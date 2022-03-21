Battling diseases of poverty

Season 2, Episode 10

Togo became the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to eliminate the disfiguring disease elephantiasis as a public health problem in 2017, followed by Malawi in 2020. Elephantiasis occurs when parasites carried by mosquitos are transmitted to people. Infection usually occurs in childhood, and can later cause the abnormal enlargement of body parts.

Despite some progress, the disease is still a major health burden across the continent – about one third of global cases of elephantiasis occur in Sub-Saharan Africa. Nigeria’s Jackie Badaki has devoted her career to studying neglected tropical diseases. She tells Africa Science Focus that this dedication meant taking her first baby with her into the field on research trips.

Africa Science Focus, with Michael Kaloki.

This programme was funded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.