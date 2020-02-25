Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Black Dads Count

Black Dads Count

The 2020 U.S. Census provides an opportunity to ensure that Black Dads and their families are represented properly in the count of U.S. citizens

by Leave a Comment

Dr. Vibe speaks with Kenneth Braswell about Black Dads Count an initiative aimed to get Black American men to take part in the 2020 census

Kenneth Braswell is the Chief Executive Officer of Fathers Incorporated, a widely recognized national and international nonprofit organization supporting fathers, practitioners, researchers, and policymakers that provides capacity building services to thousands of organizations working to ensure that fathers contribute to the healthy well-being of their children.

He brings 29 years of collective work experience managing and leading fatherhood and community programs. Additionally, he serves as the National Director of the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearing House (NRFC) directing and guiding the strategic activities of the NRFC.

Recently, Mr. Braswell spoke with Dr. Vibe about Black Dads Count.

During the conversation, Mr. Braswell talked about:

– Some background about Fathers Incorporated
– The story behind Black Dads Count
– How did the partnership with the United States Census Bureau came into being
– The importance of Black dads being part of the census
– Some reasons why Black fathers have not registered for the census and why it is important for them to register for the census
– The barbershop being one of the hubs for Black men
– How has his experience has helped with launching Black Dads Count
– The importance of him and Fathers Incorporated staying focused on Black fathers
– Ways of getting men to open up and reveal intimacy
– the youngest (13 years old) and oldest (sixty-two years old) father that he has approached since he starting helping fathers
– A successful father being successful listener
– This initiative bringing new perspectives to him
– His big dream for Black Dads Count

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo credit: iStock

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.