Battling diseases of poverty
Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on SpotifyListen on Google PodcastsListen on StitcherListen on OvercastListen on Amazon MusicListen on CastboxListen on Podcast AddictListen on Pocket CastsListen on iHeartRadioListen on PandoraRSS Feed
Season 2, Episode 10
Togo became the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to eliminate the disfiguring disease elephantiasis as a public health problem in 2017, followed by Malawi in 2020. Elephantiasis occurs when parasites carried by mosquitos are transmitted to people. Infection usually occurs in childhood, and can later cause the abnormal enlargement of body parts.
Despite some progress, the disease is still a major health burden across the continent – about one third of global cases of elephantiasis occur in Sub-Saharan Africa. Nigeria’s Jackie Badaki has devoted her career to studying neglected tropical diseases. She tells Africa Science Focus that this dedication meant taking her first baby with her into the field on research trips.
Africa Science Focus, with Michael Kaloki.
Learn more about Jackie Badaki’s career
This programme was funded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
You might also like
[related-articles]
This article was originally published on SciDev.Net. Read the original article.
—
This post was previously published on scidev.net and under a Creative Commons Attribution License.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|Escape the Act Like a Man Box
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
|Why I Don’t Want to Talk About Race
|The First Myth of the Patriarchy: The Acorn on the Pillow
—
Photo credit: Amen Healthcare and Empowerment Foundation