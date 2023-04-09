Becoming a Shruggist: Stop Worrying About What Others Think

“Humph.”

Oh, dear. Gladys seems unhappy. A gaze trace tells the tale – she’s not happy with how your kid is dressed for your trip to the coffee shop.

Now what?

An essential component of being unbothered is becoming a shruggist. As in, when strangers (especially, but not exclusively) give you unsolicited feedback, you shrug. You stop worrying about what others think and start marginalizing the opinions of The Others.

What do I mean by ‘The Others’?

ORDERING YOUR SOCIAL UNIVERSE

Think about your social ecosystem outside yourself as concentric circles. The innermost circle is your immediate family – partner and kids, if either apply. These people matter most. Beyond that is extended family, whether chosen or genetic: The people who’d drop a broom mid-stroke and head for the car if something happened to you. These people matter too, though their needs shouldn’t supersede your immediate family’s.

Beyond that are people who aren’t subscribed to your every move, but still largely have your best interests at heart. Second tier friends, your closest coworkers, people at your place of worship if it applies. Their opinions still bear some measure of weight, but the fabric starts to break down here. Maybe they’ve got enough information about your situation to speak intelligently into your situation, maybe not. You have to use more discernment here when you get critique and feedback.

Then there are The Others. Mere acquaintances. Friends of friends. And now, in the deep space portion of your social solar system, the random huffy lady in the coffee shop. Their opinions should count for little or nothing in the grand scheme of things – at least, not until they prove themselves worthy of promotion in your circles. If you worry about what The Others think, I promise, you will get bothered and stay bothered.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Kid decide the supermarket is under attack from aliens and the cashiers need a savior? Dare anybody to suggest otherwise.

Don’t be in love with being liked by them.

Stop worrying about what Others think.

In a group of ten of these people, there will somehow be twelve different opinions about how you should be doing something. So don’t get flustered. Calm yourself. You shouldn’t care. Don’t be so in love with being liked that you kowtow to these people. Stop worrying about what Others think. Woman at the coffee shop snorts because your daughter is wearing costume jewelry and a feather boa or your son chose a shirt with a unicorn on it today? Her opinion is worth absolutely nothing.

Hard to shake the feeling? Frame it a different way.

A THOUGHT EXPERIMENT TO EASE YOUR MIND

Imagine the person in question rang your doorbell. You answer the door and find they’re holding a very ugly, very complicated-looking vacuum cleaner. They ask if you have a few moments to discuss the state of the carpets in your home. Would you feel badly declining their offer out of hand and sending them on their way?

Of course not. Their offer was unsolicited, and put you under no obligation beyond the social norms they’re hoping you’ll cave to so they can get a sale.

You’d point them to the sidewalk and go about your day without giving the situation a second thought. You wouldn’t engage them, wouldn’t tip them money, wouldn’t talk any more than is necessary to get them back on their way. You wouldn’t worry about what that Other thought.

So why would you give the coffee shop snorter any more credence?

She brought something to your doorstep – her opinion – which was both ugly and unsolicited, and you may, with the exact same guiltlessness as if she were lugging a canister vacuum, summarily dismiss her in turn. You needn’t buy into what she’s saying, nor give some coin of continued thought about her. So long as you can manage to stop worrying about what Others think, you can ignore her, walk away…

…and then not think about it again.

PROTECT YOUR KIDS. PROTECT YOUR PARTNER.

PROTECT YOURSELF.

I realize the not thinking about it part is difficult. We humans don’t like when we feel another of our kind thinks poorly of us. It makes us self-conscious and analytical. Remember, though: That opinion was based on a glance. It has no foundation and is safely dismissed. And the same holds whether it’s about your kids’ fashion sense, or how long your partner’s going to breastfeed, or how long “you’re going to play Mr. Mom” (blaaarrrrghhh).

Nobody in your planetary circles would question these things, or at the very least wouldn’t put them these ways. There are no rays of warmth in these things. But try not to get worked up about them. Be unbothered. Rather than bludgeoning them with the nearest thing that isn’t nailed down, become a shruggist.

They’re the utterances of The Others. Stop worrying about what Others think.

You heard right, nobody cares what you think, pal.

Their words don’t matter any more than the flapping of disturbed pigeons’ wings or the barking of a squirrel you’ve offended. Their ‘available information’ to ‘need to interject’ ratio is the same as mine was as a third grader, raising my hand in a church business meeting and asking the prospective new pastor if his salary had been discussed. The detonation of laughter around me gave me a creeping suspicion it was possible I was out of my depth, speaking to matters I knew about but didn’t know of.

It’s safe to treat The Others’ muttering with the same chuckling derision.

I mean, maybe do it under your breath, but still.

Keep front of mind who really matters in your life. Work to please and gratify them.

Not The Others.

Don’t be in love with being liked. Stop worrying about what Others think.

—

This post was previously published on THEUNBOTHEREDFATHER.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com