Begin Making Yourself the Priority You Rightfully Deserve Like a Badass

If you prioritise yourself, you are going to save yourself

— Gabrielle Union

I am writing this article in my study room, and the only light source I have is the one coming from the monitor in front of me. Oh, did I mention that it is two in the morning?

Night times like this are when my mood turns pensive. I begin to think about deep thoughts, and the thought of the day revolves around the purpose and motivation behind the thoughts that have been keeping me up at night lately.

I reflected on my days when I was a university student. It occurred to me that when we are pursuing tertiary education, many things can happen, one after another, with many different emotions.

There are times that we will remember for the rest of our lives because they brought us indescribable highs. However, there can be dull moments where all you can think of is slack off and paralyse your brain by means of overthinking.

I cannot stress how vital it is to find yourself when you are a university student, particularly if you have yet to hit your thirties. I found that out during the final moments of my student life.

Although I am an introvert, I like to see myself as a person full of cheerful high spirit and optimism towards life. No words can describe how much I love life.

Life is pure and true when you ponder about it. However, we, you and I, our circles of friends, community, and everyone… make life more complex than necessary.

In university and in life, we must pause and pay attention to what is going on here and now. Life can be overwhelming and insane sometimes. However, I recommend you not to focus on the intricacy of life and instead think about life’s simple things.

Make yourself the priority you deserve by focusing on yourself, taking the time to wind down, and thinking about your purpose on this planet. As you ponder the last point, you may ask yourself questions such as:

“Why am I here?”

“What am I destined to be?”

“What is it that I am fated to do?”

The notions surrounding failure rarely cross my mind. In fact, I never tend to think about them in the first place.

Occasionally, I am told that I am too far detached from reality or that my overly optimistic life outlook will one day bite me back. Unfortunately, these people fail to consider the reason behind my seemingly superficial motive: I do not see my attitude and views as negative.

I never wrap around the notion of negative energy or make assumptions regarding failure. Life is all about the mentality you have, and I mean that seriously.

Who gives a fuck if this is the worst time of your university life? Stay focused, stay the course and keep your eyes on the glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. Believe me, it will be an agonising ordeal, but I have faith in you.

Dreams belong exclusively to those who believe in them and work relentlessly for them. When the computer revolution kicked off, everyone at the time never dreamed of putting computers on their wrists simply because they thought it was impossible. Look where we are now, thanks to our curiosity to think deeper than we think we can.

We can always bet on ourselves completely. Consider that for a moment, the only sure thing in the world that you are given is yourself. It is truly marvellous when you think it through.

You were given you, and all you have to do is live. More specifically, live life your way. I recommend that you love yourself wholeheartedly.

Each day, jot down five things you adore about yourself onto a sticky note and then glue it onto the bezels of your computer. Let the written words remind you that there is no higher priority than you.

I assure you, if you make yourself the top priority, there is nothing that can get in your way.

Everything around you does not occur without reason. There must be at least one, and occasionally, it is okay to have a moment in which you are suddenly unable to think clearly or act sensibly.

It took me years before I learned that sometimes it is all right to not always be certain of everything. The road will be bumpy and windy. It will take you some time to discover that the road is designed that way for a reason. As you drive along that road, never let go of the constant you that you are.

Therefore, prioritise yourself above everything else. Why? Because you fucking deserve it.

…

