Are You Ready to Rumble?

Things have really begun to boil in Ohio. Senator Portman decided to retire, which opened the path for a flood of hopefuls. At last count (April 20th, 2022 – 11:21 AM, it changes so quickly so I want to be clear when I counted) we had 1 Libertarian, 1 Veterans Party of America, 3 Independents, 3 Democrats and 7 Republicans. At that count, we 12 people who withdrew peacefully or were disqualified. It’s a fluid situation, and the primary is less than two weeks away.

Being Ohio, most of the Republicans are raging to show they are more Trump than Trump. Josh Mandel campaigns as being “Pro God, Pro Guns, and Pro Trump.” Mike Gibbons campaigns as being a businessman and a Washington outsider, just like Trump. To prove their Trumpness they had a vigorous exchange of ideas at the first debate.

Mandel claimed Gibbons had made millions off an investment in a Chinese petroleum firm. Gibbons countered by saying he didn’t make millions of anything, and someone else bought it anyway. Gibbons explained further, Mandel wouldn’t understand because he had never really held a job, not a real job, anyway. Mandel explained he had served two tours in Iraq, so he had, in fact, worked. From there it got heated. Standing face to face they held tightly to their microphones so everybody could hear how qualified they were to be a United States Senator, as they each claimed the other one should be seated because he was “messing with the wrong guy.” However, given the opportunity to prove the wrong guy was being messed with they both came up lacking.

Sometimes democracy dies in darkness and sometimes it happens right there under the glare of a spotlight, in front of a television audience.

I’ve watched this clip several times, I am trying to see how the other candidates reacted. Indifference is the only way I can describe it. Mike Dolan seemed almost, but not quite shocked.

Dolan was the least likely to be there. Of all five Republican candidates he is the only one to express the opinion that Trump lost the election in 2020. An unpopular opinion among Republican senate candidates in Ohio. Still, he hangs in with approximately 10% in the latest poll.

Jane Timken, who was the Chairperson of the Ohio Republican party and endorsed by Senator Portman for her firm grasp of reality, an uncommon feature in Republican politicians these days exchanged a smile and a joke with J. D. Vance, author, and Senate hopeful.

In the end Trump endorsed Vance which surprised no one, except Mandel and Gibbons. And possibly Vance who said some unflattering things about Trump when he was running for president in 2016. Of course, Trump said some dreadful things about Mandel, and too many people to remember, so that is not a problem in American Power Politics.

In the end if you are a Republican in Ohio, your choices are limited. And if you are a Republican in Ohio who believes American democracy is still functional and worth saving things get a little more restrictive and if you are a Republican in Ohio who believes in American democracy who doesn’t want to waste his vote you don’t have any choice at all. Where did we go wrong?

Shutterstock image