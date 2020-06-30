Get Daily Email
Black Fathers, NOW!

Black Fathers, NOW!

Mike Dorsey, the host of the "Black Fathers, NOW!" podcast, shares about some of his story and Black fatherhood

by Leave a Comment

Dr. Vibe speaks with the host of the Black Fathers, NOW! podcast about Black fatherhood

Mike Dorsey is the host of the Black Fathers NOW! – Podcasts.

Mike is super engaged in EVERYTHING associated with Black Male Excellence: from Birth to Legacy. He’s COMMITTED to doing his part to help reshape the narrative that’s so often presented regarding Black Men.

Recently, Dr. Vibe spoke with Mike.

During the conversation, Mike talked about:

– Growing up in Augusta, Georgia being raised by his family and the village and having James Brown attending the same church his family went to
– The importance of family history
– If his parents experienced racism
– The qualities his parents instilled in him that he still carries today
– Leaving Augusta to go to Georgia Tech University
– Some of his career in sales for different companies
– The story behind Black Fathers NOW!
– Making the decision to get married
– Both moments that he became a father including a word of advice about being the father of a girl
– Comparing his growing up years to his children’s
– Some misconceptions about Black fathers
– What he has learned about himself during the Black Fathers NOW! journey
– How people can handle the Covid19 situation

You can contact Mike via:

Website
Black Fathers NOW! – Podcasts
Black Fathers NOW! – Instagram
Instagram
Linkedin
YouTube
Facebook
Twitter
Dynamic Black Fatherhood Manifesto: A Commitment to Excellence in Life, Fatherhood and the Support of Dynamic Black Men

***

Stock photo ID:1158481694

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

