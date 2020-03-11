Being a Strong Man [Podcast]

Men need to place more importance on their own health; physically, mentally, and spiritually. For the sake of your happiness and fulfillment as well as for the people around you; family, employees, friends…

Listen to Real Men Feel, #168, “Being a Strong Man” here:



Men’s Health & Performance Coach and podcaster, Anthony Treas, joins us to talk about what it means to be a strong man and the importance of self-care. Taking care of yourself is vital for your happiness and fulfillment.

“A strong man is confident in themselves and can deal with life’s difficulties.” ~ Anthony Treas

Anthony made it through a difficult childhood with an unhappy, rage-full father, resulting in a serious lack of self-esteem growing up. Today, he’s living the lifestyle he always dreamed of.

This is an important conversation around the lack of skills men are taught for their happiness and fulfillment. We explore the value of coaching and how it differs from therapy, as well as touching on US Military Veterans who choose to settle in other countries.

Topics and Questions Include:

(1:51) What does a “strong man” mean to you?

(3:47) Selfishness gets a bad rap.

(5:33) Have you always seen yourself as a strong man?

(10:57) A parent’s goal of humiliation.

(15:46) Did the military help you overcome your lack of self-confidence?

(19:33) What led to you becoming a men’s coach?

(31:00) What does fulfillment mean to you?

(36:12) Do you think most men value there own fulfillment?

(44:23) Why do you think men are often so resistant to seeking help?

(47:06) Therapy compared to coaching.

(51:10) What are some of the most common struggles you see in men that come to you?

(58:56) Change in one person affecting relationships.

(01:01:16) Why did you settle in Colombia?

(01:04:17) Stereotypes of Colombia.

(01:07:19) Some US Vets don’t want to return to the US.

◊♦◊

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Watch Real Men Feel, #168, Being a Strong Man, February 4, 2020



“I help men not to be like my father. Unfulfilled men lash out on other people, usually those closest to them.” ~ Anthony Treas

Learn more about Anthony at StrongMenCoaching.com.

Check out his podcast, Strong Men Podcast.

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected].

Subscribe to the podcast at RealMenFeel.org/subscribe

Like the Real Men Feel show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow

Scroll down to the author bio for all the links to access more #RealMenFeel

A version of this post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—