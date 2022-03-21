Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Battling Diseases of Poverty

Battling Diseases of Poverty

Elephantiasis is still a major health burden across Africa.

by Leave a Comment

Battling diseases of poverty

Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on SpotifyListen on Google PodcastsListen on StitcherListen on OvercastListen on Amazon MusicListen on CastboxListen on Podcast AddictListen on Pocket CastsListen on iHeartRadioListen on PandoraRSS Feed

Season 2, Episode 10

Togo became the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to eliminate the disfiguring disease elephantiasis as a public health problem in 2017, followed by Malawi in 2020. Elephantiasis occurs when parasites carried by mosquitos are transmitted to people. Infection usually occurs in childhood, and can later cause the abnormal enlargement of body parts.

Despite some progress, the disease is still a major health burden across the continent – about one third of global cases of elephantiasis occur in Sub-Saharan Africa. Nigeria’s Jackie Badaki has devoted her career to studying neglected tropical diseases. She tells Africa Science Focus that this dedication meant taking her first baby with her into the field on research trips.

Africa Science Focus, with Michael Kaloki.

Learn more about Jackie Badaki’s career

Carnegie

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This programme was funded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

You might also like

[related-articles]

This article was originally published on SciDev.Net. Read the original article.

This post was previously published on scidev.net and under a Creative Commons Attribution License.

***

Photo credit: Amen Healthcare and Empowerment Foundation

About Sci Dev Net

SciDev.Net is the world’s leading source of reliable and authoritative news, views and analysis about science and technology for global development.

Our Mission is to use independent journalism to help individuals and organisations apply science to decision-making in order to drive equitable, sustainable development and poverty reduction. SciDev.Net is part of CAB International (CABI) - a not-for-profit organisation that improves people’s lives worldwide by providing information and applying scientific expertise to solve problems in agriculture and the environment.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x