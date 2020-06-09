Are You Lacking Chemistry in Your Relationship?



“The chemistry just isn’t there,” can be a valid reason to end a relationship. For many, it happens, and it can be hard to describe. If you feel like you’re lacking chemistry in your relationship, this article can help you make sense of those feelings.

What is Chemistry, Anyway?

Before we talk more about it, it’s important for us to explain what chemistry exactly is. It can be a bit of a vague term, but the most simple definition is that it’s the sensations you feel with a person that indicates that you’re a good fit for them.

It’s described in other terms as well. You may hear that two people click together, or they go together like honey on toast. For some, the feeling can be quite hard to describe. For others, chemistry is quite predictable, and you know when you’re going to have good chemistry with another person.

There are many reasons why one may feel chemistry towards someone. These include:

Having similar interests. Liking the same bands, movies, or hobbies can give you good chemistry.

It’s easy to talk to the other person. Being a little socially awkward around someone doesn’t mean you have bad chemistry, but automatically hitting it off is a sign your chemistry is great.

You feel like you can trust this person. It’s easy for you to tell them your secrets, or even smaller details you wouldn’t tell anyone else.

There’s plenty of attraction between the two of you.

Signs The Chemistry Has Faded

Some relationships continue having great chemistry, even years later. However, for many couples, the chemistry starts to go away a little. Here are some signs that the chemistry just isn’t what it used to be.

The two of you are no longer sharing interests. While every person in a relationship will like something the other person isn’t into, a relationship with faded chemistry will have very little in common.

There’s little conversation. Obviously, you’re going to talk less than you would in your honeymoon phase, but if you’re going all day not saying anything to each other, that’s a problem.

The two of you don’t go on little dates or don’t do much of anything nowadays.

You two aren’t intimate anymore. You don’t have sex like you used to, or you don’t hold hands, either.

You’re not physically affectionate with one another, and this can ruin your relationship.

These are just some signs that the chemistry has faded. Quite often, just how chemistry can be a sensation you can’t describe, the lack of chemistry can also be a sensation that happens as well.

Reasons It Happens

Chemistry in relationships can fade for different reasons. Some of them include:

You’ve Changed

Many people aren’t the same person at 40 as they were at 20. Many people in relationships will grow the same way, keeping the chemistry alive. However, if one person in the relationship changes and the other doesn’t or changes in a different direction, this could lower any chemistry.

You Weren’t Really in Love

Some people may have good chemistry and are attracted to each other, but they don’t have a deep connection as well. Some people can be good in bed and have good communication skills, but they don’t have that deep romance that’s needed.

You’re Apart for a While

Another reason the chemistry can go away is if the two of you are apart. If both of your schedules conflict, this can lower any chemistry you’ve once had. Now, for some, absence makes the heart grow fonder, but for others, it can make you care less about your relationship.

You’re Stuck in a Negative Communication Loop

Sometimes, you may end up being negative to each other, always fighting or spreading negativity. While every couple is going to fight, couples who are always negative can end up destroying their chemistry in the process.

One Is In Love With Someone Else

If someone in the relationship has found better chemistry with another person, this can lower the chemistry they have with their current partner. This is yet another reason why infidelity destroys a marriage.

These are just some reasons why you may end up being in a relationship with no chemistry.

How to Fix it

It is possible to reignite the chemistry in your relationship. Here are some ways.

Rediscover The Reasons You Had Chemistry

Obviously, relying only on nostalgia isn’t going to save your relationship, but it can be a good starting point. Go on little dates how you used to. Rediscover old interests that united the two of you. Have deep conversations again. This can make you remember why you loved your partner to begin with, and where you went wrong.

Spend More Time Together

If the reason you haven’t been connected to your spouse in a long time is that you haven’t spent much time with them, then try to make more time. With jobs, it can be more challenging but find the time. Find a way to change your job schedule if you have to.

Be More Physically Intimate

Hold hands like you used to. Have more sex. The lack of physical intimacy can kill your relationship, so it’s important that you try more physical intimacy.

Speak to a Couples Therapist

If the two of you are no longer physically intimate, and you just don’t know why maybe it’s time to speak to a couple’s therapist or counselor. A therapist has spent many years working with couples just like you, and they can help you find the reasons why you’re feeling this way. Then, the therapist can teach how both of you can have that spark like you used to have.

End The Relationship

Finally, if you’ve tried everything and you still lack chemistry, maybe the relationship wasn’t meant to be. There’s no shame in ending the relationship when there’s no spark left. Better to find someone new than spend the rest of your life in a relationship with no chemistry.

