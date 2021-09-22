How You Can Make the Bathroom a More Comfortable Space for Your Family

It’s easy to neglect the bathroom. In some ways, the bathroom is just a convenient place to relieve yourself and wash up. But it’s also an important space of the home where people can seek privacy, find some temporary comfort, and feel better about the house in which they live. If your bathroom is clean, accessible, comfortable, and treated with dignity and respect, it’s going to make your family much happier – and potentially lead to better interpersonal dynamics.

So what steps can you take to make the bathroom a more comfortable space for your family?

General Guidelines

There are a handful of important guidelines you’ll follow throughout the process:

Communicate openly. It’s hard to make the bathroom a more comfortable space if you don’t know what would make the other members of your family more comfortable. That’s why your priority should always be communicating openly. Ask your family members what they’d like to see, how they feel about the current setup, and what their personal preferences are – and actively listen to them.

Equipment

There are several pieces of equipment that can make your bathroom more comfortable and enjoyable to your family, such as:

A bidet. Bidets aren’t common in the United States, but they’re slowly growing to be more popular. Why? Because people are starting to learn just how beneficial bidets are. With a bidet in place, all your family members can walk away from a bathroom experience feeling much cleaner – and you’ll use less toilet paper as a result.

Design and Décor

Also pay attention to the design and décor of the space:

Lighting. Better, more prominent lighting can make the space seem warmer and more inviting, while also offering the practical benefit of seeing yourself better in the mirror.

Cleaning and Hygiene

The bathroom needs to be cleaned on a regular basis and should be given at least a cursory wipe-down every day. Establish a point person to be responsible for each bathroom in your home, or use a chore wheel-style system to rotate responsibilities.

In any case, you should make it clear how the cleaning is supposed to be done – and who’s supposed to do it. A cleaner bathroom will be more comfortable for everyone.

Communication and Etiquette

Some bathroom etiquette should be obvious, but it’s still important to clarify expectations with your family members. Be willing to have a frank discussion about how each person is expected to use the bathroom – and how other people are expected to behave when someone else is in the bathroom.

For example, when someone is done using the toilet, are they expected to lower the seat? If someone’s not currently occupying the bathroom, should the door remain open or be closed? If someone uses the last of the supplies in the bathroom, are they expected to replace them?

These rules aren’t the type that requires strict enforcement or disciplinary action if they’re breached – but you should have a system that every family member respects.

With these items, décor choices, and communication protocols in place, your bathroom will be a much more comfortable space for you, your family members, and even your guests. If you have multiple bathrooms, you can focus on one bathroom as the center of your bathroom improvement strategy or work on all of them simultaneously.

This post is brought to you by Larry Alton.

Photo credit: Shutterstock