Become More Manly AND More Whole

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Mark Divine, combines the wisdom of warriors with the wisdom of monks to teach people to become powerful and inspiring leaders.

The path of the warrior and the path of the monk seem to be very different at first glance.

But they may not be as different as they seem.

Today’s Man Alive Podcast guest, Mark Divine, was so effective as a leader and Commander in the Navy SEALs that he was asked to create a nationwide mentoring program for SEAL trainees. He credits his effectiveness to his spiritual, monk-like practices, and knows that there is no way to be in your full power without integrating the body, mind and spirit. In addition to his service as a SEAL, Mark has an M.B.A, has written five books, and has started multiple businesses, including creating the SealFit and Unbeatable Mind programs.

In our deep and powerful conversation we discussed…

Spiritual development grounded in warrior traditions

grounded in warrior traditions The need for an integrated physical practice

How to manage your mind and the benefits from doing so

and the benefits from doing so An updated form of leadership

Mark’s journey as one of the most effective Navy Seal Commanders

As we talked I found myself trusting Mark’s deep and grounded wisdom and I think you will too.

—

Most people think of mental toughness when they imagine a Navy SEAL. What they don’t expect is the thoughtful, yoga-innovating, joking and laughing, professor of leadership named Mark Divine. At twenty-six he graduated as Honor Man (#1-ranked trainee) of SEAL BUD/S class number 170. Mark served for nine years total on active duty and eleven as a Reserve SEAL, retiring as Commander in 2011. His leadership of teams was so effective the government tasked him with creating a nationwide mentoring program for SEAL trainees. Not only did it increase the quality of SEAL candidates, it reduced BUD/S attrition rate up to five percent.

MarkDivine.com

—

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com