Blackness and Black Identity in Canada Today

The Dr. Vibe Show™: Black Canada Talking™ – February 28, 2021

Black Canada Talking™ is a live online event that provides Black Canadians the opportunity to give their takes and POVs on stories that are of importance to them. On the February 28, 2021 edition of Black Canada Talking™, the guests were: El Jones and Cesar Ndema-Moussa.

During the conversation, the panelists talked about Black History Month 2021 and Blackness/Black identity in Canada today.

Are you Black enough to get grant money, or is your blackness judged by a white panel?

El Jones asserted: We know who’s black; we know who’s in our community; we know who does the work; we know who’s good. We need that power to distribute resources.

Cesar Ndema-Moussa elaborated:

It creates constant competition among the few Blacks [who] can get to the door being open and by default, it creates a situation where those will get to have a seat at the table . . . Too often . . . they have to wear a mask or they have to cooperate with the system in order to keep the place at the table. It’s very dangerous it’s very toxic.

Watch the full conversation on YouTube

Listen to the audio-only version

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You can contact El Jones via: [email protected] You can contact Cesar Ndema-Moussa via: https://www.facebook.com/cesarrimyemery

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited):

[Music]

00:35

[Music]

00:46

[Music]

01:20

what is up everybody it’s dr

01:22

vibe host and producer of the award

01:23

winning doctor vibe show

01:25

the home of epic conversations i’m the

01:27

host of epic conversations

01:29

2020 and 2018 award-winning

01:32

recipient from the canadian ethnic media

01:34

association 2020 for best podcast

01:37

news broadcast and 2018 for the

01:39

innovation award

01:40

and also once a month i host the only

01:42

online broadcast

01:44

in the world that is sponsored by dove

01:47

men care which is for fathers

01:49

and dads and it’s also co-sponsored by

01:52

dad central canada’s national fathered

01:53

organization

01:54

one more thing to slip in here i’m also

01:56

the board chair for an organization

01:58

called the global food and drink

01:59

initiative

02:00

and that is a multimedia not-for-profit

02:02

organization

02:03

that showcases blacks around the world

02:06

in the diaspora

02:07

that are doing stuff in food wine and

02:08

travel as always like to say you’re

02:10

blessed highly favored a magnet for

02:12

miracles and a solution for someone’s

02:13

problem

02:14

it’s the last sunday of black history

02:17

month

02:18

and just because it is well we do it

02:20

anyways but especially because it is

02:22

we holds our round table with l jones

02:24

and cesar so let’s bring them into the

02:27

stage

02:28

there’s elle hello there

02:31

what is up what’s going on family these

02:34

are all the end of black history month

02:43

and l how was your black history month

02:45

busy i mean

02:46

really really busy um which is always

02:49

good

02:50

you know like you’d rather be doing

02:51

stuff than not but yeah it’s been quite

02:53

intense

02:54

um i’m trying to think of these

02:54

highlights i mean it’s always a

02:55

highlight when young people are really

02:58

out here doing their thing so i have

03:00

actually a young mentee who i’m going to

03:01

brag up

03:02

dimini aogia um and so this black

03:05

history month her poem is actually

03:06

featured on cbc

03:08

she’s an amazing young poet that like

03:10

really talks about our history and

03:12

empowering black girls and women and

03:13

like it’s 13 years old and is really out

03:15

here doing her thing and she really got

03:16

to come into her own

03:18

this black history month so you know as

03:20

like uh auntie

03:21

you know i’m just proud to see that so

03:23

those are the highlights of black

03:24

history month when i think our youth are

03:25

out here

03:26

um but other than that it’s like the

03:28

grind like just busy busy busy

03:30

yeah well you know we’ll get to in the

03:33

later latter part of our conversation it

03:34

will get to black history month but

03:36

cesar

03:36

how is black history month 2021 been for

03:39

you

03:41

brother vibe sister l bia media

03:45

black people worldwide always a pleasure

03:47

to be with you

03:48

let me make sure you see the beautiful

03:49

painting behind me

03:51

properly centered here we are ah

03:54

black history month has been very busy

03:56

very busy

03:57

and uh before i talk about how busy has

04:00

been

04:00

i want to thank all the people who have

04:03

supported me

04:04

all the opportunities all the

04:07

you know the support direct indirect and

04:10

people

04:10

really seeking more and more knowledge

04:14

but also

04:15

insight awareness of situations and

04:18

um you know since last year

04:21

uh anything related to blackness has

04:23

taken on a new scope

04:25

uh let us hope it’s not temporary not to

04:27

be to the covit situation and you know

04:30

all the issues that we’re talking about

04:32

but it’s been

04:33

an amazing black history month as uh

04:36

we are reaching out we me you

04:40

sister l everybody involved in terms of

04:43

uh standing up for our people and of

04:46

course uh

04:46

all the issues that relate to our people

04:49

so yeah

04:50

usually we are coming with our other

04:52

with our end-of-month conversations by

04:54

warren clark but warren clark needs a

04:56

break

04:57

he has been going like there’s an old

04:59

song by jackson brown called running on

05:01

empty

05:02

so we’re giving him a break this one

05:04

because he’s been going going going so

05:06

we like to say thanks to ellen cesar

05:08

for being here because it’s been busy

05:10

for them too but we’re going to start

05:12

off with uh

05:13

the noise is on my end and it’s actually

05:15

my partner cooking

05:16

but he has an earphones in so he can’t

05:19

hear me telling him that he’s loud

05:23

he says i thought it was coming from you

05:25

so please

05:26

don’t sweat the technique all right

05:28

that’s all good

05:30

so good black man in the house here so

05:32

we don’t want to critique him he’s

05:34

making

05:34

food maybe we can feature him in the

05:37

global food and drink initiative i’m

05:39

telling you all right

05:40

he has a farm in jamaica and they are

05:43

actually

05:44

creating um like cooperative farming in

05:46

jamaica that will connect to farming

05:48

here and being able to bring people

05:50

products from jamaica and it’s all done

05:51

in land so yeah

05:53

we will have to have to talk offline on

05:55

that that’s good stuff

05:57

we’re not going to talk about black

05:58

history month first but we’re going to

06:00

talk about

06:01

the whole there’s been a lot of stuff

06:03

going on

06:04

politically in canada like there always

06:06

is but a lot of stuff involving black

06:08

canadians

06:10

and politics we are not going to be

06:12

specific but we’re going to have some

06:13

just

06:14

comments on stuff because

06:18

like l and cesar are more plugged than i

06:21

am because my

06:22

i can’t take it anymore because like i

06:25

i hear stuff and i’m just going i’m

06:27

shaking my head

06:29

so who wants to kick off the

06:30

conversation i’ll certainly come in and

06:32

supplant but i don’t know where to start

06:34

so who’s gonna who’s gonna kick it off

06:36

well i’ll start with this sentence and

06:38

says r can fill it out but one of the

06:39

things i know that a lot of people in

06:41

the community were shaking their heads

06:42

over was obviously these funding letters

06:44

that went out

06:45

to organizations saying that people

06:47

weren’t black enough so i assume we’re

06:49

starting there as one of the head

06:51

shakers where perhaps these are you

06:52

might be better placed to give us

06:54

a bit more of a background on that whole

06:57

formula yeah well certainly that and

07:00

there’s a part two of that

07:01

that that happened but scissor covered

07:04

it a little bit last month

07:05

but cesar do you wanna fill in then i

07:08

i’m gonna give

07:08

as much as i know about the part two

07:10

that just happened last week

07:12

uh i don’t want to add too much first of

07:15

all because um

07:16

it’s so ridiculous and it’s to me

07:19

reminder of the place that

07:21

as black people despite all the uh

07:25

the talks about systemic racism and of

07:27

course it depends because if you are in

07:29

quebec

07:29

there’s still the denial going on uh

07:32

but despite all of that uh you know the

07:35

claims of computer glitches

07:38

itself it’s an insult to our blackness

07:41

that we have a very hard time imagining

07:43

on other communities

07:44

aka you’re not jewish enough you know

07:47

chinese enough

07:48

you lgbtq enough to get this funding to

07:51

which you apply

07:53

which is geared towards your very

07:56

identity

07:58

i think it has to be a reminder for us

08:01

to

08:01

always keep being involved and to

08:04

remember the fubu logic

08:05

for us by us i think there’s also sorry

08:09

i didn’t

08:10

think about survive but i think it also

08:11

raises a kind of question as you move

08:13

forward so

08:14

in my field obviously we just have a

08:16

bunch of cohort hires and black people

08:18

are applying for academic jobs and

08:19

in some of them they ask for your

08:21

self-identity right that you have to

08:22

write about

08:23

people opposed to that like why do i

08:25

have to tell you about my blackness

08:27

so this is i guess also a broader

08:29

question of

08:30

what does it mean as like that our

08:32

identity comes under the state in

08:34

particular ways so if we say we want

08:35

black people to have resources

08:37

then they’re like now we need to police

08:39

your blackness to give you those

08:40

resources which is obviously messed up

08:42

and people are responding to

08:43

but then i also question um and this is

08:46

i guess

08:46

where the objection to us dealing with

08:49

the government comes right like it’s a

08:51

better model that we create community

08:53

funds because then we know who’s in our

08:54

community

08:55

and it’s not somebody that’s not our

08:56

community judging us so i guess

08:58

counter to this is something like the

09:00

black lives matter fund we had in nova

09:01

scotia where over

09:02

300 000 was donated to our community and

09:05

we were able to give that out across the

09:07

province to black people in a communal

09:09

way right like

09:09

the communities decided what happened to

09:11

it and that’s a much better model that

09:13

you know we’ve been really proud to be

09:14

able to do in nova scotia from this

09:16

money

09:16

but when the government is in charge of

09:18

it then they start being like check this

09:20

box

09:20

tell us your black how black are you how

09:22

many people are on your board like

09:23

what do you have to do send in pictures

09:25

of people like you know what i mean

09:27

so it also shows the problem of

09:30

you know when we get these crumbs from

09:31

government because it’s never much money

09:33

it’s like 25 million or 21 million or

09:35

100 none of it

09:37

is it’s a dent or a drop in the bucket

09:39

compared to what we’ve put into this

09:40

country

09:41

you know compared to what’s been

09:42

stripped from us historically from our

09:44

labor compared to the reparations we’re

09:46

owed right none of this

09:47

is even you know in the like like you

09:50

know the vast it’s like you know the

09:52

football field is what we’re owed this

09:53

is like a blade of the top of the grass

09:56

on the football field that we’ve been

09:57

given and look what we’re put through to

09:59

get even that

10:00

so to me it really shows something about

10:03

you know um

10:04

the government’s never like beyond

10:05

judging our identity it’s like they can

10:06

never give us the resources we want and

10:08

they never will that we

10:09

are old because they never believe for

10:11

odin they always believe we have to earn

10:13

it somehow sarah young

10:14

from ottawa that funding is provided by

10:16

taxpayers some of whom are blocked

10:18

why should we beg for our money luckily

10:20

like this is our money

10:22

like you know why should we have to show

10:24

pictures of ourselves or account for how

10:26

many people on this and that or

10:28

write about our identity so that we can

10:30

get this like

10:31

it’s a policing of blackness it’s

10:33

another form of surveillance

10:34

but of course every time black people

10:36

are involved in the state they’re always

10:37

surveying us or policing us or judging

10:39

us in some way

10:40

and so i also think it’s a kind of

10:43

message to us that we need to really be

10:45

able to build in our own communities the

10:47

resources

10:48

so that we know who’s black we know

10:49

who’s in our community we know who does

10:50

the work we know who’s good

10:52

and we need that power to distribute

10:54

resources not with like

10:56

some department coming in right so so

10:58

i’m gonna i’m gonna step in here for a

11:00

few moments because this sort of

11:01

it’s like a little journey for me

11:03

because number of years ago

11:05

i thought the whole funding piece

11:07

getting grants all that

11:09

i thought it was a mess i just why do we

11:11

even have it

11:12

but then someone told me well you pay

11:14

taxes so you should ask

11:16

access to it great but what you what

11:19

many of our blacks have to do to get

11:22

that funding if and that

11:26

and then over the last few years the 221

11:30

million dollars

11:31

hasn’t shown up yet the 20 i don’t even

11:34

know if the 25 million dollars

11:37

has even shown up yet now people please

11:39

correct me and get me up to date

11:41

because my mind is a mess when it comes

11:42

all this stuff and then

11:44

we talked about this whole computer

11:46

glitch stuff and then

11:48

last week and i’m gonna be missing out

11:50

on some facts and details but basically

11:53

there was supposed to be another funding

11:54

announcement

11:56

everyone’s there basically

11:59

like digital horses at the trough

12:02

that’s where i’m gonna put it right

12:06

what i was told by one of the people

12:08

that was expecting that was on the call

12:10

a message went out thank you very much

12:12

for applying

12:13

and we will tell you we will send by

12:17

email the next day the people who are

12:21

going to

12:21

who have received they broke down how

12:24

many organizations received in each

12:26

geographic

12:27

area in canada so i’m gonna say

12:32

i don’t think more than twenty percent

12:34

from what i’ve been told the applicants

12:35

is gonna get money

12:37

the thing that really blew my mind from

12:39

the person who told me this

12:40

who did apply is in ells area

12:44

atlantic canada only

12:47

four black organizations qualified

12:51

i’m going for

12:55

i said and from what i heard

12:58

the twittersphere was a balloon blown up

13:01

after this happened

13:03

and i don’t and i don’t know anyone

13:04

who’s received yet i do not know

13:06

anyone who’s received yet i would like

13:09

to say

13:10

that the funding system is an absolute

13:13

mess and you see how it pits us against

13:15

each other as well because then

13:16

everyone’s like

13:17

who got the money why did you get the

13:18

money why didn’t i get the money

13:20

and then fighting with each other as

13:22

though white people don’t get 99.99

13:24

and any percent of all resources and

13:25

money but now we have to compete over

13:29

0.0001

13:30

against each other and be mad at each

13:32

other because how come you got and

13:34

what’s your application right so

13:35

it’s this idea of this scarcity that

13:37

black people are supposed to then

13:39

compete against other black people um

13:42

and then like white people are off doing

13:43

their own thing right so it causes

13:45

friction amongst us too because then

13:46

like

13:47

who got money why did you get money and

13:48

i didn’t get money how come you know

13:49

like i didn’t even know to apply

13:51

like how are you judging this who set

13:53

this criteria like it’s

13:54

it destroys our communities it’s it’s

13:56

been going on for generations in our

13:58

communities it’s very violent

13:59

our communities end up relating to each

14:01

other i wanna

14:03

go ahead sister uh just to add uh

14:06

to what sister l is saying the very

14:09

danger of the nature of the system

14:12

a system built on white supremacy a

14:15

capitalist

14:16

system which of course

14:19

capitalism is born from mercantilism aka

14:22

the slave trade of blacks

14:24

uh by western christians it basically

14:26

makes

14:27

very truthful the very illogical reality

14:32

of crabs in the barrel

14:33

where crabs aka blacks should not even

14:36

be in the barrel

14:37

at first now at the same time he’s

14:40

saying that

14:40

we must always address our very sense of

14:43

community

14:44

are organizing our sense of unity our

14:47

sense of

14:48

coming together as blacks to stand up

14:51

all together

14:52

instead of fighting uh in terms of

14:55

getting closer proximity

14:57

to whiteness and as such to have crumbs

15:01

i think it goes back the conversations

15:03

that we’re having today go back to

15:05

uh an ideological debate

15:08

when i say debate it’s not so much a

15:10

versus debate

15:11

but martin luther king and malcolm x in

15:14

terms of the nature of integration where

15:16

ultimately the very danger becoming

15:20

not so much those uh openly

15:23

overt racist white but the average

15:26

white person who basically becomes quite

15:30

comfortable with the statue

15:32

and assemblies of liberty

15:35

freedom and opportunities to blacks but

15:37

then it creates constant competition

15:40

among the few blacks will even get

15:43

can get to the door being open and by

15:46

default

15:46

it creates a situation where those will

15:48

get to have a seat at the table

15:50

too often i’m not saying all of them i

15:52

don’t want anyone to feel offended

15:54

but too often feel like they have to

15:56

wear a mask

15:57

or they have to cooperate with the

15:59

system

16:00

in order to keep the place at the table

16:03

it’s very dangerous it’s very toxic

16:05

and you know we should never content

16:08

ourselves with a few

16:10

millions when others get billions

16:13

i’m not saying that they don’t deserve

16:14

to get the billions that they get i’m

16:16

not saying that

16:17

when we look at the fate of uh

16:19

indigenous people in canada they deserve

16:21

even more than billions

16:22

but i’m saying we should never contend

16:24

ourselves with a few

16:26

millions that we’re getting under

16:28

conditions that are notably not

16:30

established

16:31

by us and under a control which is not

16:34

by us i i spent

16:38

most of last year hosting

16:41

or being part of sessions with

16:45

many black not-for-profit organizations

16:49

in this country and

16:53

i’m gonna i and uh people may come at me

16:55

for this but we gotta get our act

16:57

together

16:57

folks i’m being very serious many

17:01

there are a number of organizations out

17:02

there that are playing

17:04

checkers when we need to be playing

17:06

chess

17:08

and i’m going to be honest here and

17:09

people can come back there’s a number of

17:11

organizations out there

17:13

shouldn’t be in existence sorry

17:16

i saw i i because they’re just

17:20

they’re not being right and also another

17:22

thing that needs to happen

17:24

so don’t worry al i’m taking it for you

17:27

today

17:28

some of the leadership needs to go

17:32

well i think we also have a mentality

17:34

like a scarcity mentality from when we

17:36

didn’t have a lot of support for black

17:38

people right so

17:39

and i’m pretty successful like in quotes

17:41

because we’ve always had six

17:42

or black people are successful that

17:44

we’ve survived it’s successful that we

17:45

have children and

17:46

our families it’s successful that we

17:48

live in our communities but under you

17:49

know white

17:50

we weren’t allowed to go to university

17:52

so we had you know like one preacher

17:53

one teacher or one lawyer or whatever

17:56

and i think

17:57

that we’ve been taught to expect very

17:59

little

18:00

um so when it comes to organizations i’m

18:03

not calling out or naming names here

18:05

i’m saying that we haven’t historically

18:08

accustomed ourselves to practices of

18:10

transparency and accountability and

18:12

collectivity

18:13

and working together yeah because the

18:15

government has dealt with us by

18:16

splitting us up and saying

18:17

only these 20 people get to come in the

18:19

room only these 10 people get to consult

18:22

and we need to push back on that and say

18:23

it’s all of us or none of us everybody

18:25

in the room or nobody

18:26

like everybody has the information

18:28

everybody gets reached out because

18:29

that’s how we stay solid and how they

18:31

divide us

18:31

is they say you but not you you can come

18:34

into the meeting but not you

18:35

you could have money but not you and

18:37

then people go well now my paycheck

18:38

depends upon me

18:39

going in that you know so it is a long

18:42

practicing by the government they always

18:44

put in

18:45

people and i’m not saying most people

18:47

even have bad intentions i’m saying this

18:48

is what white supremacy does i mean i

18:50

don’t mean the black people have bad

18:51

intentions

18:52

i mean the white people do i think that

18:54

you know then we get caught up we have

18:56

to pay our bills i our money depends on

18:57

this if i

18:58

if i do something against the government

18:59

i can’t get it and they put us in those

19:01

positions

19:02

and one of the things that happens is

19:03

there’s no no accountability and

19:04

transparency like

19:05

what is the money doing and the

19:06

government doesn’t want to tell you that

19:08

they will never tell you

19:09

what we made a decision on and then

19:11

people feel like i need to keep it

19:13

secret and there’s a lot of secret

19:14

keeping

19:15

and i think that that is is really

19:17

damaging to our community

19:18

right and it’s a practice we’re going to

19:20

have to learn to do differently

19:22

and it’s hard i understand that and i’m

19:24

not blaming us because i’m never

19:25

ultimately blaming

19:27

us we react in for survival in a society

19:30

that doesn’t want us to survive

19:31

and we always are trying to run ahead of

19:33

something that’s always trying to pull

19:35

us back you know

19:36

but yeah i think um they they

19:39

deliberately they want organizations

19:40

because they don’t want people

19:41

they don’t want masses of us in the

19:43

streets right go ahead cesar

19:47

you’re right fact okay there you go

19:50

if you look at the very fact of uh the

19:53

very nature of the system

19:55

by default the institutions of the

19:57

system of oppression

19:59

are and remain oppressive towards those

20:01

who are not part of the dominant group

20:03

so if you look at the very roman

20:07

maxim or maybe i should say mantra in

20:10

terms of

20:10

divide to conquer right away comes

20:13

divide to rule and by default

20:16

eventually what you end up having and

20:19

allow me to uh mention uh

20:21

sister sarah and yango the scarcity

20:23

mentality is a barrier to our progress

20:25

for real we must do better

20:27

she’s absolutely right eventually not

20:30

even eventually we don’t have to wait

20:32

this has been

20:33

the proof for decades and centuries

20:36

our liberation from slavery came from

20:38

our fighting

20:40

our liberation from colonization came

20:41

from our fighting our liberation from

20:43

neocolonialism which is ongoing

20:46

will only come from a fighting just as

20:48

our liberation from systemic racism

20:50

will only come from a fighting all the

20:53

talks of allies ship white allies and

20:56

you know which government comes in power

20:58

that’s extremely relative anything that

21:01

can help can

21:02

is great the problem is that if we

21:04

contain ourselves with just

21:05

anything uh accepting the little

21:09

we ourselves trap ourselves especially

21:12

we trap our children

21:13

in a mentality of lowering expectations

21:16

which notably

21:18

is reflected in terms of lower standards

21:21

notably because

21:22

we have constant in fighting for a small

21:26

place at the spotlight at the spotlight

21:29

where

21:30

basically it becomes so conditioned to

21:32

you can’t say this you can do do

21:34

you can’t do this you must look this way

21:37

i mean it’s like i tell people all the

21:38

time it’s not

21:39

accidental that i make sure that i come

21:41

with a strong

21:42

uh african look and a strong

21:44

pan-africanist ideology to show

21:47

to our brothers and sisters and not to

21:49

be youth in high schools

21:50

yes you can do it with while being

21:53

unapologetically black because

21:56

that when you understand that you also

21:58

understand the sense

21:59

of unity you also understand the

22:02

importance of collectivity

22:04

of coming together to change the

22:06

narratives

22:07

within us we can do it with us

22:10

with one another we must do it like i

22:13

agree

22:13

and i’m gonna i’m gonna hail up ryan

22:16

o’neil knight here

22:17

so those people who don’t know him he’s

22:19

the head of he’s a co-founder of an

22:21

organization called the african

22:22

caribbean business network so

22:26

a while back the government promises 221

22:29

million dollars

22:30

for business and all this stuff which

22:33

has not happened yet

22:36

so he and a group of people form this

22:38

organization

22:39

and they said you know what businesses a

22:42

lot of our businesses out there don’t

22:43

need

22:44

hundreds and thousands of dollars to get

22:47

them over to the next level

22:48

so what they did is listen to the word

22:51

they’ve partnered and collaborated

22:53

and i’m not getting sponsored by them

22:55

i’ll turn a savings

22:57

to develop community micro loans

23:00

anywhere from five hundred to twenty

23:02

five thousand dollars

23:06

and the hcbn provides you the help

23:10

provides the help of the paperwork all

23:12

the stuff you need to get that stuff

23:14

done

23:15

we as a black people we can’t just look

23:18

at one way of getting things we have to

23:20

collaborate together

23:21

we have to find our allies out there

23:23

because every day we don’t do it

23:27

we fall further behind

23:30

the government hasn’t given this money

23:32

and then people are looking to get money

23:34

from the government who are running the

23:35

non-profit organizations

23:37

what are you going to do if you don’t

23:38

get the money

23:42

right what are you going to do how are

23:45

you going to

23:46

how you going to survive we have to

23:49

collaborate collaborate collaborate

23:52

let’s get our egos out of the way and

23:55

realize at the end of the day we want to

23:57

serve

23:58

that black man that black woman that

24:00

black child in the street

24:02

because if at our level if we don’t get

24:04

it right

24:05

we should be hurting that we’re

24:07

affecting people

24:09

lives and our future collaborate

24:12

folks and there’s one that more than one

24:15

way there’s a number of foundations out

24:17

there that you can apply

24:18

and get money from don’t look at the

24:20

government

24:21

there’s more than one alternative there

24:23

are foundations out there that are

24:25

offering money

24:27

if you don’t know any any of them hit up

24:30

people like me

24:30

hit up people like l hit up people like

24:33

cesar hit up people like warren clark

24:35

if we don’t know we know people that can

24:36

give you that answer

24:39

because we don’t want as my friend d

24:42

chance and barry said i that well we’re

24:45

not in the united that’s another

24:46

conversation a minute

24:47

but i want black people to start

24:51

stop surviving and start living

24:55

we need to start living we’re too much

24:57

in a survival mode

24:59

it’s like when i was younger there was a

25:00

cartoon bugs bunny in the road runner

25:04

and the road were like with a road

25:05

runner on the cliff he always had his

25:07

like fingernails like on the side of the

25:09

cliff and most of the times he fell down

25:11

into the gully

25:12

we can’t do that we gotta collaborate

25:14

get ourselves up

25:15

and get into the race i’m complete

25:18

okay so it’s black history month this

25:20

book is sitting on my table i’ve been

25:22

recommending this book to everybody for

25:24

years rocky jones is like

25:26

this is backwards so it’s hard right

25:28

there that’s right there it’s good

25:29

burnley rocky jones revolutionary

25:31

firmward press and i mean one of the

25:33

things he talks about in this book this

25:34

is the great rocky jones from nova

25:36

scotia

25:36

one reason i love this book is rocky’s

25:39

talking about these issues in this book

25:40

that have been going on he’s talking

25:41

about like the 70s the 80s

25:44

it’s been going on for longer than that

25:46

no so like when rocky’s organizing in

25:48

the 60s he saw and then they formed

25:50

black united front and immediately the

25:51

government started infiltrating black

25:53

united front

25:54

and like dividing people up and giving

25:56

some people money and

25:57

calling some people same it’s all sarah

25:59

just dropped the knowledge bob

26:01

you guys know that about this yes with

26:04

the election coming up there’s no

26:05

guarantee that money will be paid out

26:07

i yeah i actually asked this i the one

26:09

time i was invited to like some kind of

26:10

federal government meeting

26:12

the first thing i said to them was but

26:13

what if you lose the election are we

26:15

still gonna get this money and the room

26:16

got like

26:16

real quiet you should have recorded that

26:21

like like it got real quiet

26:25

sorry please go ahead go ahead no i was

26:28

going to say

26:29

it’s it’s not just that i mean when we

26:31

look at the very way

26:33

the system is built the system is built

26:36

with much

26:37

craft and decades such centuries

26:40

of knowledge in terms of those who are

26:43

dominant to remain dominant

26:45

a lot of black people like to think that

26:48

like demographic

26:49

changes will affect white supremacy when

26:53

it’s not exactly that it’s the mentality

26:55

where you can have

26:56

even if those uh who are in power

27:00

uh i’m not saying talking about the

27:02

average white person i’m talking about

27:04

those white supremacists in power even

27:06

if they are

27:07

statistically a minority they can keep

27:09

control

27:10

they can keep power notably because they

27:12

can keep control of those

27:14

what could replace them even with a

27:16

darker face

27:18

what we also must do when we talk about

27:21

that is that

27:21

understanding that the very issues that

27:24

we are talking about

27:26

we have to live in the system in terms

27:29

of

27:30

canada its laws uh institutions

27:34

but we don’t have to live by survival in

27:38

a

27:38

system by contributing by

27:41

com becoming complicit to the oppressive

27:44

nature of the system towards us

27:46

i like to sometimes remember black

27:48

people that we don’t see

27:50

jewish people we don’t see chinese

27:52

people

27:53

protesting for the dignity of their

27:55

lives that should be

27:58

very much telling us of something and

28:00

that’s something

28:01

allow me to bring uh some of the words

28:04

of

28:05

our uh our brother uh malcolm x

28:08

in talking about the black men and women

28:12

in the americas will never be respected

28:15

as long as africa is not respected

28:17

and africa will never be respected as

28:20

long as

28:21

black people worldwide are not respected

28:23

we are all interconnected

28:25

we can divide ourselves country

28:28

usually created by whites religions

28:31

whites and arabs

28:32

uh political affiliations which is

28:36

really a waste as we’re gonna talk about

28:38

we can divide ourselves in so many

28:40

different ways

28:42

but from the americas to china australia

28:45

to russia

28:46

in europe we are seen first and foremost

28:48

as one thing

28:49

as black people we aren’t

28:53

from the dark skinned midnight brother

28:56

and sister

28:57

to the mixed person with green eyes and

28:59

blonde hair

29:00

who may be white passing until they’re

29:02

like hey you black

29:05

maybe maybe there’s a new twitter

29:07

campaign or a social media campaign we

29:09

should go

29:10

hashtag cut the check cut the check and

29:12

then yeah so people

29:14

in canada if you didn’t know yes an

29:16

election is coming

29:17

i’ve known for the last few weeks so my

29:20

question is

29:22

what are you gonna do with this election

29:24

are you gonna

29:25

are you gonna hold your representatives

29:27

accountable and let’s talk about how

29:29

last election despite certain promises i

29:32

mean who

29:33

do we even like beyond even bigger

29:34

political issues who do we have in

29:36

cabinet

29:37

one black person like

29:40

and that’s like besides before we get

29:43

into any of the philosophical stuff

29:45

just on that which isn’t even like

29:46

that’s a small issue but

29:48

um do black people get rewards for their

29:51

loyalty in this government to black

29:53

people who have served multiple terms

29:55

and should be by any measure in serious

29:57

positions how come

29:58

we see them being rejected and not

30:00

getting what

30:01

white politicians get when they’re loyal

30:03

to this government and serve them and go

30:05

out for them

30:05

welcome black people are like literally

30:09

thrown out there whenever there’s a

30:10

black kiss you get out there talk to a

30:11

community and then what do you get back

30:13

they don’t even reward their own people

30:14

never mind us and never mind like

30:17

poor black people living you know in

30:18

prison or facing deportations or

30:21

living in shelters or like never mind

30:24

them right

30:24

so yeah what are we going to ask that’s

30:26

a really important question like

30:28

when are we going to stop like when they

30:29

throw us like you know 20 million

30:31

dollars and then they’ll like vote for

30:32

us like

30:34

you know and i really briefly want to

30:35

talk about the justice bill bill c-22

30:37

which came out a couple of weeks ago

30:40

um which they claimed would address

30:41

systemic racism um

30:43

we have been asking for a full abolition

30:45

of minimum sentences because we are

30:46

unconstitutional and they largely affect

30:48

black people a lot of the minimums they

30:50

have in are things like gun minimums

30:51

that are directed directly at black men

30:54

um one of the reasons why they didn’t

30:55

abolish minimum is they said well we

30:56

need to address gang violence like what

30:58

do you think that means

30:59

so even bill where they’re talking about

31:01

we’re gonna we’re making this move to

31:03

fix systemic racism

31:05

like but don’t worry black people aren’t

31:07

going to get away with stuff we’re going

31:08

to keep in minimum so we can put

31:09

them in prison uh they decrimed a simple

31:12

possession for drugs

31:14

but not decriminalized drugs as a whole

31:16

and they left um prosecutorial

31:18

and police uh charging in place so the

31:20

cops have all the discretion they want

31:22

to

31:22

charge us however they want and they

31:23

think that that’s going to help us

31:26

so what i’m saying is i could get into a

31:28

whole thing on build c22 and i won’t get

31:30

into the whole thing

31:30

but something that’s being sold to us as

31:33

reform that falls

31:34

far short of what we’ve been asking for

31:36

like abolish

31:37

mandatory minimums full

31:38

decriminalization of drug use it’s a

31:40

medical issue

31:41

we can’t even get that and then they

31:43

tell us that that’s addressing systemic

31:44

racism when they leave

31:46

everything in place that makes us face

31:48

racism

31:49

in the course including for example like

31:51

still if you still criminalize drug use

31:53

if you ask for fines black people can’t

31:54

pay those fines

31:55

if you demand treatment people can’t

31:57

necessarily get into treatment what beds

31:59

in treatment

32:00

what treatment that’s culturally

32:01

sensitive we don’t have that treatment

32:03

you know like what happens when you’re

32:04

waiting six weeks or two months to get

32:06

into treatment

32:07

and in that time you’re living on

32:08

someone’s couch because you don’t have

32:09

housing and they use drugs what happens

32:11

to you then

32:12

what happens if you breach and then

32:14

they’re like oh well like we gave you a

32:16

chance

32:16

so like i’m just saying that’s one issue

32:19

that they’re trying to sort of sell to

32:20

us as

32:21

we listen to you on justice you guys

32:22

went out in the streets all summer

32:25

and we’re listening to you and they

32:26

didn’t listen to us at all because that

32:28

bill doesn’t do anything that we need or

32:30

want or just like small but not

32:31

at all to the state that we need it so

32:35

i just say that that’s a segue but i

32:37

know a lot of cesar you

32:38

you want to talk we also had another

32:40

issue that you wanted to bring up about

32:42

uh different political sides so i i do

32:45

honestly get into that

32:47

i i’d just like to add uh just what you

32:49

was

32:50

you were saying uh in terms of

32:52

addressing systemic racism in the

32:54

justice system

32:56

let us never forget how the opioid

32:58

crisis

33:00

was treated as a medical issue versus

33:03

crack in the u.s marijuana in canada the

33:06

u.s all the way down to brazil

33:08

treated as a criminal issue and we know

33:11

who

33:11

most likely gets to go to the hospital

33:14

for the

33:15

substance abuse problem versus who most

33:18

likely is going to go to jail for the

33:21

substance abuse

33:22

issue which not only fed an entire

33:25

industry

33:26

beyond the prison industrial complex but

33:29

also

33:30

employment notably to majority whites

33:34

it’s uncomfortable but it must be said

33:37

and

33:38

when we look at the covet situation the

33:40

pandemic the disproportionate infection

33:42

rates

33:43

we look at the social determinants of

33:45

health i think more people are becoming

33:48

aware

33:48

are able to see the systemic criticism

33:51

that we talk about

33:52

the question for me as winter is ending

33:56

are these people uh very much

33:59

uh willing to protest and to speak up

34:02

because of what the pandemic lockdowns

34:05

and there was no entertainment or tv

34:06

or will they still be vocal and

34:10

testing if need be boycotting even

34:12

better

34:13

when uh vaccination and better times

34:16

occur

34:16

these are the questions we must address

34:18

dr vibe we can go to the next topic

34:21

okay i think uh we did good with that

34:24

one

34:24

so well done well done well done

34:27

excellent as always

34:29

ladies and gentlemen next up

34:33

last day of black history month so

34:37

i have a question do we need a black

34:40

history month

34:45

i just want to put out there do we need

34:47

a black history month

34:50

i’ll take i guess i’ll open that i mean

34:52

i always call it black liberation month

34:54

and for me the purpose of the month but

34:56

could be taken place

34:57

any day of our lives for me what i

35:01

i don’t like about black history month

35:03

and that’s getting into the

35:04

i’m leaving aside the other questions of

35:05

it should be all year i’m just

35:07

if we’re going to have the month um i

35:09

don’t like the focus on first like that

35:11

we have a lot of focus on this person

35:13

was the first person to do this this

35:14

person is the first person to do this

35:16

you know we just sort of shout some

35:17

names and i’m not saying we shouldn’t

35:18

honor our answer so

35:19

the question is why did our ancestors

35:22

exist

35:22

and how are we carrying out this

35:24

struggle so when i’m showing you rocky

35:25

jones’s book i’m not

35:27

showing that because i’m just like oh

35:28

this is a thing like let’s name him

35:30

i’m showing it because in my life as i

35:32

try to organize in my community

35:34

i can read rocky’s book and he left me

35:36

information

35:37

that i can apply now so to me when we

35:40

contemplate black history the purpose of

35:42

it isn’t to seal it off into the past

35:44

it’s not saying martin luther king

35:45

wasn’t he a great man

35:46

is to say what did he do who was a

35:49

relative making change

35:50

what do we learn from that and how do we

35:53

carry that forward so i consider that to

35:54

be african liberation month

35:56

where we should be focusing on what is

35:58

the struggle

35:59

how did we get here what do we learn

36:02

from this struggle and how do we apply

36:03

it today

36:04

and too often of course it becomes

36:06

institutionalized and you know it’s like

36:08

someone you know business being like oh

36:10

like let’s have let’s bring in

36:12

some chicken i mean in the jail they

36:14

literally told me that they got a black

36:15

history month meal and it was like cajun

36:17

chicken strips

36:19

but three years ago they told me on

36:20

black history month in the jail

36:22

this will take everybody back so i’m

36:24

gonna pause three years ago

36:27

for black history month in a provincial

36:29

jail in nova scotia

36:30

home of the historical african nova

36:32

scotian communities they screened

36:34

planet of the apes

36:39

can i leave for black history month

36:43

so i mean when it gets reduced to eat

36:46

some chicken for black history month

36:48

or like some weird car yeah like that

36:52

not only doesn’t help our people i would

36:54

suggest dishonors a lot of what our

36:56

struggle is

36:57

so i’m fine with if we keep this month

37:01

focused on liberation on an opportunity

37:02

for us as a community to get together

37:04

to organize to be in the same space to

37:07

see each other

37:08

and to organize further it has value if

37:10

it’s just

37:11

now yeah your white corporation putting

37:13

up a picture

37:14

of like madame cj walker and then being

37:18

like

37:18

yay black history while they you know

37:21

like

37:22

what are we doing so that’s my take

37:25

caesar

37:31

you’re clapping your hands should i get

37:33

up

37:35

no no now no

37:39

i don’t think it’s so much that we need

37:43

we must have a black history month

37:48

with first understanding that as i share

37:51

notably

37:51

in uh in professional emails as i share

37:55

links and resources

37:57

as yesterday black history month

38:00

is not the shortest month of the year

38:03

black history month

38:04

is 366 days out of 365.

38:09

it’s every day however that said

38:13

um i am born on january 27th

38:17

and thanks again for the surprise gift i

38:20

had

38:23

so as i’m born january 27 there’s

38:25

something uh many black people do not

38:27

know

38:28

um a few decades before my birth

38:32

um exactly uh 35 years before my birth

38:37

january 27 1944 that was the date of

38:41

liberation of the auschwitz camp

38:43

and what happens every year on january

38:46

27

38:46

is that jewish people and notably in

38:49

israel

38:50

they stop they stop everything they do

38:54

the cars stop on the roads

38:57

they stop at a specific time january

39:00

27th for

39:01

i don’t remember if it’s one minute but

39:03

for a moment of reflection

39:05

regarding the identity the struggle the

39:08

liberation

39:09

when i say that i support for black

39:11

history month to continue

39:13

it’s in the spirit of going further

39:16

than the official he was to celebrate

39:18

that we are given

39:20

example uh we are given a certain

39:23

image of martin luther king while making

39:25

black people

39:26

fear that he was a radical and it’s

39:28

greatly part of the reason why

39:30

the us government surprised surpassing

39:32

many black people

39:33

the us government contributed to killing

39:35

it we

39:36

had an image of someone like abraham

39:38

lincoln as the hero

39:40

was started a civil war to liberate

39:43

black people from slavery

39:45

and he had uh he had um

39:48

uh uh a hero frederick douglass next to

39:51

him

39:52

and yet how many of her black youth

39:54

celebrating lincoln

39:56

know that lincoln was yes an

39:58

abolitionist

39:59

but he was also a segregationist within

40:02

black people

40:03

inferior to white i want for my people

40:06

to uh black people worldwide that when

40:10

we celebrate

40:11

black history month as we’ve seen the

40:15

context of 2020

40:17

george floyd black lives matter global

40:20

protest systemic criticism in the

40:21

pandemic contest

40:23

to celebrate beyond the official

40:26

narratives

40:27

but to learn about not just slavery and

40:31

colonization because that’s not the end

40:32

of our history

40:34

to learn beyond that to learn about our

40:36

royalties

40:37

to learn about our glory uh earlier this

40:40

week a dutch photographer released a

40:42

photo

40:43

of uh basically uh

40:46

what uh uh cerro emman hotep the fourth

40:50

aka akhenaten and ferro

40:53

queen uh neferneferouten aka nefertiti

40:58

look like

40:59

they’re black they are black it’s

41:02

important

41:03

that we come to understand this because

41:06

one of the things that happened is and

41:08

allow me to just show quickly

41:10

two books two books that i travel with

41:12

so in my work bag i have five books that

41:14

i always travel with

41:16

we must educate ourselves i’m saying we

41:19

must not

41:20

wait for the system to educate us on the

41:23

four corners of the world where we are

41:24

we must educate ourselves

41:26

on black thought black ideology i’m not

41:29

saying this

41:30

in terms of in terms of pan-africanism

41:32

i’m saying this in terms

41:34

of black identity so that we can

41:37

understand that

41:38

whether i am black in canada my

41:40

connection to blackness is not just

41:42

black americans

41:43

but also afro-brazilians and also

41:47

blacks in ussr just as indigenous

41:50

blacks in australia and

41:54

african immigrants in australia along

41:57

everything in the continent we must have

41:59

a sense of connection

42:01

that goes beyond dividing ourselves

42:04

under

42:04

abrahamic religions judaism christianity

42:07

and islam

42:08

but recognizing that the very blackness

42:11

that we are part of

42:12

is linked to the fate of black hindus

42:16

who four thousand years ago have been

42:18

deposes

42:19

and today in the times that we live

42:21

today there is a campaign

42:24

darkest divine in india to bring

42:28

to bring the truth to black indians who

42:31

have been so

42:32

brainwashed for too many of them to

42:35

think that black is a nissa

42:37

even if they will be darker than any of

42:39

us on the screen

42:40

we must as i was uh giving a conference

42:43

i believe on tuesday to uh university of

42:46

ottawa

42:46

on racism institute we must be able to

42:49

recognize

42:51

that it’s great to know about plato it’s

42:54

great to know about

42:55

aristotle and socrates it’s great to

42:57

know about the thinkers and the history

42:59

of the others

43:00

but how many of us know about not just

43:04

ancient egypt

43:05

but also some of the wisdom of our

43:06

ancestors

43:08

such as tahoe type

43:11

four thousand years ago the 26th century

43:15

before our common era

43:16

some of the wars of wisdom written in

43:19

medunite the hieroglyphs

43:21

in terms of the sense of pride that we

43:23

can get in the same sense as you speak

43:26

to those in chinese leadership

43:28

they speak to you with the logic of

43:31

confucianism

43:32

with the logic of taoism just as those

43:35

who are japanese they speak to you

43:37

with bushido and the very logic of the

43:40

culture just as etc etc etc

43:43

we have to be able to come to that when

43:46

we truly want to speak

43:48

about valuing black history month

43:51

but truly uh as elle was saying as sarah

43:54

was writing

43:56

black liberation 365 days because

44:00

we are so colonized mentally in slaves

44:04

i mean as i give an example in my

44:06

conferences no matter how

44:08

intelligent i can come off no matter how

44:11

i can raise my face

44:12

no matter how i can dress like i’m kunta

44:14

kinte before he became toby

44:17

at the end of the day a black man named

44:19

cesar

44:20

is something very abnormal when we know

44:23

very well we will never meet a white man

44:25

named kofi

44:28

i really want to shout out claire’s

44:30

comments as well as the other companies

44:33

sarah on fire today so first she said we

44:36

need to look at

44:37

at the only as well as the first and

44:40

then put more energy into questioning

44:41

why that person is the only

44:43

in her his or her given field and then

44:46

she also says non-blacks need

44:47

black history month black black

44:50

liberation 365 until canada

44:52

finally starts truly honoring the stated

44:55

objectives of the u.n decade

44:57

and then ngl says the issue is not the

45:00

existence of this month but what we are

45:02

doing with it

45:03

it’s the spirit we’re caring about this

45:06

month

45:06

so l yeah i just want to give you those

45:09

comments good comments there

45:10

great comments and i just wanted to

45:12

briefly talk about a book i just read

45:14

so perlene oliver a book obviously she’s

45:17

passed so this is

45:18

um compiled from interviews her own

45:20

papers and stuff

45:21

uh her book just came out and i didn’t

45:24

know too much about her my whole

45:25

like sort of life people have told me in

45:27

nova scotia you know you would love

45:28

purlin like pearline you’d be all about

45:30

purlin

45:30

and one thing i want to shout out about

45:32

this book so first of all i did not know

45:34

that perleen oliver was responsible for

45:36

black women being able to take nursing

45:38

in canada

45:38

and many people may know ruth bailey who

45:41

was one of the first two black nurses to

45:43

train in canada

45:44

and it was pearline that worked to get

45:46

people like ruth bailey into nursing

45:48

school

45:48

because perlene um a girl had come to

45:51

her door who had tried to go to nursing

45:52

school is very light skin could have

45:53

passed

45:54

and when she got there and checked negro

45:56

they told her no i’m purlin

45:57

since then fought for her um and i

46:00

didn’t know that but what

46:01

to go to what cesar is saying what we’re

46:02

saying about the only there’s a really

46:04

interesting chapter in this book about

46:05

viola desmond

46:07

and we got a bit of a retelling of that

46:08

story so we’ve sort of been given this

46:10

very singular okay so viola desmond sat

46:13

in the theater you know she did it nine

46:14

years before rosa parks

46:16

well carrie best five years before viola

46:19

desmond

46:20

carrie best who published the the

46:21

newspaper um that wrote about viola

46:23

desmond and really publicized the case

46:25

five years before that she had actually

46:27

gone in and done that on purpose

46:29

so that she would get charged so she

46:30

could challenge the law um does anybody

46:32

know that

46:33

um viola when she got out of jail came

46:36

straight to perleen’s house she’s the

46:37

pastor’s wife this is at the parsonage

46:39

so she’s the minister’s wife right

46:41

straight to the door and she’s crying

46:42

and telling her what happened and

46:44

violet didn’t know if she wanted to

46:46

fight and pearl leaves like no we

46:47

fighting this

46:48

and it’s pearline that set up

46:51

the organization that was like we are

46:53

fighting this and we are not allowing

46:55

this to happen viola had just paid the

46:56

fine and pearline was like no

46:58

we don’t know that story um and she also

47:00

goes on to tell us stuff like

47:02

what viola suffered from this that we

47:04

haven’t really talked about that her

47:05

husband essentially left her

47:06

after this happened like he wasn’t into

47:08

this and he was like nah i’m

47:10

not doing this and viola dies like very

47:12

very young right

47:13

so i really want to wrap this book for

47:15

black women’s history

47:17

in canada like and like i just i mean

47:20

i’ve lived in community with pearly

47:21

found of course senator oliver like it’s

47:23

it’s like

47:24

like it’s relate like this is the family

47:26

right like

47:27

um and like i still didn’t know this

47:31

history and this is in my own community

47:32

so

47:33

i want to rep prolene oliver and i want

47:34

to say that yeah whether it’s black

47:36

history month or not

47:37

these are the kind of histories that

47:38

have been so buried and then when we’re

47:40

given it we’re given it in this again

47:42

only way like only viola desmond can be

47:44

on the money only but now it’s

47:45

everything’s only viola desmond and

47:47

they’re like okay we’ll give you one

47:48

we’ll give you this one black woman and

47:50

it’s like what about all the

47:52

other black women and when i’m reading

47:54

pearline’s book i’m like yo like pearly

47:56

should be on the money right beside

47:57

viola and so should carry best

47:59

because they was all in it together that

48:00

wasn’t just one black woman viola that

48:03

was

48:03

three plus black women who organized to

48:05

make this case and we don’t know about

48:07

two of them

48:08

like how am i supposed to live as a

48:10

black woman in canada when you can’t

48:11

even tell me

48:12

that perlene existed and like i’ve lived

48:14

my whole life

48:15

and purlin was an organizer no one ever

48:17

told me so that i could read purlin to

48:19

find out like this is a disgrace in

48:21

terms of how black women’s history is so

48:23

buried and then like we’re given a

48:25

fraction of it so i agree it completely

48:27

like this

48:27

rhetoric of the first and the only is

48:29

actually about excluding

48:30

the many of us that actually have worked

48:32

for liberation interesting i was looking

48:34

to a commentator this week

48:36

saying that when you hear about the

48:38

first and only

48:39

that’s making white history that’s not

48:42

making

48:42

black history because it’s the first one

48:47

in white environment it’s not black

48:49

history

48:51

and uh sarah’s here man sarah why don’t

48:53

you come in and join us one week

48:56

as founder of the clarion and mother of

48:58

james calvert best one of the founders

49:00

of the pfcc

49:02

one of the founders of the brotherhood

49:04

of railway porters

49:05

so this is like union history in canada

49:08

labor history in canada thank you sarah

49:09

right

49:10

and carrie best is so like under known

49:13

like this woman

49:14

the clarion like her newspaper was i

49:16

mean i was reading commentary from kerry

49:18

best again about like social issues

49:19

we’re dealing with now that she was

49:20

writing within the 50s and 60s and 70s

49:23

and

49:23

you know like we like to believe that

49:25

we’re here in 2021 doing new things and

49:27

it’s like no no

49:28

carrie best was doing these things like

49:30

60 years ago and we don’t even know

49:32

about them you know it’s wild

49:35

i i when you when you bring up topics

49:38

like

49:39

people writing back in the 50s 60s 70s

49:41

and we’re doing the same thing today

49:43

what does that say about us

49:49

like

49:50

[Music]

49:52

what’s going on like cesar

49:56

i want you to fill in here how are you

49:58

feeling about black canadian identity

50:00

on the last day of black history month

50:03

2021

50:05

um allow me to bridge uh the

50:08

topic and uh exactly that one that we’re

50:12

talking about maybe i can ask uh

50:14

look uh bia media to show uh

50:17

a link that i just sent them i’d like to

50:20

just

50:20

for all of us to see the photo so when

50:24

we see this photo we should not

50:26

need a dutch photographer we can assume

50:30

it’s a white

50:31

person of course we don’t need a dutch

50:33

photographer

50:35

to know that our blood

50:38

our ancestors were not just

50:42

slaves and colonized people were not

50:44

just

50:45

farmers and merchants but there was

50:48

royalty

50:49

and i should say they were divine why

50:52

nefertiti got to be so light in this

50:54

picture

50:54

[Laughter]

51:01

when i see the with the question of

51:03

black identity

51:04

it really comes to me from our youth to

51:07

the adults

51:08

how are they seeing themselves first and

51:11

foremost

51:12

are they able to see themselves and i’m

51:15

not here

51:16

talking about black panthers it’s not

51:18

for everyone

51:19

most people the vast majority of people

51:21

just want to be able to live

51:23

uh be able to pursue their dreams

51:26

for those who want to get married to

51:28

have children

51:29

and to live happily peacefully if

51:31

possible

51:32

but how many of us as we’re talking

51:34

about survival

51:36

see themselves being able to be black to

51:39

be unapologetically black

51:41

without in the logic of

51:44

franz fano black skin white mask

51:47

black skin arab mask black skin

51:51

indian chinese mask etc without needing

51:54

to wear a mask just to survive

51:56

so when we talk about on this last day

51:59

dr

52:00

vibe as you asked this last black

52:02

history month and looking at black

52:03

identity how i see it

52:06

allow me to take uh to go back to

52:09

politics here

52:11

the way i see it is how too often

52:14

uh we still deal in the 21st century

52:18

despite recognition of uh the prime

52:21

minister and it’s very good that the

52:23

prime minister

52:24

uh trudeau recognized systemic criticism

52:26

but

52:27

much much has to be done we still deal

52:30

with a reality of constant

52:34

insults to our blackness allow me to

52:37

give a quick example of what’s going on

52:38

in quebec

52:40

in quebec in a matter of a few months

52:42

where

52:43

the indigenous lady and mother married

52:47

mother of seven children just ishaquan

52:50

died in a hospital after recording the

52:52

racism she was a victim of

52:54

the quebec parliament rejected the

52:57

report on her death

52:59

mainly because he called for recognition

53:01

of systemic criticism

53:02

this is the same quebec where uh

53:06

a few weeks ago actually i think it was

53:08

two three weeks ago

53:10

a brother mamadi kamaha

53:13

arrested mistreated six days in jail

53:16

his reputation etc are destroyed

53:20

on false allegations and yet this is

53:23

also the same quebec and i’m giving the

53:25

quebec example

53:26

absolutely none in trying to say

53:28

quebecers why quebecers are more racist

53:30

than the rest of canada absolutely not

53:32

but it’s very telling

53:34

this is the same quebec where you end up

53:36

having uh

53:38

a minister uh basically a ministry to

53:41

fight

53:42

entire racism to fight racism

53:45

by a white man whose

53:48

only credential is that he has a mixed

53:51

wife

53:53

it’s ridiculous the first thing he did

53:56

was recognized

53:58

for an article by very fortunately

54:01

the first thing that new minister uh did

54:06

was recognizing an article giving value

54:10

tweeting an article by very

54:12

unfortunately a sister

54:14

being used to deny systemic racism

54:18

and being proud of being black in quebec

54:21

being black is very much recognizing

54:25

that our blackness is he still

54:29

defined by us as being unapologetically

54:31

black or is this being controlled by

54:33

those in power

54:34

allow me to give a last example and then

54:37

uh i i

54:38

passed a match to sister l i think it

54:41

was two days ago i think it was thursday

54:44

or three days ago thursday as

54:47

uh i attended i listened to the uh black

54:50

history month address

54:52

of uh conservative leader

54:55

uh aaron o’toole and as i had a

54:58

conversation with some

54:59

of my sisters and brothers who

55:02

identified politics

55:04

as black conservatives to me you know

55:06

what i think about black people siding

55:08

left or right it was interesting how

55:13

their leader

55:14

still does not recognize systemic

55:16

criticism

55:17

oh yes he recognizes his racism but

55:19

guess what donald trump recognized

55:21

racism exists

55:22

but also now we’re in brazil working as

55:24

racism exists i don’t know a white

55:26

person who doesn’t deny

55:28

that racism exists but recognizing that

55:30

systemic racism

55:31

exists is a completely different thing

55:34

when white say racism exists they’re

55:36

speaking more in terms of

55:37

individuals when you become

55:40

able to recognize and we have to give

55:42

credit to trudeau here i’m not giving

55:44

him a pass remember

55:45

blackface brownface i don’t forgive but

55:48

we have to give him credit here when

55:50

you’re working on systemic criticism

55:52

exists

55:52

you understand it’s about the structures

55:55

the institutions

55:56

the entire system and as such even

55:59

though

55:59

we can have a privilege of being here uh

56:02

in the media of being here uh employed

56:06

of being in certain positions of

56:07

influence

56:08

at any moment of blackness can be used

56:12

against us to bring us down to basically

56:16

ostracize us to mistreat us so the truth

56:19

about

56:20

february 28 2021

56:23

to be quite honest with much respect to

56:26

global protests about black lives matter

56:29

systemic racism and social determinants

56:31

of health

56:32

june 6 the capital the truth is that

56:36

february 28th 2021 looks very much like

56:39

february 28

56:41

2020 and i’m sorry february 29

56:45

2020 it looks like any other end of the

56:48

day

56:50

in february ultimately

56:53

fubu logic for us by us

56:57

not awaiting from the system not

56:59

awaiting from

57:01

well-willing allies not waiting on

57:04

corporations who

57:05

on february first suddenly discover oh

57:07

my god it’s black

57:10

raise the first

57:15

as well i just wanted sylvia’s comment

57:18

yeah i want to bring i want to bring

57:19

that comment up

57:20

so look if you can bring up sil i want

57:22

to read this

57:24

short put to l speak telling our full

57:27

story about us

57:28

for us and by us we do not need to make

57:30

sure that what exists is shared with

57:32

schools and community

57:33

we are pushing these stories which are

57:35

available at the delmore buddy

57:36

day institute we are pushing to write

57:39

more and more and share the facts

57:41

contributions of our resilience they’re

57:43

also available on this platform dr

57:45

vaj’s platform and many other platforms

57:47

over to ul my sister

57:49

oh no i i don’t know i don’t know if

57:51

we’re wrapping up because there’s been

57:52

about

57:56

[Laughter]

58:00

institute also has um like yeah if you

58:02

go in there there’s a

58:04

display of many of these books that talk

58:06

about history i mean you can’t go in

58:07

there right now or you don’t live here

58:08

but

58:09

they have a library right um i don’t

58:12

know if we wanted to go to that last

58:13

topic but then that cesar’s

58:15

to kick off so well but i just want to

58:18

read what sarah just put up

58:19

yeah it seems that white french quebec

58:22

is determined to cling to its victim

58:23

status vis-a-vis

58:25

white english planet by stifling the

58:27

non-white quebec voices fighting to

58:29

dismantle the very systemic

58:30

racism in that province very good

58:33

outlook

58:34

yeah i actually just was in i’m in a

58:36

conference in like a couple of weeks

58:37

that’s in quebec about policing and they

58:38

literally kind of warned me that they

58:40

can’t use the word racial profiling

58:42

because the government doesn’t

58:43

acknowledge racial profiling exists they

58:45

call it social profiling

58:46

and they refuse to even acknowledge

58:49

racial profiling

58:50

and this exact thing that is complicated

58:53

and quebec by like the white quebec

58:54

population that really is

58:56

is wedded to this notion of themselves

58:57

as historical victims so refusing

58:59

to acknowledge type of question if white

59:03

quote backers are victims what are

59:04

blacks

59:05

what are indigenous people what

59:07

auditious people like

59:09

wow oh oh cesar is back cesar

59:12

is back here we go i can give you a very

59:15

very very short uh i don’t want to go

59:17

too much into

59:18

because to understand what’s happening

59:21

in quebec

59:22

and i dare to say it it’s a mix of

59:25

history politics and society

59:27

in a global context the very language in

59:30

terms of

59:31

anti-racism anti-oppression systemic

59:34

racism

59:35

uh equity diversity inclusivity is not

59:37

french

59:39

quebec just like france denies this

59:41

concept

59:42

they basically dance to the left bob and

59:45

weave to the right

59:46

etc to avoid calling a kettle a kettle

59:50

and one of the things that you get is

59:51

that in the french mindset

59:54

the very concept that we’re talking

59:56

about in the anglophone world

59:58

for all the issues in the anglo-saxon

60:00

world 10-15 years later

60:02

that’s what becomes topic in the french

60:05

context

60:06

so what you end up seeing in the to give

60:08

the example of quebec is

60:10

the enemy is the bad angle phones

60:14

and then you point out to the the

60:17

developed muslim woman as they come

60:19

they’re gonna take over and then you

60:21

have the angry black people

60:23

who are a bunch of black panthers they

60:25

hate white people

60:27

and then you have to use the language

60:29

that so many use

60:31

the perception of indigenous people are

60:33

still savages

60:34

it’s it’s very terrible because one of

60:36

the things that happened is that

60:38

the systems of oppression always and

60:41

still find

60:42

black people willing to play that game

60:44

willing to basically

60:46

say the narrative of whiteness to make

60:49

white people feel like

60:50

hey i’m not racist look at what this

60:52

person said look at what that

60:53

entertainer said

60:55

i mean we need to have this conversation

60:57

in terms of you know uh

60:58

basically this canada that really feels

61:01

like

61:02

two different people aka quebec and the

61:04

rest of canada

61:05

but in quebec as in the rest of canada

61:08

black people indigenous people

61:11

we are very much at the bottom and not

61:14

only in terms of statistics

61:16

but even in terms of our voices even in

61:18

terms of our representation

61:20

and not just in politics also in arts

61:23

and all that so that’s why we have to

61:25

really in working with the institutions

61:27

always as pan-africanism said

61:30

collectivity and solidarity unity and

61:33

always

61:34

black identity and black consciousness

61:36

it’s the only way

61:37

we can get around and we can survive

61:40

to live well

61:43

uh i think one there one of the things i

61:45

hope

61:47

is that you both of you and warren

61:50

are as busy all year round as you were

61:52

this this month

61:54

and that’s a telling statement in itself

61:57

right

61:58

we’re just you know and it’s just it

62:00

just enlarges my thought about

62:02

this whole thing about diversity

62:04

inclusion

62:05

i don’t hear about it as much anymore as

62:07

i did a few months ago

62:11

i’m not saying i’m just saying or

62:13

they’re doing things without asking our

62:15

community so they’re like

62:16

hey we’re doing this thing for you like

62:18

did we ask for that have you asked for

62:19

our input

62:20

did we get to say anything about this

62:22

were we consulted

62:24

so how is this for us like yeah we have

62:27

to keep

62:28

the foot on the gas pedal continuously

62:32

right because i was speaking with

62:34

someone yesterday and they were talking

62:36

about

62:36

yeah this organization’s doing diversity

62:39

and inclusion i said okay well

62:41

who’s measuring it what

62:44

what is the measurement of success

62:48

there’s too many i just have a question

62:50

for a number of organizations that say

62:51

they’re doing diversity inclusion

62:54

who’s measuring it and are you going to

62:56

report the results publicly

62:59

it’s very very good to say you’re doing

63:01

programs but hey

63:03

when our people have to apply for grants

63:06

and loans

63:07

we’re being measured

63:11

we’re being measured and if we don’t if

63:12

we don’t comply

63:14

we get the rug pull from us should it

63:16

not be for these organizations that

63:19

allegedly allegedly

63:22

are doing diversity inclusion i’ve heard

63:25

too many horror stories

63:27

especially this month and a lot of these

63:29

online things

63:30

on how people look like myself cesar

63:34

warren and elle are being treated

63:37

and and i’m going okay what about

63:39

diversity inclusion

63:41

they say it’s the pipe dream smoking

63:43

mirrors

63:45

so my concern is is when i wake up on

63:48

march 1st

63:49

what different

63:53

anyone want to add before we close no

63:56

[Music]

64:01

no if i can just say uh brother uh

64:03

brother

64:04

what you were saying was too often the

64:07

black struggle

64:09

the black liberation is co-opted by

64:12

uh white power

64:16

white in power positions to basically

64:19

um uh what do you call that

64:22

bleach it yeah if you click the language

64:25

but make sure that you put

64:27

lighter skin to white face if we take

64:30

the historical example of

64:32

affirmative action how many people

64:34

actually know that those who benefited

64:36

the most

64:37

of affirmative action are not black

64:39

people white women

64:41

white women notably in academia

64:45

i think y’all agree on that one

64:48

but it is absolutely truthful when we

64:51

look at very much even right now uh end

64:54

of last year december

64:55

as we were talking the very uh

64:59

uh work on systemic racism in montreal

65:03

that had begun with balarama wholeness

65:06

and

65:06

other black activists involving black

65:09

people

65:10

the position to address systemic

65:12

criticism in montreal

65:14

was given by mayor julie plant

65:18

to a non-black woman

65:21

she qualified in terms of her activism

65:23

and her education

65:24

i’m gonna tell you yes she is

65:28

but can you think of me being given a

65:30

position to address

65:31

anti-semitism in any city because i did

65:35

jewish studies and look at me that could

65:37

never happen

65:39

that could never happen so just as we

65:41

were talking about this type of

65:42

situation just as we’re talking about

65:44

the very notion of equity diversity and

65:46

inclusion

65:48

on another topic we should not say

65:49

inclusion we have to say inclusivity

65:52

big difference it’s like equality versus

65:54

equity i will explain that another time

65:56

but just as we talked about edi one of

65:59

the things that happened is that it gets

66:01

whitewashed it gets bleached it gets

66:04

basically uh it gets basically uh

66:07

torn down to become more palatable

66:11

to those in the dominant group and in

66:15

power positions

66:16

aka yeah bring it just don’t bring it

66:19

too hard

66:20

especially if you want to get paid i was

66:23

going to say that i think 80 percent of

66:25

the backlash that i get is that people

66:26

like that one’s light

66:28

she must be nice and then i open my like

66:31

well

66:32

we let the wrong one in you know like

66:35

so because i mean that’s like shade is

66:36

also part of this right like lighter

66:38

skin people can come in darker skin

66:40

people get back

66:41

right like what they think you look like

66:43

what you represent how you speak what

66:44

your accent is

66:46

what neighborhood you’re from this all

66:47

matters so yeah i mean i’m also laughing

66:50

because i’m like i think at the

66:51

beginning of like my career people like

66:53

oh that was nice

66:54

you know that one look looks like she

66:56

might be okay you know and then they’re

66:57

like oh

66:58

shoot that one’s not nice at all but

67:02

again this divide and rule right which

67:04

is also based on shade and appearance

67:06

and

67:07

positionality in the world and are you

67:09

from africa

67:10

are you from here or from there right

67:11

like and and it’s all

67:13

bogus right like i i’m just to be clear

67:15

i’m not i don’t believe in like

67:17

biracialism and like light versus i

67:20

don’t believe in that but i’m saying

67:21

that like white people do right they

67:22

created it

67:23

so their other sort of beloved way is to

67:25

try and divide us up and say like this

67:27

one’s educated

67:28

so they’ll be nicer this one’s

67:29

conservative so they’ll be nicer this

67:30

one

67:31

you know isn’t like the rest of them

67:32

this one that drew in a white

67:34

neighborhood this one went to a white

67:35

private school they might be easier to

67:37

deal with so it’s also our

67:39

responsibility to like

67:41

you know again like be like if you’re

67:43

getting me you’re getting all of us

67:45

you know so just know that if you’re

67:46

asking me don’t be surprised when you

67:48

get

67:48

all of us and like that i’m here to rep

67:51

all of us because yeah i mean and this

67:53

is is uh

67:55

you know i i mean to go back to perlin’s

67:57

book you know like this was a woman that

67:58

was

67:59

you know like a minister’s wife like the

68:01

most respectable woman in the world and

68:02

she was hardcore

68:04

right like she’s talking about going in

68:05

and talking to the chamber of commerce

68:06

and being like

68:07

yo like you know let black tourists come

68:09

up to this province and like this is a

68:11

fascinating part of her book because

68:13

she’s like showing that people coming

68:14

out from boston that are black that are

68:16

like coming to

68:17

tourists as nova scotia i think it’ll be

68:18

less racist and it’s like more racist

68:20

they can’t even stay in a hotel

68:21

and we forget that because we like to

68:22

pretend that canada was the promised

68:24

land

68:24

but she’s talking about through the 40s

68:26

and 50s where like

68:28

it’s segregated here and it’s not

68:30

segregated in boston

68:31

so black people are coming up here and

68:33

being like

68:34

i’m going home because i like can’t stay

68:37

at a hotel

68:38

so i guess i’m leaving nova scotia and

68:39

then this black woman purlin

68:41

respectable minister’s wife everything

68:44

nice

68:44

is going in front of the y and in front

68:46

of the chamber of commerce and butting

68:48

it down

68:48

and being like what’s going on and she

68:51

you know that’s just one example of the

68:53

many hidden people

68:54

who fought past what she could have had

68:57

she could have gone in and given nice

68:58

speeches and being given cake you know

69:00

and instead she’s like nah i’m here for

69:02

the black woman who can’t be nurses

69:04

so yeah again emma berlin oliver

69:07

obviously

69:07

but i use that as an example of somebody

69:11

that they thought

69:12

was going to be for them and was never

69:14

for them was for us

69:16

wonderful good close off to another epic

69:19

conversations called black canada

69:21

talking

69:22

held last sunday of each month at 5 00

69:24

pm eastern time with

69:25

l jones cesar and warren who isn’t here

69:28

today because he needs to rest but we’re

69:30

going to get him back next month

69:32

uh l if people want to get in touch with

69:33

you before you go for your culinary

69:35

delight

69:37

what’s the best way for them to touch

69:38

base with you you can always email me

69:41

el.js

69:42

at msvu.ca i do have facebook but it’s

69:45

always full up

69:46

um sorry like one day

69:50

but no problem cesar

69:54

thank you always brother vibe al

69:57

warren uh and bi media

70:00

me reaching me president of roots and

70:03

culture

70:04

canada and at the same time uh

70:07

i am on facebook my facebook is always

70:09

very active

70:10

cesar space remy r i m y

70:13

space m e m e-m-e-r-y

70:17

and if i can just say one last thing

70:19

look

70:20

uh can you just very quickly show again

70:22

that photo

70:23

of uh ancient egypt if that’s possible

70:27

i just want to pass a little message

70:29

from some of my mentees

70:31

and the high school students who might

70:33

be watching us

70:35

to remember remember that

70:38

slavery and colonization is not the

70:40

start of black history

70:42

it’s not the center of his or black

70:44

history but those are chapters

70:46

very important chapters but there is

70:49

everything there’s royalty and at the

70:50

time

70:51

of i cannot enfor ttt

70:54

truly truly blackness was respected

70:58

at another level worldwide thank you

71:02

wonderful we got the picture up and i

71:04

would like to thank

71:05

sarah angel also other things

71:09

of course ms sylvia paris the honorable

71:12

silvia paris

71:13

and everybody who watches live on the

71:15

replay or listen to it

71:17

on the replay i would like to say

71:20

thank you to l thank you to warren thank

71:22

you to cesar

71:24

as always if you want to get in contact

71:26

with me the best place to do that is get

71:28

contact at my website the drveshoww.com

71:33

as always i like to get off my

71:34

conversations like this live your life

71:36

is a dream if you can dream it you can

71:38

make it

71:38

sometimes you have to get smaller to get

71:40

stronger block assumptions getting

71:42

bigger

71:43

and better aim higher and wider love

71:45

faith and respect

71:47

remember to give yourself grace thanks

71:49

bia media and one final thing

71:51

a lot of people ask me oh what’s one of

71:54

the what’s the best interview we’ve ever

71:55

done

71:57

i feel that every conversation i’ve done

71:59

is epic but i will

72:01

promote one especially for black people

72:04

at the end of last year i had the

72:06

honor and privilege to interview

72:08

gentlemen named d chanson berry

72:10

you probably not have heard of him but

72:12

he has produced

72:13

independently 27 documentaries

72:16

one of the documentaries he’s produced

72:19

you know two of them is called

72:20

dark girls 1 and dark girls 2 it’s all

72:23

about

72:24

black women around the world whitening

72:26

their skin to be accepted by culture

72:29

and i had the blessing and privilege to

72:32

have conversations with them

72:34

twice last year both on the website but

72:37

in the second one that he did to the end

72:38

of last year

72:40

i highly recommend every black person

72:43

watch that conversation i’ve had people

72:45

that are not black saying

72:47

wow that that educated me so much one of

72:49

the great quotes he said and this is

72:51

what i’m speaking

72:53

to black people around the world not

72:56

just in black history month

72:57

but when you wake up tomorrow think

72:59

about this

73:01

too many times we as black people

73:05

are making dinner out of scraps

73:09

i don’t want black people to have to

73:11

deal with the scraps of life anymore i

73:13

want us to eat

73:14

dinner those who are worthy because

73:16

there are some that are not

73:18

but those who are worthy i want you to

73:20

have

73:21

your dinner instead of having to make it

73:24

out of scraps

73:25

god bless peace you all keep the faith

***

