Asking the 7 Whys to Get to Your Truth

This isn’t a new method that I’ve invented. It’s one that has been used for problem solving and self-improvement. Basically, you ask yourself “why” until you can’t get a deeper answer. Sometimes, it’s 7 whys. But it can also be either more or less than 7.

Here’s an example of how this can play out:

Let’s start with… what do you want to do? To be a writer.

Why do you want to be a writer? To be able to share my story with the world.

To be able to share my story with the world. Why do you want to share your story? To help someone who has gone through a similar ordeal.

To help someone who has gone through a similar ordeal. Why do you want to help someone? I know how it feels like to feel lost and having no one to turn to so I want my readers to feel less alone.

I know how it feels like to feel lost and having no one to turn to so I want my readers to feel less alone. Why do you want your readers to feel less alone? The road to success can feel lonely at times and having someone who understands can really 10x their output.

The road to success can feel lonely at times and having someone who understands can really 10x their output. Why do you want them to 10x their output? So they can live better lives.

So they can live better lives. Why do you want them to live better lives? Because we only have one life so we should live it to the fullest and enjoy the journey.

Because we only have one life so we should live it to the fullest and enjoy the journey. Why should you live it to the fullest and enjoy the journey? Because when you’re on your deathbed and someone asks if you’ve regretted anything, you wouldn’t want to answer, “I wish I had done (a certain activity)”.

By the end of the 7th question, you’ll realise it might be completely unrelated to your initial “why”. That’s okay because now you know what you truly desire.

I’ve always known I wanted to write but the why behind it? I’ve always thought it was because of storytelling. Turns out, it’s the fear of not accomplishing or doing what I wanted to do.

Writing, for me, is the path to living my life to the fullest.

I’m going to take it. And I’m going to make it work. The days aren’t always good but that’s part of life. I’m going to enjoy the journey of writing and wherever it’ll take me.

