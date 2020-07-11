Before Joining Your Next Zoom Meeting Room, Do These 4 Things

Whether it’s on Zoom, FaceTime, or Google Hangouts, your work, play, and social life have been relegated to virtual meeting rooms.

These technologies are amazing, but they also can be exhausting.

There’s a semblance of social connection with an underbelly of mind and body disconnection. You may be able to trick your mind into thinking it’s getting an authentic experience of being with someone, but your body knows the truth.

Seeing someone doesn’t equate to being with someone.

Without their physical presence, there’s always something lacking. You can feel their absence and this is easily interpreted by your body as a subtle dissonance.

Why can’t I feel this person’s energy like I used when we were together?

Seeing without feeling creates an edge of isolation and hesitancy to truly open up. From a mind-body perspective, the whole experience is confusing and awkward.

Thankfully, you can be present and vulnerable on your next Zoom call. You just need to prepare yourself for this disembodied reality by reconnecting with what truly matters.

Even if you are reduced to a talking head in a box, you can show up at your best for your next call. Here is how:

A 4-Step “Z.O.O.M. Break” Practice

1) Zoom-Out

Take a larger perspective.

Allow your eyes to relax and your gaze to soften.

Expand your vision beyond your screen.

Look to the distance and truly see something in your environment.

Remember where you are and why you’re here at this moment in time.

2) Open Your Senses

Notice what you are experiencing beyond your vision.

What do you smell?

What do you hear?

What do you taste?

What do you feel on your skin?

3) Orient From Your Body

Move your awareness out of your head and into your body.

Feel your chest and belly rise as you breathe.

Notice your physical energy and try to release any unneeded tension.

Be aware of what emotions you’re bringing with you into the call from earlier in your day.

Tune into what feels most important.

4) Move To Mutuality

Think of someone else on the call and move your attention to imagine what they are seeing from their perspective.

Recognize what you share in common — you both have a body, are working from home, coping with stress, and trying to keep it all together.

Foster this sense of mutuality between your shared experience.

Recognize that you are co-creating this moment; therefore, it’s your opportunity and responsibility to show up as fully as possible.

Focus on what conversation or a set of work that only you can do together.

Hold that mutual perspective as the frame of reference for your conversation.

