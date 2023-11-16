Get Daily Email
Featured Content / Bedtime Conversations

Bedtime Conversations

Poor communication is an obstacle that has led to the failure of many couples.

by Leave a Comment

 

Navigating the tumultuous waters of a relationship can be like riding a roller coaster – exhilarating highs and stomach-churning lows. But fear not, love warriors! Dr. Jessica Griffin, a professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at the College of Massachusetts Chan Institute of Medicine, and the illustrious sexologist Pepper Schwartz, who’s been a relationship sage for over 30 years at the University of Washington in Seattle, have donned their capes to rescue struggling couples from the abyss.

These seasoned relationship superheroes have donned their capes and wielded their relationship-saving device, a secret weapon that can mend the most shattered connections: “reflective listening.” It’s not just for couples, but a powerful tool for navigating the choppy waters of friendships and family ties as well.

So, what exactly is this magical “reflective listening,” you ask? Picture this: You don’t have to play Sherlock Holmes, solving the mystery of your partner’s problems. Instead, you become the all-attentive, all-understanding confidante. The goal isn’t to whip out solutions or witty retorts; it’s to make your partner feel heard and validated, leaving them with that warm fuzzy feeling of “now I feel understood.”

It involves more than just hearing words; it’s about picking up on the non-verbal cues and body language. No need to brainstorm solutions or craft the perfect response. Just be there in the moment, soaking it all in like a sponge.

When a couple embraces each other’s perspectives with open hearts, problem-solving becomes a breeze. Those little spats that could escalate into epic battles? Poof! They vanish like magic.

Contrary to popular belief, duking it out isn’t the most effective way to untangle misunderstandings. The blame game only perpetuates the cycle. Enter Dr. Griffin and Dr. Schwartz with some sage advice: find a quiet spot, maintain eye contact, and use phrases like “help me understand” or “I want to get you.” Be the Jedi of listening – no interruptions allowed. Let your partner spill the beans until they’ve said their piece.

The art of listening, coupled with maintaining composure during the conversation, is crucial, as the experts emphasize, “Always remember you’re trying to understand your partner from their viewpoint.” It’s about acknowledging your partner’s emotions and verifying if you’ve truly grasped their perspective.

At the grand finale of this communication symphony, Dr. Griffin and Dr. Schwartz prescribe the ultimate remedy: express gratitude for sharing, issue a sincere apology, and ask for forgiveness. This trifecta ensures you’ve acknowledged your part in the issue, making your partner feel seen and heard.

Once the couple feels the warm embrace of understanding, armed with these relationship alchemy tools, they can bid adieu to their woes and embark on a journey to strengthen their connection. Armed with this knowledge, feel free to indulge in a blissful lie-in together and revel in the newfound closeness. Until next time, happy bonding!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: mimi lalaa on Unsplash

 

About Arid MX

As a writer who focuses on love and relationships, I am passionate about exploring the complexity of human connection. I have a keen eye for the nuances of emotion and the ability to capture them in evocative prose. Through my writing, I aim to help others understand the complexities of love and navigate the challenges that arise in romantic relationships. My work is both insightful and relatable, drawing on personal experience and research to offer a unique perspective on the human heart.

medium.com/@andreeaandreea1990

