Beijing Declaration Platform for Action Chapter IV. Paragraph 165(f)

Strategic objective F.1.

Promote women’s economic rights and independence, including access to employment, appropriate working conditions and control over economic resources

Actions to be taken

165. By Governments:

f. Review and amend laws governing the operation of financial institutions to ensure that they provide services to women and men on an equal basis;

Beijing Declaration (1995)

In the review and amendment of the laws, the focus is simply financial institutions available to the, presumably, public and private institutions. In this, we have to examine the legitimacy of egalitarian efforts there.

In some instances, women have been systematically disadvantaged in many countries in the world, financially. This began with financial institutions and can end with financial institutions.

It’s akin to Saudi Arabia disallowing women to drive cars and women protesting through driving and posting videos, of them driving, on the internet for all to see. It changes an unfair and unjust law based on an inherent sense of illegitimate gender inequality. One imposed rather than seen as a truism.

Even in my native Canada, women were not allowed to have a credit card as an unmarried woman at one time. Not a long time ago, either, and to the point of the 1995 Beijing Declaration, banks, financial institutions in other words, could refuse a credit card to a woman if unmarried.

The husband was required to co-sign with the woman. It changed with the passing of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act of 1974. In other words, women only recently acquired the ability to have credit on equal terms with men.

That’s why statements, such as the above, are important for egalitarian efforts. In the efforts to make services through financial institutions being equal, there, in many cases, can’t simply be a wish or vague hope for a better tomorrow.

There needs to be a direct activism on the ground in a social world, political change through the amassing of social support, and then the creation of policy and law proposals at the different levels of society.

Those incremental changes can lead to national change, which means an entire change in the lives of women unforeseen in previous generations. These are the kinds of financial institutional changes described in even this small part of the Beijing Declaration.

Which leads to easy questions, what financial institutions need reform in your country?

