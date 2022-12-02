Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Become More Manly AND More Whole

Become More Manly AND More Whole

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

by Leave a Comment

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Mark Divine, combines the wisdom of warriors with the wisdom of monks to teach people to become powerful and inspiring leaders.

The path of the warrior and the path of the monk seem to be very different at first glance.

But they may not be as different as they seem.

Today’s Man Alive Podcast guest, Mark Divine, was so effective as a leader and Commander in the Navy SEALs that he was asked to create a nationwide mentoring program for SEAL trainees. He credits his effectiveness to his spiritual, monk-like practices, and knows that there is no way to be in your full power without integrating the body, mind and spirit. In addition to his service as a SEAL, Mark has an M.B.A, has written five books, and has started multiple businesses, including creating the SealFit and Unbeatable Mind programs.

In our deep and powerful conversation we discussed…

  • Spiritual development grounded in warrior traditions
  • The need for an integrated physical practice
  • How to manage your mind and the benefits from doing so
  • An updated form of leadership
  • Mark’s journey as one of the most effective Navy Seal Commanders

As we talked I found myself trusting Mark’s deep and grounded wisdom and I think you will too.

Most people think of mental toughness when they imagine a Navy SEAL. What they don’t expect is the thoughtful, yoga-innovating, joking and laughing, professor of leadership named Mark Divine. At twenty-six he graduated as Honor Man (#1-ranked trainee) of SEAL BUD/S class number 170. Mark served for nine years total on active duty and eleven as a Reserve SEAL, retiring as Commander in 2011. His leadership of teams was so effective the government tasked him with creating a nationwide mentoring program for SEAL trainees. Not only did it increase the quality of SEAL candidates, it reduced BUD/S attrition rate up to five percent.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

MarkDivine.com

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x