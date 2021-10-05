Recently, Ms. Kaigler and Mr. Hutchinson were live on our show talking about Black Professionals Month.

During our conversation, Ms. Kaigler and Mr. Hutchinson talked about:

– Some of their backgrounds and how did they meet

– Their experience being Black when they were in the corporate world

– The story behind Black Professionals Month

– The lack of diversity in the areas of leadership the corporate world

– Some of the challenges that Black professionals are dealing with

– The pandemic impact on Black professionals

– The post conference coaching opportunity for conference participants

– Some events during Black Professionals Month

– The importance of relationships to the Black professional

– Why it is important to have more Black professionals in the corporate workplace

– A special offer if you purchase a Leader or Executive Package and use the code BPMVIBE20 you get 20% off and the first ten people who take advantage of this offer you will receive a copy of Denise’s book

– What are they excited about and what do want people to leave with after the conference

Click to find out more about Black Professionals Month.

Watch the full conversation on video:

Listen to the audio-only version:

About Dr. Vibe’s Guests:

Ms. Kaigler, a career coach and seasoned brand strategist with more than 30 years of experience, is also the founder and principal of MDK Brand Management LLC., a firm that helps organizations and individuals overcome challenges and reach their professional or business goals. Organizations that have tapped MDK Brand Management include Boston Scientific, Hasbro, Marsh & McLennan Companies, and Merrill Lynch/Bank of America. Ms. Kaigler’s company also works with Massachusetts correctional facilities to help current and former inmates remake their brand and rebuild their lives.

Ms. Kaigler is the author of Forty Dollars and a Brand: How to Overcome Challenges, Defy the Odds and Live Your Awesomeness. The book is a professional development guide highlighting brand-building tips and steps designed to help readers define their brand and achieve their goals.

Denise Kaigler is also a certified and award-winning digital marketer with an expertise in advanced digital marketing techniques and online lead generation. Prior to founding her company, Ms. Kaigler held senior executive and C-Suite positions in the corporate world at multi-billion dollar companies, including Reebok, adidas Group, Nintendo, and Boston Scientific.

During her tenure at Reebok, Ms. Kaigler helped launch the signature product of numerous A-list celebrities, including Venus Williams, Scarlett Johansson, 50 Cent, and Jay-Z, with whom she has traveled to Europe to introduce his S. Carter by Rbk footwear. While serving as senior vice president at Boston Scientific, she oversaw corporate branding and brand management, and led the global rebranding for the medical device giant. She created its current tagline, Advancing science for life.

Denise Kaigler began her career in television news. Throughout her career, she has been honored with numerous awards and recognitions, including twice being named among the Most Influential Women in Corporate by Savoy Magazine.

Ms. Kaigler, who has an adult daughter and son, currently resides in the greater Boston, Massachusetts area.

Jerome Hutchinson, Jr. is the visionary and co-founder of Black Professionals Month (BPM), an unprecedented annual initiative throughout October recognizing Black professional excellence worldwide. BPM will also convene Black professionals to build strong collaborations, greater roles of leadership, and sustained wealth. When BPM ends, Hutchinson has enabled its value and benefits to continue through the ICABA World Network, a trusted online ecosystem for over 13,000+ Black professionals and entrepreneurs.

Mr. Hutchinson, founder and chief servant officer, ICABA® (International Career and Business Alliance, Inc.), a technology and marketing company that has developed the world’s leading online ecosystem dedicated to assisting Black professionals and entrepreneurs in achieving their career, business, and lifestyle aspirations. ICABA enhances the career and business growth of Black professionals with developing key relationships, and the sharing of valuable information and opportunities.

Mr. Hutchinson made history when he launched WYCS-TV, Kentucky’s first African American-owned television station in his hometown of Louisville, Ky. WYCS-TV signed on-air March 6, 1996. Jerome Hutchinson’s business interests have included broadcasting, information technology, retailing, and a marketing consultancy.

Mr. Hutchinson has also enjoyed a successful career as a radio executive from 2002 through 2008, serving as General Sales Manager for three of the nation’s top five urban radio stations.

