Black Renaissance: What Will You Do? [Video]

By YouTube Originals
What will you do to contribute to Black culture? Join Michelle Obama and Tobe Nwigwe for a message on how to move forward while bringing our whole selves to the table. Watch the full show here: https://youtu.be/aGMVFnnXUpM
Transcript provided by YouTube:
This post was previously published on YouTube.
