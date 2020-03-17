Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Beijing Platform for Action. Chapter IV Paragraph 147(k)

Beijing Platform for Action. Chapter IV Paragraph 147(k)

How can human rights be ensured and protected for refugee and displaced women around the world for their equality?

by Leave a Comment

Strategic objective E.5.

Provide protection, assistance and training to refugee women, other displaced women in need of international protection and internally displaced women

Actions to be taken

147. By Governments, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations and other institutions involved in providing protection, assistance and training to refugee women, other displaced women in need of international protection and internally displaced women, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Food Programme, as appropriate:

k. Ensure that the human rights of refugee and displaced women are protected and that refugee and displaced women are made aware of these rights; ensure that the vital importance of family reunification is recognized;

Beijing Declaration (1995)

 

(Updated 2020-03-07, only use the updated listing, please) Not all nations, organizations, societies, or individuals accept the proposals of the United Nations; one can find similar statements in other documents, conventions, declarations and so on, with the subsequent statements of equality or women’s rights, and the important days and campaigns devoted to the rights of women and girls too:
Documents

Strategic Aims

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Celebratory Days

Guidelines and Campaigns

Women and Men Women’s Rights Campaigners

Scott Douglas Jacobsen founded In-Sight: Independent Interview-Based Journal and In-Sight Publishing. He authored/co-authored some e-books, free or low-cost
Did you know you can join our Facebook groups and share your post where appropriate? (Please share only in the groups that make sense for your topic)
Sex, Love, Etc.
Political Activism
Disposability of Men/CTE Contact Sports
Education
#StopRacism
Conscious Intersectionality
#StopSexism
Men’s Mental Health
Parenting & Relational Intelligence
Environmental Activism
And….of course our The Good Men Project Writer’s Group.

 

Got Writer’s Block?

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

 

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo by Jude Beck on Unsplash

About Scott Douglas Jacobsen

Scott Douglas Jacobsen is the Founder of In-Sight: Independent Interview-Based Journal and In-Sight Publishing. Jacobsen works for science and human rights, especially women’s and children’s rights. He considers the modern scientific and technological world the foundation for the provision of the basics of human life throughout the world and advancement of human rights as the universal movement among peoples everywhere. You can contact Scott via email, his website, or Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.