my final high school year about to start, I have a lot of decisions to make. However, most of those decisions are being delayed or even canceled because of a little thing called COVID-19.

I don’t know about where y’all live but In Texas, COVID-19 is getting bad. Very, very bad. Theconversation.com states Hospitals in Dallas and Houston are nearing ICU capacity as the number of COVID-19 cases spikes across the state. The death toll from the virus is up 50% from a month ago. Governor Greg Abbott has currently decided to increase social distancing rules, after formally instructing Texas to start opening back up. This new surge of cases has closed down restaurants, gyms, and many other businesses, for the 2nd time this year. I’m aware this probably isn’t the main concern for most people but what I’m concerned about is are kids going back to school this fall?

. . .

Don’t get me wrong I’m not even a person that typically likes school I loved staying home at first, but now I can’t do it anymore. Not only is it boring and unappealing but, To think there’s a high possibility my final year of high school will be spent on my couch worries me. I mean it sucks, you work your entire life for this one final hoorah. For it to possibly be taken away is horrendous. I’m aware the class of 2020 experienced this, and let’s just say I’m not eager to follow in there footsteps.

Right now The whole state of Texas is just waiting for news and information. However, As time goes on more and more people are getting sick and becoming unemployed. The number of people that have come to my door asking to mow my lawn or sell meat to me is insane. These people are struggling and I’m not looking forward to their realization that the only way they can provide for their families is through violence.

I don’t think we will be returning to school this fall. Even if we did go back all it takes is one kid to get it and the whole school will shut down. College students, I feel for you. I don’t think I could pay tuition for an online school. It’s just not worth it. If I was in college right now I would be pissed, missing out on some of the best years of your life and having to move back in with your parents. That is torture. I’d rather take my chance with COVID-19 then spend a year at home on the computer.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Coronavirus is being a real pain in the ass to everyone and it doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon. I don’t know where this will take our country but you can be damn sure we’re not going back to the way things were. Like I said earlier I hope we do go back to school and continue with our lives. However, if this is the new way of life then all we can do is make the best of it.

—

This post was previously published on Equality Includes You and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock