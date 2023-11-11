Armistice Day. A Warning

One hundred and five years ago today, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month the nations tearing huge chunks of Europe to pieces ceased hostilities on the western front. A formal peace agreement was reached the following year with the Treaty of Versailles. The whole world could stop and breath again. Yet, Armistice Day is widely ignored in America.
Obviously American losses were relatively light compared to European. And more American soldiers died from disease, 63,314 (mostly influenza) compared to 53,402. But, they were all equally dead. And, the road to the hereafter was a tortuous trail through a ditch filled with water, anguish, infection and fear.
Imagine, for a minute, the absolute madness of “going over the top” leaving the uncomfortable, but relatively safe confines of the trench, and crawling on your stomach through the mud, with the scream of bullets and the freight train whistle of cannon shells a constant sound track until the one “you never hear” finds you and leaves your lifeless corpse laying there blocking the path for the poor bastard crawling behind you. Knowing full well the gains made would be measured in feet, and would in all likelihood be temporary. Soldiers knew the madness, and the cruelty, and the awesome, unforgivable stupidity, but they overcame their fear and followed orders.