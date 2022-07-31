Be With a Man Who Does These Things For You

There are certain traits that women look for in a man and some men are clearly better suited for being loving partners than others.

Yes, some guys simply aren’t cut out for the job.

This isn’t to say that they won’t be one day, after all, people develop over time learning and adapting different characteristics over years and years of trial and error.

With scientists having spent decades trying to work out the key to why we fall in love, there are certain things you should look for in a potential partner which suggest you may have found a keeper. If you’re wondering whether to settle down with your current partner, if he has the following qualities, never let him go.

1. He Respects You

While love is generally the number one thing women are looking for, it seems that many of them often forget that respect is equally important.

A quality man respects you on every level, your personality, your values, your religious beliefs, your emotional needs, your physical needs, your general outlook regarding life, your flaws, and your past.

2. He is a protector

Not that a woman can’t protect and defend herself, but he is there for you anyway.

He won’t let anyone hurt you, and if anybody does, he’ll give them a piece of his mind or maybe even give them a taste of his fist if need be.

On a lighter note, they’ll catch that spider in the house before you have a nervous breakdown. He knows every layer of your being. He’s seen you grow as a person, knows all your different traits, and understands you as no one else does.

3. He makes you smile

No matter how angry or pissed off you get at this guy, he can always make you smile.

It doesn’t mean he is incapable of resolving conflicts healthily. Nor does it mean he tries to pull his way out of an argument with humor. But somehow no matter what he does, you just can’t help yourself and can’t stay angry at him for too long.

When you have a guy like this in your life, you automatically feel better about yourself and have more self-confidence. You will look at life in a brighter light.

4. He is kind and not a pushover

Some overly aggressive men try to position themselves above everybody else. Some weak men avoid all commitment and confrontation.

A quality man manages to combine the strengths of both power and sympathy. He is kind at heart yet brutal in battle. He doesn’t start fights but finishes them. He is wise enough to pick and choose the best of both force and compassion.

5. He supports you

Regardless of whether you want to go back to school to get your master’s degree or start a singing career, the good man will always support you and what you want out of your life.

They’ll never discourage you or make you feel as though you can’t do what you set out to do. He’s beside you every step of the way, cheering on your victories and comforting you during your defeats.

6. Works to gain your trust

A good man wants you to be comfortable and confident in your relationship.

The very cornerstone of this is being able to trust someone and he knows that. Without trust, there is no foundation for love or respect. He understands that trust is not just handed over to someone, it has to be earned, and then it has to be kept.

7. He makes you feel beautiful

He understands that making you feel beautiful does not just mean saying the words to you. It means truly making you feel beautiful by the way he looks at you, touches you, and treats you.

He notices details when you put effort into your appearance, it reminds you how attractive you are. He knows that you are amazing and beautiful, whether you are in sweatpants on the couch or in your evening gown heading to a gala. When you love someone for who they truly are, you fall in love with everything about them.

8. He isn’t selfish

The basis of every healthy, committed relationship is compromise. If one of the partners isn’t ready to meet the other one halfway, that relationship is destined to fail.

If a man is able to sometimes put your needs in front of his, that’s a good indicator that he is a keeper. This guy is not narcissistic, and not everything must revolve around him. He understands that a relationship is not a one-way street and that it is a partnership that requires constant compromise.

He is ready to make sacrifices for the sake of you and the relationship.

9. He strives to improve himself

Whether it’s learning new things, developing a new skill set, reading a new book, or watching a documentary.

A good man who prides himself on continuous self-improvement will always be intellectually challenging and attentive to you. He’s doing these things for himself, but the added benefit is has a positive impact on your relationship.

10. He cooks

Most women find the man who knows his way around the kitchen, quite sexy.

More than the sex appeal, a man who can cook and prepares more of his own meals, tend to eat healthier and tends to be healthier overall.

A healthy partner is a great partner for obvious reasons.

11. He is open and honest

When building a foundation for a happy, healthy relationship, a good man understands that honesty is always the best policy.

Comfort in a relationship comes from the ability to be open and honest with your partner. The ability to do this comes from knowing you will never be judged. It can be difficult for some people to express their emotions, fears, and even innermost desires, but having the right person in our lives often helps to open those doors.

A high-value man while understanding of course that some things are to be kept private, will not hide things from you or bottle up his feelings, knowing that doing so will cause tension and frustration. He will also encourage you to open up and share your feelings with him as well. There’s never any fear of them flying off the handle or overreacting.

If you share something with him, you’re able to be the most genuine uncensored version of yourself around him.

12. He is ambitious and down to earth

What woman doesn’t want a dreamer, who is both realistic and humble?

It’s probably the ideal composition for any man. A man who wants the stars but understands that he may only get the moon yet he doesn’t allow the realization to hinder his ambitions, nor does he allow his success to blow up his ego.

He never stops doing his best but won’t promise you things he can’t deliver.

13. He does little beautiful things for you

Do you need a prescription filled but have to stay late at work? He’s got your back.

Did you mention the music festival coming to town? He likely got the tickets already.

Again, the importance of his actions cannot be stressed enough. When a guy’s there for you when he takes care of you and does his best to keep you happy, he truly cares for you.

He will do just about anything for you and won’t even think twice about helping you in a time of need.

14. He shares similar values

Having a similar outlook on life could be crucial to a successful relationship, the more alike your personalities are, the more likely you are to approach problems in the same way.

When your priorities are the same. You and your partner share similar approaches to everything from socializing to working and this is likely to lead to a greater level of respect for one another.

15. He always stands by you

Any man can be by your side on sunny days. The real test of character is whether or not he will hold the umbrella over you during the rainy days.

When a quality man commits his love and his time to someone, there are no stipulations or circumstances required. There will be good times and there will be not-so-good times. There will be challenges and unexpected situations that arise but he will stay by your side, he is your teammate through it all.

This does not mean that you can lie, cheat or disrespect. It does not mean you can betray his trust and expect him to stick around because he’s committed.

This point is about things the two of you go through together and him having the integrity not to walk away when times get hard.

When a quality man finally enters your life, he will show you what a healthy and productive relationship is all about. They’ll show you what it means to be loved unconditionally, and he’ll make you realize why all of your previous relationships didn’t work out.

