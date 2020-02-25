Dr. Vibe speaks with Kenneth Braswell about Black Dads Count an initiative aimed to get Black American men to take part in the 2020 census

Kenneth Braswell is the Chief Executive Officer of Fathers Incorporated, a widely recognized national and international nonprofit organization supporting fathers, practitioners, researchers, and policymakers that provides capacity building services to thousands of organizations working to ensure that fathers contribute to the healthy well-being of their children.

He brings 29 years of collective work experience managing and leading fatherhood and community programs. Additionally, he serves as the National Director of the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearing House (NRFC) directing and guiding the strategic activities of the NRFC.

Recently, Mr. Braswell spoke with Dr. Vibe about Black Dads Count.

During the conversation, Mr. Braswell talked about:

– Some background about Fathers Incorporated

– The story behind Black Dads Count

– How did the partnership with the United States Census Bureau came into being

– The importance of Black dads being part of the census

– Some reasons why Black fathers have not registered for the census and why it is important for them to register for the census

– The barbershop being one of the hubs for Black men

– How has his experience has helped with launching Black Dads Count

– The importance of him and Fathers Incorporated staying focused on Black fathers

– Ways of getting men to open up and reveal intimacy

– the youngest (13 years old) and oldest (sixty-two years old) father that he has approached since he starting helping fathers

– A successful father being successful listener

– This initiative bringing new perspectives to him

– His big dream for Black Dads Count

Photo credit: iStock