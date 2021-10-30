Avoid These Tiny Mistakes in Your Love Life

No relationship is perfect and every one of them has its own kind of problems. Depending on the type of the problems and the number of meaning partners put into them, these can either destroy the relationship or can boost it. In other words, they can either be mistakes or benefits.

However, there are certain mistakes that cannot be underestimated when someone else is making them to us especially in a romantic relationship. I am pointing out to only 5 of them here and hope that it might benefit someone in case they are not even aware of making them.

1. Not giving/having personal space or time

We all have our ups and downs and the fact that we are in a relationship does not change the importance of sparing some time just for ourselves. Personal space should not be compromised when it comes to deciding to co-live with your partner.

With that being said, trying to limit your significant other’s personal time is a big no-no and a red flag to them. You should feel comfortable that they have their own life, not dependant on the relationship and you only. It also means they are such individuals who can live by on their own and not someone who needs the reassurance and presence of someone else all the time.

2. Humiliating for having certain emotions over seemingly unworthy stuff

Emotions are complex. We, humans, make it much more complex with our words. When we try to express them, things can get misunderstood by the other side and eventually lead to a conflict, if not a fight.

However, it is as important to communicate your emotions as it is to not judge them. Whether you don’t get them, or you feel bad that your partner is going through something you two have no control over, it is best to stay abstain and give it some time.

No matter what you do, don’t belittle her/his emotions or reactions even if they seem minor or irrelevant. We process different things on a different level and respecting this diversity of human beings will only take you far.

3. Complaining too much

Life happens. We lose control. We want to stay happy and optimistic but it would be so fake at the same time if it ever happened. But still, not everyone wants to hear how life can be unfair. Keeping a positive mindset can be challenging yet it is our own choice what to reflect on others and the way we do it.

You can choose the noisy words and make the noisiest sentences with them, or you can just take the responsibility of your own life without expecting any contribution of any sort from your partner and actually try to overcome them with your actions.

4. Hiding feelings all the time and avoiding conversation about them

Relationship requires communication. If you were not to talk, then reconsider the reason for you two, in the first place, to become partners. You might feel uncomfortable with talking too much or talking about feelings, it is understandable, however, if your partner has no idea what is going on in your life or what are you dealing with on a daily basis, how she/he can treat you well? Where do they suppose to know how to approach you and what to say or not to say?

Lack of communication leads to the biggest and catastrophic fights for relationships. If you have not set the foundation right from the beginning, it is still not too late, you can at least work on reinforcing it, rather than demolishing it.

The conversation is the savior of any misunderstanding. Use it to your advantage while it matters.

5. Intolerance towards each others’ other priorities and preferences

As with the personal space and time thing, we are and always will be separate individuals with our own priorities and choices regardless of our romantic situation(ship). Just because you get into a relationship, you should not merge into your partner’s favorite things and with the same importance, you should not expect your partner to do the same.

If you secretly wish that, trust me, it is so toxic and you better start working on healing that right away. Having healthy boundaries is necessary for any type of affair with others. This is both respectful to your own unique being and also indicates your respect towards others.

—

Previously Published on medium

—

Photo credit: iStock