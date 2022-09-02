Are You Paying the ‘Poor Tax?’

Get your house in order

Housing costs more if you are poor. It usually means your home has less maintenance. It means an electrical or plumbing problem will become more expensive to you before it is addressed. Owning your home is the number one way to accrue wealth.

In a crisis climate, such as during COVID, or a climate emergency, steady income or childcare is insecure.

Living in a motel, or shelter is required for many jobless people. They have to pay far more to rent than even apartment dwellers pay. They have to store their stuff, sometimes elsewhere.

Food in an unstable environment is usually centered around fast food, wasteful serving ware, and the extra cost of paying for all of that. Health care costs, for example, will be higher for those subjected to poorer nutrition.

Addiction, as a means to cope, is “normal.” We all self-medicate somehow, and smoking, drinking, and using whatever free time one has, becomes a social necessity. Of course, this becomes very costly.

Climate, and even pollution, costs much more. People have to treat the ill effects and cope with the disasters.

Rivers of debt

Most people who carry a balance on their credit cards are in debt. If they cannot afford credit, they are usually in debt to family members or housing owners.

Defaults on loans of any kind are especially costly.

One toe into the debt river, and you are changed forever. You are part of a system designed to keep you borrowing. It’s extremely profitable, and the surest form of legal robbery there is.

Yes, you can die in debt, and never pay. But there is a very high personal cost to this. You are also more vulnerable to entities wishing to sell you more debt, or a higher credit score. Just be aware of their vested interests, when you wade in.

Student debt these days is very crippling. You are in a poor tax system that keeps you owing because you have fees and interests.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Is there a way out?

Invest in a home, or small piece of land, during a downturn. Maybe invest with others. If incremental is the only way, keep at it to find a way.

Don’t shop retail. It’s better for your peace of mind, and the over-consumed planet. When possible, buy used, exchange, barter, and let sharing become a social endeavor and not just a self-medicating shopping addiction.

To tell yourself you really “deserve it “as a reward for your stress is a trap.

Addictions like smoking, drinking, and gambling can also be addressed by healthier social interaction. It’s slow. It takes self-reassurance.

There are down days, accept this as inevitable. Persist.

If you have debt, make incremental payments at every chance. Lobby for, and vote, for policies that support people and not profits.

Move, if you can. If your commute is costly (gas will go up and up and up) find a way to live closer or work from home. Make extra efforts to assure employers you will go the extra mile to avoid the extra mile. Use public transport, and bike, carpool, and share.

Walk, and get to know the outdoor beauty of the world. Find a regular park or trail.

Join a community garden (again social/word connection) to supplement food. People are rightfully proud of a community garden, and they are rewarded emotionally, by heaping abundance upon you. It is gratifying.

At every opportunity, be loud and proud about getting out from under the “poor tax” of the poor paying more.

Change is certain, our social world is seeing great upheaval.

Spread the gospel.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***