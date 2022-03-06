Birds Born in Cages Think Flying Is a Disease

I think a life with a sense of failure is living hell on earth. When I look around, I see tons of people in this hell.

Some are like this because of their family, some because of their coworkers, and some because of their circle of friends. But somehow they have this feeling. The pain in the eyes of people who feel inadequate makes me incredibly angry.

The situation I am angry about is on both sides. The people who can’t get out of this cycle and the selfish people who make them go through this hell.

So, Are You Living Heaven or Hell in This Life?

The people around us determine who we are. If you are a leader in the society you live in, if the place you are in is crappy, it will not be worth anything.

Mediocre people affect others this way too. They blunt your talents or dreams. They put a huge anchor on your feet and just drag you to the bottom. So when are you going to stop this?

My family is full of exactly such people. People who are narrow-minded, afraid to take risks, and never behave differently to avoid a problem. They have been destroying each other in fights for years. At first, I reacted very much to my parents and my brother’s aggressive behavior. I believed that I had to prove that I was something to them in their fight.

Although I have a very calm personality, I’ve only been nervous and aggressive around them in my life. Everyone around me was telling me what I could and couldn’t do. I’m a little annoyed too. If someone tells me that I can’t do something, I will stubbornly succeed.

Come and go time, I did everything in my power to win this war.

I wanted them to see and accept that I was successful. I had already achieved what they dreamed of when I was very young. But I always had a feeling of inadequacy. I couldn’t be satisfied because whatever I accomplished they always had something to talk about.

I WAS LIVING HELL.

All of These Are Changing, It’s All About Our Perception

Towards the end of 2019, I did not find what I expected from people. I’m a bit of an optimist, but I realized that some things need to be accepted. I was very successful, in most of the people around me, I consider myself superior both socially and intellectually. It’s not ego, it’s because of perseverance and hard work.

I suddenly realized that I didn’t want to please anyone anymore. I would live my life for myself. I would do what I love. If something didn’t give me pleasure, I wouldn’t spend time on it just because others wanted it.

And I fulfilled this wish.

I have never tasted freedom so good. This is the incredible power of indifference. You should definitely apply this in your life.

In the beginning, everyone was talking to me stupidly, they made me feel strange again. Afterwards, my friends and loved ones who saw that I was seriously walking away started trying to get my approval. The balance has completely turned upside down.

I smashed my own cage to pieces. Flying is a great feeling.

If you don’t shatter the cage in your life, you won’t be able to fly all your life. When you’re older, the only thing you can look back on is disappointments.

This is your life, don’t let anyone limit your abilities or hinder your potential. Never let go of the power.

Remove unsuccessful people from your life, destroy obstacles. After a while, there will be a world where you manage your own life and determine the rules of this life. Everything makes us happy to the extent that we can perceive it.

When expectations change, happiness will take the place of that huge burden lifted off your shoulders. Even the smallest things you do will make you happy. Your anxiety attacks will disappear. Just believe in yourself.

You only come to life once and don’t spend this life in a cage.

—

