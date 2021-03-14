Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Black Renaissance: History Break Expression [Video]

Black Renaissance: History Break Expression [Video]

What is Black style?

by Leave a Comment

 

By YouTube Originals

.

.

What is Black style? This Black Renaissance clip examines the dazzling array of looks and feels that Black culture has created. Watch the full show here: https://youtu.be/aGMVFnnXUpM​

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
( rhythmic clapping )
00:06
– Playwright George C. Wolfe famously said,
00:09
“God created black people,
00:12
black people created style.”
00:14
And I’m willing to bet that no truer words have ever been spoken.
00:17
Our style has always been a vehicle for our resistance,
00:21
an armor of sorts.
00:23
Yeah, I mean, we invented style,
00:24
but we also invented drip, swag,
00:26
fresh, fly, smooth, sharp, and clean.
00:29
We invented Saturday night slick and Sunday’s best.
00:32
No matter what you tell us, when we step out?
00:36
We strut like only royalty can.
00:38
And like royalty, the regalia usually goes from the crown down.
00:42
Whether it be a baldy, a dark Caesar,
00:45
fresh cornrows, or braids with beads
00:47
and aluminum foil on the ends,
00:49
twists or a palm roll or Bantu knots,
00:52
or box braids with burnt tips,
00:54
or a fade with a part–
00:56
maybe a double part,
00:57
maybe a crescent moon–
00:58
or a line-up, edge-up, shape up,
01:00
depending upon where you’re from,
01:02
or a leave-out or a lace front or a bob wig.
01:05
Protective styles because style has always been protective for us.
01:09
Or doobie wraps, or do-rags for waves,
01:12
because some things we just can’t shake.
01:14
And we brush and brush and brush
01:16
with the grain to go against it,
01:18
and none of that’s new.
01:20
We’ve been parting and banging and bumping
01:22
and curling and hot comb sizzling
01:24
and scalp greasing forever.
01:26
But nothing compares to when we picked it out and patted it down.
01:31
The natural. The afro.
01:34
How we turned our heads into closed fists held high.
01:38
How we turned our heads into suns and moons
01:41
shining in the light and the dark.
01:42
How we turned our heads into microphones,
01:46
and at the same time turned our bodies
01:48
into the disco soul and funk of the ’70s.
01:51
You see, in the ’70s,
01:53
we moved like America was our runway.
01:56
A runway of hot coals, but a runway nonetheless.
02:00
We struck poses, dressed big and bold,
02:02
made every fabric, every cut seem like
02:05
it was meant to be worn the way we wore it.
02:08
And all this style was catapulted into pop culture in a different way.
02:13
You know– you know how Beyoncé is Beyoncé?
02:19
How whenever she’s onscreen the world is onscreen?
02:23
Well, before Beyoncé, there were women like Pam Grier.
02:27
Grier, who burst on the scene in the early ’70s,
02:30
is considered one of America’s first black female action heroes
02:34
and starred in movies that influenced black style,
02:37
black hair, and black talk.
02:40
This is when we began to dominate and dictate cool,
02:43
and Pam Grier along with many others
02:46
became billboards of blackness
02:48
used to broadcast our experience.
02:51
I mean, make no mistake about it,
02:53
we have always used our hair
02:55
to make statements about our reality.
02:57
We have always used our ingenuity and creativity,
03:01
or sophistication and irreverence,
03:03
whether baggy or tailored,
03:05
whether kinky or straight,
03:07
whether sackcloth or silk,
03:09
to make sure America couldn’t miss us if it tried.
03:13
Not to mention, with all this style?
03:16
It would miss us if we were gone.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

