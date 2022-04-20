Are You Someone’s Bad Date Story?

Mydate and I were sitting across from each other in a tea shop… It’s not coffee, but yeah, fine, sometimes I break my own rules.

“What’s your worst first date story?”

He asked it so casually — an ice breaker.

Because when something bad happens, sometimes you just have to laugh. And laughing about bad experiences can bring people closer together.

Like two people who were meeting in a tea shop for the first time.

“Hmm…” I pondered. A recent experience came to mind.

If you read my work regularly, you might be able to guess the answer. It is probably the time my Bumble match asked for my phone number and used it to learn my full name and find my Medium profile.

It was very odd to go on a date with someone who had read my stories and wanted to turn them into conversation topics.

But before telling my tea date about it, I asked him to go first to gauge his answer.

He regaled a tale of a woman he met online and how he was one of multiple men she had invited to go on a date with her. At the same time.

It was funny and strange.

I told him about my date with the Bumble guy and for context, I told him a bit about how I blog about my experiences.

My date mentioned that he hadn’t looked me up. He asked if I planned to write about the guy I met for tea. I laughed and jokingly told him I would send him the link when the story was up.

Ice broken.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo by Good Faces on Unsplash

If he found me and is reading this, that’s fine. I told him about my blog. I put it out there, myself.

And that makes it very different.

So, now I’m wondering what some of my dates would say about me.

I mean, I’m not exactly everyone’s cup of tea — no pun intended.

…

Do you think you are the main character in someone’s bad date story? Let me know in the comments!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***