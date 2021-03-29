Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Are Women More Likely To Keep Campaign Promises?

Are Women More Likely To Keep Campaign Promises?

Governments with strong female representation are more likely to deliver on campaign promises, according to new research.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Amy McCaig-Rice University

The study also shows that promises are even more likely to be kept when women in government assume leadership roles.

The study examines campaign promises and subsequent policymaking by parties in power in 10 European countries, the United States, and Canada along with data on women in party leadership and elected offices.

The research demonstrates the importance of women playing part in the policymaking process, says Jonathan Homola, an assistant professor of political science at Rice University. Voters “are usually very well-informed about broken and partially fulfilled promises” and will hold candidates accountable in the voting booth, he says.

“Women may in fact be more effective at this process than men, even when faced with the same institutional challenges,” he says.

In future studies, Homola hopes to research how greater female government representation affects passage of legislation related to women’s issues.

Homola used data from the Comparative Party Pledge Group (CPPG) for his analysis. The CPPG identifies pledges in party platforms and evaluates the extent to which they are later fulfilled. The European countries included in the study were Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

The paper appears in Legislative Studies Quarterly.

Source: Rice University

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on Futurity.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Futurity

Futurity features the latest discoveries by scientists at top research universities in the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The nonprofit site, which launched in 2009, is supported solely by its university partners in an effort to share research news directly with the public.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x