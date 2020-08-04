Are We Torturing Immigrant Detainees With Toxic Chemicals?

I remember the first time I read The Diary of Anne Frank. I was fifteen, and it scared the holy bejesus out of me. I remember trying to wrap my mind around this bright young girl having written a whole damn book while hiding in an attic with 2 other families because people like her were being sent away to labor camps, starved, slaved, and then murdered. I visualized how the Germans made the Jews wear the badge on their clothing to make them easily identifiable, and I didn’t really understand how that worked. I just wondered, how could they tell who was Jewish and who wasn’t? Maybe that confusion was a result of being part of a community of colonized people, where we’re all Mexicans, but we can look like anyone. Some of us look white, some are black, some look indigenous, and a lot of us are Mestizo. I wondered how they could just separate some humans beings into an arbitrary category and place a sticker on them that basically says “bad”?

Learning about the Holocaust in school was traumatizing for me. My budding anxiety disorder was fueled by this history lesson. I begged my mom to build a bomb shelter in the backyard. She scoffed at me. “N’ombre. ‘Tas loca.” I told her about how I learned about the Holocaust in school, and that I’d learned about a teen girl named Anne Frank. I told her I was scared that something like that could happen to us, because Anne Frank seemed like any regular girl to me. My mom told me I was being crazy and that nothing like that would ever happen in the United States of America. I couldn’t sleep for a couple of weeks. I had nothing to worry about, though. There was no imminent threat to cause me to suspect that anyone would come driving around, rounding up Mexicans to take away to concentration camps. I’d learned about WWII and the Holocaust while I was a teen struggling with major depression and anxiety, so the story irrationally freaked me out.

Eventually, I stopped worrying about the possibility of something like that happening at that present time, as life and other teenage angst distracted me. I never forgot the impact that the book had on me when I was a 9th grader, though, and I’d look back and laugh about how dramatic I thought I was being at the time. As it turns out, that unimaginable scenario wasn’t completely outside of the realm of possibility. Fast forward to twenty-two years into the future, and the US government announced its plans to conduct ICE raids in my city and others across the country. This was just last year, in the summer of 2019.

ICE raids are not new. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was formed in 2003 to take the place of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service. This raid wasn’t the first, but it was significant to me, and it was interesting the way the public worked together to disrupt the efforts of ICE and warn each other on social media of potential ICE sightings to protect their neighbors from deportation. We were told that the people being targeted were people who stayed in the country after receiving deportation orders, but word quickly got around that ICE was popping up in places where they thought any undocumented people might be, like Mexican meat markets, and at least one apartment complex. It was reported that anonymous sources from ICE told reporters at the New York Times that collateral deportations would be taking place, as well. This meant that any undocumented person could be detained, even if they were not targets in the planned raid. Sounds a lot like rounding up Mexicans, doesn’t it?

A major platform of the Trump Administration was the idea of “building a wall”. The president vilified Mexicans, in particular calling us “bad hombres” and “rapists”. He promised his base stricter immigration enforcement to rid the country of dangerous and gang-affiliated aliens, but just one month after his presidency began, the objective became stricter, with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) instructed to “take enforcement action against all removable aliens encountered in the course of their duties.” This would include undocumented aliens who have not committed any major crimes. I say “major crimes” because technically being in the country with undocumented status is not a crime, but a civil violation. However, if you are undocumented in the US, there is a possibility that you committed the crime of unlawful entry into the US, but that crime is actually only a misdemeanor. Some people in the US are undocumented because their parents brought them here as children. They actually did not commit a crime, but their presence is a civil violation and as a result, they are not owed due process in a court of law. President Obama created a program for these children called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. It would defer deportation action for a renewable two-year period while granting the qualifying individuals a work permit if applicable. This policy has been the subject of much debate during the Trump administration.

Let’s not forget, though, that seeking asylum is not a crime. However, the administration is doing everything in its power to reduce the number of immigrants coming over. In 2018, the Trump administration lowered the number of refugees it would allow into the United States from 45K to 30K for the year 2019. Another method the administration is using to deter immigrants from coming over is conducting cruel and inhumane practices once immigrants cross into the US. Not only are they taking the opportunity to use indefinite detention to deter immigrants, but they have also found ways for administration members to benefit and profit from these practices. Case in point: Two months into the Trump presidency, the administration began discussing separating children from their mothers at the border as a scare tactic to deter others from immigrating to the US. In 2018, the Department of Homeland security acknowledged that it had separated at least 2000 families at the border, and by October of that year, the number had jumped to over 6000, even though on June 17, 2018 Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen stated that there was no policy of separating families at the border. On June 26th, 2018 after a lawsuit from the ACLU, Judge Dana Shaw issued a preliminary injunction requiring US immigration authorities to reunite most of the separated families within 30 days, and the families with children under the age of 5 within two weeks. That deadline was not met, though, because neither ICE nor DHS nor HHS had developed any sort of tracking system in preparation to ever unite the families again. Over one thousand children were lost by the US. In February 2019, it was discovered that even more families were being separated at the border- even still, and that they were not being counted by the DHS because the children had entered the US with other family members besides their parents. All of this seems very sinister, considering that one of the places these children are being sent to is an organization called Bethany Christian Services, an adoption center with financial ties to several branches of the DeVos family, including the United States Secretary of Education herself, Betsy DeVos. Sounds a lot like human trafficking, if you ask me.

So, here we are now, 2020. Families have been separated at the border. There have been numerous exposés detailing the subhuman living conditions in the ICE detention centers, where immigrants are separated by groups. There are detention centers for women, men, and children, and even can include even more specific demographics, like the Southwest Key facility in Houston, TX, which holds only children ages 16 and 17. Imagine that, unless you have a brother or sister or cousin that is almost your same age who traveled with you, if you are an immigrant aged 16 or 17 and sent to Houston, you would be separated from everyone you know.

There was a report that children in a McAllen ICE facility were lice-infested, with a flu outbreak going on, sleeping on the floor under 24 hour overhead lighting, and being kicked in the feet while they slept- by the guards. There was a report that in an El Paso detention center, children in similar conditions did not have enough food to eat and were forced to care for toddlers, one in particular that no one knew anything about, including where he came from, because he would not speak. Children being interviewed by attorneys were falling asleep at the table because they were so exhausted. A co-director of the University of California, Davis law clinic was quoted as saying “In my 22 years of doing visits with children in detention, I have never heard of this level of inhumanity.” The director, Elora Mukherjee stated that nearly every child she spoke with was hungry. In Clint, Texas, Representative Madeleine Dean states that she witnessed 15 women held in detention, who were told that they would have to drink water from the toilet. They had been in that cell for 56 days, sleeping on a concrete floor at night. Apparently the government doesn’t see these things as a problem, as conditions in detention centers become arguably worse, with ICE stating that it’s not even responsible for the myriad of sexual abuses perpetrated by detention staff. Another notable toture tactic is psychological abuse. In Adelanto, California, agency watchdogs for the Associated Press stated that they witnessed nooses hanging in detainee cells. ICE doesn’t want the government to have a record of its abuses against detainees. It has petitioned NARA (The National Archives and Record Administration) to allow it to routinely destroy records documenting human rights violations, including sexual assaults, periods of solitary confinement, and deaths of detainees while in US custody. Sound familiar?

This brings me to the chemical torture that is now occurring, reportedly, in that same Adelanto detention center today — an opportunity made more plausibly deniable by the new coronavirus pandemic. Detainees report the widespread and constant use of HDQ-Neutral, a disinfectant used to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the facility. The problem is, detainees report it being used in a manner inconsistent with its labeling, causing chemical burns, skin and eye irritation, bloody noses, and respiratory problems for immigrants. They say it’s being sprayed every 15–20 minutes and it’s being documented to ensure that staff are spraying often enough, and that there is no adequate ventilation in the spaces being sprayed where detainees are kept. The spray is coming into contact with the people’s bodies, bedding, food and water on a consistent basis. The staff get personal protective equipment to use when spraying the chemical, but the detained do not get any protection, according to a complaint filed by the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, and an organization called Freedom for Immigrants. There is also a concern that the inappropriate usage of the chemical is actually retaliatory, since, in April, detainees reported that there was inadequate sanitization and protection from covid in the facility. Adelanto is not the only facility with reports of this kind of chemical warfare. “On May 23 and again on June 23, a Florida advocacy group, Friends of Miami Dade Detainees, and Freedom for Immigrants filed a similar complaint with the Homeland Security, ICE and the Glades County Sheriff’s Office. They reported that immigrants at the Glades County Detention Center in Florida were also being exposed to hazardous chemicals, Mint Disinfectant and Combat Disinfectant”, according to the Desert Sun. Jose Tapate, a detainee from the Adelanto detention facility, who has alleged physical, psychological, and sexual abuse and medical neglect by guards, describes his experience in an audio clip that can be found in a May 27, 2020 tweet from the Inland Coalition for immigrant Justice. In the clip, he says in Spanish that he is afraid to go outside. Because of Covid, if detainees try to go outside to get relief from the chemical effects of the staff’s inappropriate use of HDQ-Neutral, they are placed in a 14–20 day quarantine, which would be carried out ultimately as a sentence of solitary confinement in a room that he refers to as being in “Unit 14”. Mariel Villareal, an attorney for a detainee at a facility in Jena, Louisiana stated that during a call with one of her clients, her client stated that 79 women were teargassed during a coronavirus briefing for asking too many questions. Her client stated that after staff members grew angry and impatient with all of their questioning, she and other detainees were locked in the room with the teargas for one hour, after which time staff came in wearing protective gear. The attorney was not able to finish her conversation with her client because as her client told her that her eyes, face, and neck were currently burning, the call was lost and when the attorney called back, staff members told her that she could not speak to her client at that time. Back in Adelanto, the public is protesting the conditions inside of the facility with protests outside of the facility, for which detainees feel they are being punished. In preparation for the planned protests, the detainees are put into “lockdown” or “modified programming” for 23.5 hours a day, with no access to make phone calls or shower. As the detainees began to perform their own protests against these lockdowns, by standing or sitting outside of their cells, staff in riot gear have started spraying the detainees in different units with pepper-spray bullets, and then locking them in their cells, anyway. As a result, the detainees are suffering worsening mental health ailments.

So, what we have here is a system designed to vilify a segment of the world’s population, imprison them for an undetermined amount of time, separate children from their caregivers, traffic the children, sexually abuse the detainees, psychologically abuse the detainees, starve them, medically neglect them, force them to live in squalor, treat them like animals, and use chemical warfare against them. Adults and children have died in ICE custody. There is no end in sight. Herein lies the possibility that we could be headed toward a modern-day Holocaust in the United States of America. Are you okay with this?

Previously published on “Equality Includes You”, a Medium publication.

Photo credit: Matthew T Rader on Unsplash