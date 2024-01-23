Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Baby Shoes, Never Worn

Baby Shoes, Never Worn

When words conjure an image in your head.

by Leave a Comment

The first and only time I wrote a six-word story, I did so as a joke. A bad joke, no one got it. I needed to explain the punchline. Six Word Story – Part II

Last week, Bill, the library employee who runs my writers’ group, assigned homework. “Jeff and I have been discussing Negative Space in writing. Jeff, do you want to explain what we talked about?” I didn’t know this was coming. Slightly panicked, I gave it my best shot. “Negative space is what you imply by your writing, but never actually say.” I looked around the table. People attentive but confused. No glimmers of recognition. I tried to describe negative space in visual art: “In a drawing, the negative space is the part you don’t draw.” Blank stares. I talked about Rubin’s vase. “You’ve seen that image of two faces with a vase in between them?” Confusion morphed into concern. “You know the one I mean, the vase isn’t really there, but…” This went on for thirty more seconds.

Bill jumped back in. “Jeff thought it would be cool if we wrote six-word stories as a negative space exercise.” I tried to give the famous Hemingway example: For sale: baby shoes, never worn, but I botched it. “Baby shoes for sale… no wait, New baby shoes…, Urm…”

Bill came in for the rescue. “Write a six-word story before next class. We’ll discuss the negative space aspect then.”

Note: If you’d like to understand what I really mean by “Negative Space” in writing, read my last blogpost. That post also includes an image of Rubin’s vase.

This past week has been exciting for me as a blogger and writer. The conversation in the Negative Space comment section continued all week. People agreed, people doubted, people gave their own examples. One writer, a college professor, brought up the six-word story example. I got so excited about the topic I emailed Bill an excerpt from my blogpost along with a picture of Rubin’s vase. I finished up with “I thought it would be neat to have a writers group discussion about writing with negative space, and then we can write six-word stories as a workshop exercise.”

Today I worked on my homework. I came up with two ‘stories.’ I hope each encourages the reader to conjure an image in their head, and maybe think a bit about what comes before and after what I wrote—which in my mind is the point of a six-word story.

  1. Birds swarm feeder, indoor cat chirps.
  2. Buried beneath blankets. Suffer and economize.

Leave your own six-word story, something fresh or an old favorite, in the comments below.

 

 

 

Previously Published on jefftcann.com

 

iStock image

About Jeff Cann

Jeff Cann lives, works and writes in Gettysburg Pennsylvania. His essays and stories have appeared in various periodicals and websites exploring the topics of mental health, running and culture. His two books, Fragments: a Memoir and Bad Ass - My Quest to Become a Back Woods Trail Runner (and other obsessive goals) can be purchased from Amazon . Jeff is married with two children. Additional essays and stories can be found at www.jefftcann.com.

