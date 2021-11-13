Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Arvind Nandakumar – Aspie Pisces [Video]

Arvind Nandakumar – Aspie Pisces [Video]

"According to astrological signs, Pisces are incredibly emotional and sensitive to the emotions of those around them."

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Arvind Nandakumar, performing at Park Square Theatre in Saint Paul, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
according to astrological signs Pisces
00:05
are incredibly emotional and sensitive
00:08
to the emotions of those around them
00:11
there for me
00:13
autistic and Pisces could be seen as a
00:16
contradiction but only if you aren’t
00:19
paying attention example ask the Pisces
00:22
wakes up at midnight makes a google
00:24
calendar for all its friends example
00:27
asking place these places do not step
00:30
signs around the anthills trust it’s
00:32
half it’s lunch because the date we
00:33
stopped fruiting I see Pisces watches
00:35
planet Earth and can’t stop cheering for
00:37
the deer a street fight sees overthinks
00:44
everything organized as Google Drive
00:46
folders like Larsen nesting dolls he’s a
00:48
friend like a tweet about liking someone
00:49
at a subway station after pairing ways
00:51
with them and sent subway station
00:53
rereads it seven times to understand
00:54
what this could possibly mean looks up
00:56
horoscope it feels bad because astrology
00:58
is clearly clueless because you see the
01:00
myers-briggs me clueless at romance but
01:03
then Pisces are supposed to be good at
01:04
romance so like which one of these tests
01:06
is true you tell me like really you tell
01:08
me I asked you place eases told there is
01:11
no equation for love so Google’s all the
01:13
Nira chemical pathways instead sent a
01:16
date and time for its emotions but never
01:17
actually follows through with crying it
01:19
out as we had his heart broken once once
01:23
I googled all the symptoms for autism
01:26
and WebMD told me I could never feel
01:29
empathy but I didn’t understand people’s
01:33
feelings this made me very sad so I went
01:40
and looked up my horoscope instead
01:41
because you know what if I’m going to
01:43
let an internet testify me it might as
01:44
well be one that makes me feel good
01:46
about myself
01:46
it turns out and it turns out I got a
01:50
Pisces his son and a Pisces in Venus I
01:53
know like empathy I wanted that tear to
01:55
make it out alive I’ve got so many
01:58
feelings i buy second hardest to fit
02:00
them all I’ve got so many feelings I’m
02:02
still learning how to turn them off I
02:03
feel so many feel
02:04
I’m still crying over the fact that
02:06
someone with a camera decided to watch
02:08
that baby dear and do nothing a steep
02:12
Isis is asexual but this does not mean
02:15
if floats around in a petri just like a
02:16
lonely little amoeba Aztec Pisces is
02:18
looking for something wholesome and
02:20
healthy recalling time is spent together
02:22
in a lab at midnight doing research
02:23
research on two amoebas and two petri
02:26
dishes writing poems about things that
02:28
bring it joy or painting its nails with
02:30
tiny little stars I see Pisces looks up
02:32
to the stars and wonders what’s out
02:33
there loves us well enough to want to
02:35
work for NASA research the oceans of
02:38
Europa for alien life but is only ever
02:40
known shunning to be left alone in a
02:43
swingset while everyone else plays
02:44
soccer instead and yet a species is
02:47
still smiling maybe just maybe that
02:54
makes it more human than most
02:58
[Applause]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x