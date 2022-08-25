Big Black Climate Justice News Dropping This Thursday!

THE BLACK HIVE IS COMING

Join us this Thursday, August 25th at 6 PM ET to learn about how you can get involved with our new climate and environmental justice initiative – the Black Hive. We’ll be unveiling our Black Climate Mandate and introducing members of the Black Hive as we learn more about a climate agenda that centers Black communities.

Register now at m4bl.link/TheBlackHive

Black communities are often the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change and environmental injustice, even though we didn’t build the capitalist systems destroying our planet. But Black climate experts, activists, and organizers are coming together, forming the Black Hive to fight for a new world that not only protects our planet but also builds a thriving, healthy, and free future for our people.

The Black Hive is coming this Thursday at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

Join the Hive, join the movement, join the fight: m4bl.link/TheBlackHive

In fierce love for this Earth,

Movement for Black Lives

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock