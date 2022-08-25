Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Big Black Climate Justice News Dropping This Thursday!

Big Black Climate Justice News Dropping This Thursday!

Join us this Thursday, August 25th at 6 PM ET to learn about how you can get involved with our new climate and environmental justice initiative - the Black Hive.

by Leave a Comment

 

THE BLACK HIVE IS COMING

Join us this Thursday, August 25th at 6 PM ET to learn about how you can get involved with our new climate and environmental justice initiative – the Black Hive. We’ll be unveiling our Black Climate Mandate and introducing members of the Black Hive as we learn more about a climate agenda that centers Black communities.

Register now at m4bl.link/TheBlackHive

Black communities are often the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change and environmental injustice, even though we didn’t build the capitalist systems destroying our planet. But Black climate experts, activists, and organizers are coming together, forming the Black Hive to fight for a new world that not only protects our planet but also builds a thriving, healthy, and free future for our people.

The Black Hive is coming this Thursday at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

Join the Hive, join the movement, join the fight: m4bl.link/TheBlackHive

In fierce love for this Earth,
Movement for Black Lives

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Movement for Black Lives

The Movement for Black Lives is a national network of more than 150 leaders and organizations creating a broad political home for Black people to learn, organize and take action. M4BL includes activists, organizers, academics, lawyers, educators, health workers, artists and more, all unified in a radical vision for Black liberation and working for equity, justice and healing.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x