Dr. Vibe speaks with the host of the Black Fathers, NOW! podcast about Black fatherhood

Mike Dorsey is the host of the Black Fathers NOW! – Podcasts.

Mike is super engaged in EVERYTHING associated with Black Male Excellence: from Birth to Legacy. He’s COMMITTED to doing his part to help reshape the narrative that’s so often presented regarding Black Men.

Recently, Dr. Vibe spoke with Mike.

During the conversation, Mike talked about:

– Growing up in Augusta, Georgia being raised by his family and the village and having James Brown attending the same church his family went to

– The importance of family history

– If his parents experienced racism

– The qualities his parents instilled in him that he still carries today

– Leaving Augusta to go to Georgia Tech University

– Some of his career in sales for different companies

– The story behind Black Fathers NOW!

– Making the decision to get married

– Both moments that he became a father including a word of advice about being the father of a girl

– Comparing his growing up years to his children’s

– Some misconceptions about Black fathers

– What he has learned about himself during the Black Fathers NOW! journey

– How people can handle the Covid19 situation

You can contact Mike via:

Website

Black Fathers NOW! – Podcasts

Black Fathers NOW! – Instagram

Instagram

Linkedin

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Dynamic Black Fatherhood Manifesto: A Commitment to Excellence in Life, Fatherhood and the Support of Dynamic Black Men

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.