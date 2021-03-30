Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Black Renaissance: What Will You Do? [Video]

Black Renaissance: What Will You Do? [Video]

What will you do to contribute to Black culture?

By YouTube Originals

What will you do to contribute to Black culture? Join Michelle Obama and Tobe Nwigwe for a message on how to move forward while bringing our whole selves to the table. Watch the full show here: https://youtu.be/aGMVFnnXUpM​

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03
– So we’ve come to the end of our journey for now,
00:06
and on this journey, we’ve explored the boundlessness of black culture
00:10
through so many incredible artists and icons,
00:13
which begs the question, what will you do?
00:18
How will you add a brushstroke, a horn solo,
00:22
a two-step, a photograph?
00:23
How will you reimagine cool and reinforce self-love
00:28
regardless of the judgment?
00:30
You can, you will,
00:33
because quitting isn’t an option.
00:35
How will you jump and swing and dive for the ball
00:38
and stand for us all?
00:39
What kind of runway will you turn the sidewalk into?
00:44
You can, and you will,
00:46
because quitting is not an option.
00:49
What kind of song will you sing into the hairbrush?
00:52
What new way will you learn to laugh,
00:56
because quitting is not an option.
01:00
What new march will you learn
01:01
to climb this glorious mountain of culture?
01:04
The foothold’s already there for you,
01:07
the pathway up laid out, the brush cleared.
01:10
All you have to do is step with some intention.
01:14
Lift you chin and your knees high
01:18
as you climb over rock and root.
01:21
You can, you can.
01:25
But once you make it to the top, and you will,
01:28
tell me, what masterpiece will you carve from this stone?
01:39
– To all of you out there who are just getting started,
01:42
who are finding your place within this next generation
01:45
of leaders and artists and change makers,
01:49
look, I know this time in your life
01:50
might feel overwhelming.
01:53
You’re coming into your own, trying to create a new path
01:57
for yourselves just like so many gifted black artists
02:00
on this program once had to do for themselves,
02:03
and that means taking risks, making mistakes,
02:08
deciding who it is you are underneath all the pressures
02:11
and expectations that other folks want to put on you.
02:16
It’s a lot, and that’s not even considering
02:20
the unique power of this moment in history.
02:24
Your generation knows all too well that
02:27
those old fault lines of fear, racism and discrimination
02:31
based on the color of your skin weren’t erased by a civil war
02:36
or the passing of the Civil Rights Act,
02:39
and certainly the election of a black president.
02:43
You’ve seen too much, too much hate in the news
02:47
and in your social media feeds,
02:50
too many torches burning and racist flags waving,
02:54
too many black folks shot cold or choked out,
02:58
too many folks ransacking the very center of our democracy.
03:03
And too often, this behavior goes unchecked and unpunished,
03:09
leaving us with the sad realization
03:11
that in America, liberty, justice,
03:14
and accountability are not for all,
03:19
and it all leaves a pit in your stomach.
03:23
It courses through your nerves the minute you step out the door,
03:29
and it feels like a threat not just to our country
03:32
or even to our rights,
03:35
but to us, to our safety,
03:38
to our lives.
03:41
And when you’re faced with all of that,
03:44
the natural response is to want to turn inward,
03:49
to harden yourselves against the outside world.
03:53
Look, I understand that instinct.
03:55
Believe me, I do.
03:58
But I’ve also learned that shutting everything out
04:01
is only a temporary fix.
04:05
And you and me? We need something that lasts.
04:09
In politics, yes, we’ve gotta participate,
04:12
we’ve gotta vote, but even more than that,
04:17
we need something that allows us
04:19
to live fully and freely,
04:23
to be who we are every second of every day.
04:28
And that means we gotta let people in,
04:32
into our stories, into our experiences,
04:36
into our hopes and our fears and our rawest vulnerabilities.
04:40
We gotta talk it out.
04:42
We gotta write it out, rhyme it out,
04:44
sing it out, shout it out,
04:47
and do it with all the sweetness and spice
04:49
and frustration and joy
04:53
and celebration that makes us who we are.
04:58
We’ve gotta share it with our girlfriends and our brothers,
05:01
with our neighbors and our mothers.
05:04
We’ve got to share it with everybody,
05:07
because that’s how we help people see the truth of who we are.
05:12
Now, to me, that’s what the Black Renaissance is all about.
05:17
All the creators and artists who by baring their truest selves
05:23
are shining their light out wider
05:26
out on to all of our stories,
05:28
illuminating all their beauty
05:30
and their pain so that as a community,
05:33
as a country, we can find our way
05:36
through this world together.
05:39
That’s what we celebrate this month,
05:42
and what we should be celebrating
05:44
every day of our lives–
05:47
the truth that our lives matter,
05:51
our stories matter.
05:53
And when we share them,
05:55
that’s better for everyone.
05:59
So, I simply hope that all of you out there
06:03
see yourselves as part of this renaissance,
06:07
because we’re not gonna get very far without you.
06:11
I want you to see the beauty in your experiences.
06:15
I want you to put your stories out there,
06:18
because when you do those things,
06:21
you’ll let the world in,
06:23
and you’ll bring us all a little closer together.
06:28
I cannot wait to see the art, the songs,
06:31
the hope you all will create in the years to come.
06:36
Love you all.
06:40
( music playing )

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

