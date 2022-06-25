Belief Makes It Possible

If you believe it’s impossible, it is impossible. If you believe it’s possible, it is possible. Belief shows you the door, and executing on that belief opens the door.

Why choose between time and financial success? Choose both. Make a commitment to yourself today to integrate your life and business and to live a life by design.

We Live in a Both/And World

I’m going to share a powerful belief that I hold that has served me so beautifully and has propelled me into places that I never thought I would be, and given the opportunity to live a life that I’d never thought I’d get to live until I adopted this belief.

Achieving financial success, achieving wealth through sacrificing your life, through filling up your calendar with activities that are just hustle and grind and sacrificial in nature – that’s not impressive to me.

There are grind gurus and hustle whores everywhere teaching that financial success is the only thing that matters and they’re teaching people how to completely sacrifice their life to achieve something that you’re going to have to leave behind when they die.

It’s not impressive to me when someone destroys themselves and gives up the very best years of their lives to achieve financial success that they never truly get to enjoy until their bodies are already broken down or stressed out and it’s “strugglicious” because of all the sacrifice and all the effort that was required to create all of that.

It’s not impressive.

What is impressive to me is when someone achieves financial success, financial wealth, overflowing abundance and their calendar and their schedule is wide open so that they can actually enjoy their lives.

When I shared this message today, there was one person who showed up and said it sounds like a fortune cookie. It sounds like garbage. It sounds like it can’t be true. My response was, “if you believe, it’s true, it is for you. If you believe it’s not true, then it’s not for you. Because, when we believe whatever we believe, we’re going to see that in the world. When you believe something, it shows you a door, and when you connect to that belief, then the door opens.

We don’t live in an either/or world. We don’t live in a world where we can either have financial success or time success. We don’t live in a world where we can only have time freedom or financial freedom. We live in a both/and world.

When I believed I had to sacrifice my time for financial gain, that’s exactly what I did. But as soon as I started recognizing that that belief is what was causing me to pick and choose, and I shifted that belief to a place where I get to develop financial success through time success. That’s both/and.

See, this fella who responded who said it wasn’t true, he’s got a lot of hard years ahead of him, where he’s going to sacrifice himself, where he’s going to give up the best years of his life, and sacrifice his time for financial gain. There’s nothing anybody can do about it until he decides that it’s not working for him, and then he gets to shift that belief to something that’s more powerful, that will serve him at a greater capacity. But only he can make that choice.

I’ve made the choice for me. I choose financial freedom and time freedom not one or the other. Which one do you choose?

Belief Makes It Possible

This post was previously published on Mike Kitko's blog.

