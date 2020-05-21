Blythe Baird – Live at Icehouse MPLS

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

[Applause]

hi my darlings thank you so much wow

thank you guys so well hold on I have to

adjust this thank you I appreciate you

guys thank you guys so much for coming

out

I’m really excited for tonight I’m

really excited about this book and also

those opening performers Fatima and Nick

that was amazing yeah so thank you guys

so much I started writing poetry when I

was 16 and I was like the kind of high

school kid that didn’t give a about

anything I was like I just want to stay

at home and smoke weed that’s all I

wanted to do and nothing really mattered

to me and when poetry came into my life

everything started to matter cuz I was

gonna write about it

so that was really powerful for me um

well I’m a little jittery thanks guys

for for just thanks hmm I’m doing this

new thing where I like to start my shows

with a little call and response so I’m

gonna say some and I want you to

01:30

say it back I am powerful

I am significant I am unstoppable I am a

bad bitch yes you are

thus are

it was the year we woke up holding hands

like otters do she mentions I would look

cute with a gap so I stopped wearing my

retainer altogether when she tells me

that she loves me and that she has a

02:14

lying problem on the same day I know I

am completely and utterly she

convinces me to watch Star Wars with her

and then she doesn’t even watch it she

watches me watching it to make sure I’m

reacting properly

I read her daily horoscope to her while

she gets ready even though she doesn’t

believe in it she at least tries to act

interested in astrology and tarot cards

and all that other hippy dippy trippy

I believe in but can’t prove I fall

in love with her quickly the way she

wanted me to all skin and palm and Diet

Coke listening to Regina Spektor on her

bed while she calls me baby girl and

plays with my hair when I find a boy’s

hair in the rough drafts of her poems I

pretend not to when I asked her what she

loved about him

she says I know this is bad but he was

so terrible to me I never ran out of

things to write about I wonder if she

wants a lover or a writing prompt there

is a certain hi to hating yourself she

told me once I try not to point out the

irony as she explains how unhealthy our

relationship is between drags over

cigarette when she takes me on a date to

the same rink she used to roller skate

at with her last love I do not sob when

she apologizes for the way he still

holds the only spare key to her hurt I

assure her it is no problem I try not to

be jealous of his sheer good fortune I

do not hate him for becoming the flood

in my backyard I do not hate myself for

falling in love with the drought dressed

like a girl but I do hate myself for

falling in love with feeling loved

years later she is drunk when she tells

me loving you is the kindest thing I

almost did and how impossible it is to

train the heart to sit the last time she

shouts at me my name foams madly in her

mouth she tells me I don’t know how to

love anyone with my whole

and all at once I feel so stupid and so

small as I tell her well I don’t know

how to not in an effort to get her to

stay I promised her I will be whatever

you want me to be she tells me that is

the problem thank you

[Applause]

this girl slid into my DMS recently and

she was like what’s a bitch gotta do to

get a poem written about her and I’m

like you either can just break my

04:54

heart or you can venmo me $40 my

mother looks at me like I have grown

tentacles before her eyes even though

I’m pretty sure I look the same as I did

five seconds ago when she thought my

suit jacket was just professional before

she discovers I am hella gay the first

time I heard the word it dropped

casually on the radio in the car with my

mom the summer before fourth grade it

dripped down the air conditioner so

noticeably I couldn’t help but ask if

gay was a bad thing she explained it’s

not necessarily a bad thing it just

isn’t our thing years later I am

seventeen half daughter half apology all

fire in the wrong kind of love when my

mother asked if I am gay I tell her I am

sorry when she asks how can you possibly

love something that looks just like you

do I wonder how long she has hated

herself I convinced myself I could pick

up being straight like a sport I just

need to practice I just need to set my

mind to it I just need to convince my

mom to want to be my mom again she sent

me an email with the subject line are

you being gay for attention I am drunk

with shame for hiding this unsanitary

secret in the same closet as her clean

linens she wants to know when I knew and

I wish I could tell her something simple

like since swim class to the locker room

or maybe maybe since the first day of

junior high when I sat behind Shannon

Whittle and smelled her Herbal Essences

shampoo my mother is old enough to be my

grandmother as a child she would sing to

me every night blithe I wished on a

million stars for you how could I not

mistake the ceiling of her love for the

sky and she tried to braid flowers in my

hair asked if ever

friend was a boyfriend didn’t mind if I

brought home a bruised wrist as long as

it meant I still had a prom date she

would rather take a photo of me wincing

with a boy than of me smiling with a

girl my mom insists her opinion

shouldn’t mean anything to me because

when has her opinion ever meant anything

to me and she is only one person in the

grand scheme of things so I know her

opinion is not the ocean but even if the

harbor isn’t very deep people drown in

their own bathtubs would she still have

wished for me if she knew I wasn’t going

to love the way she taught me to my mom

and says she doesn’t mind the glitter

just the mess it’s left all over the

house she doesn’t mind my sexuality just

how it sticks to the furniture she is

not angry with me just exhausted now

there’s so much to clean up before we

07:47

have company thank you

this is cute right I like it I hope you

do too I’m gonna read some poems from

the book

08:10

[Applause]

this poem is called taxidermy I learned

love as taxidermy the careful art of

keeping alive a dead thing this is the

part that always hurts to write but how

can I not when this is my story just as

much as it is my mother’s this is what

it is to love something sharp to love

the woman who built you even if she

didn’t do it in all the right ways even

if I have to remind myself she doesn’t

have to like me even if the house is

still burning on the street I grew up on

she is the street I grew up on

09:00

[Applause]

09:15

[Music]

the summer after sixth grade a blood

rose blooms through the pleat of my

crisp white Bermuda shorts while I am on

stage playing the dog catcher in a local

production of lady in the Tramp

mortified I go home but at home there is

no one to talk to you about period so I

let shame eclipse my dilemma I am

terrified to ask anyone in my family an

uncomfortable question so I sneak into

the bathroom like a burglar and grab a

fistful of my older sister’s pads I

taught myself to do what the women in my

family do ball up the wreckage of our

blood in layers and layers of toilet

paper and bury it in the bottom of the

trash like a cadaver even then I

understood the unspoken sentiment it

would be gross and inappropriate for my

father or brother to ever see the messy

truth of my body I consulted Google and

read an article that said now I am

officially a woman and I wonder if being

a woman has always been associated with

hiding pain in the junior high locker

room I learned that the verdict is in

and pads are not cool and therefore

neither am i so I try to figure out the

rocket science complexities of a tampon

but I’m too overwhelmed by guilt to read

the instructions so I just wing it which

fails

I’m reluctantly returned to stuffing fat

cotton gondolas between my thighs and

then then in sophomore year of high

school Spanish class I whisper ask if

anyone has a pad which makes katie and

veronica gasp so i explained that to you

buses don’t really work for me that one

time i try a deep breath still splash my

underwear like ink and besides i heard

you weren’t supposed to feel it and i

definitely felt the plastic part in that

hurt Katie said lol what do you mean the

plastic part hurt and Veronica said um

do you mean the applicator oMG you do

know you have to take that part off

right and they both Frost in two

giggling bubble baths and by that they

meant how could you possibly not know

this

11:25

[Applause]

sometimes I miss being sick the grimy is

part of me wishes I had stayed in that

familiar city of gray and mental illness

and whatever the opposite of healing is

where there was nothing to laugh about

but plenty to write about I’ve

considered myself to be recovered from

my eating disorder for three years

but I still read about it in present

tense when a friend at dinner makes a

casual comment on calories the

scoreboard in my head illuminates with

numbers again and for once I don’t want

to write about this for the first time I

am embarrassed

instead of proud of all of the mad

things I have done for happiness once I

cut a ribbon the size I wanted to be and

wore it around my waist like a bracelet

bathroom scales make me feel nostalgic

like a scrapbook I flipped through

snapshots of my sickness the suppers of

tobacco smoke in red lipstick or how I

used to pack my lunch box with floss and

teeth whitening strips sometimes I still

paint my nails when I’m hungry I can’t

eat until the polish is dry I don’t want

to go into any more detail because what

if you mistake this poem for an

instruction manual I don’t know how to

talk about the rabbit hole without

accidentally inviting you to follow me

down it when recovery is not all yoga

mats and tea and avocados it is work it

is remembering that sucking on ice cubes

does not count as upper-body forgive me

it is not healthy to drink so much water

that your body becomes a bathtub your

organs float in like loofas body forgive

me trying to ignore the caloric

calculator in my head is like trying to

ignore television subtitles and

sometimes I just can’t body

forgive me killing yourself slowly is

still killing yourself wanting to die is

not the same as wanting to come home

recovery is hard work not wanting to die

is hard work once every time you asked

if I was full I heard you say fat but

I’m trying so hard not to do that I am

trying not to search for the nutrition

label on the back of a birthday candle

box I am trying not to dab my pizza with

the napkin I’m trying to stop doing

things that don’t make

any sense body forgive me I’m trying I’m

14:06

trying I’m still trying

14:09

[Applause]

you haven’t heard this next poem before

because I haven’t ever done it it’s

called it didn’t always salivate over

skeletons I come over to play at my

friend’s house and the chandelier of

bones answers the door I can see each

careful metal detail of her braces

poking clearly through the skin above

her top lip she steps on a Wii Fit

balance board and she is so late that

the system cannot even detect a body she

and I used to be fat together we shared

hole pans of brownies while our mothers

shared concerns regarding our weight we

understood the many ways a mother’s

shame can haunt a daughter’s body an

image of this friend at a waterpark in

seventh grade is still imprinted in my

mind in this memory she jumps up

jangling her arms and legs in excitement

when she does this she looks exactly

like those flat skeletons hung over

front doors during Halloween the kind

where you yank the string at the top of

its skull causing its glow-in-the-dark

bones to clink and Clank like chimes for

years after this was the last moment I

can remember seeing an emaciated body

and feeling worried

instead of envy

15:46

[Applause]

I’m gonna do this Bowman that I’m gonna

tell you a quick funny story about this

bowl it’s called theories about the

universe I’m trying to see things in

perspective my dog wants a bite of my

peanut butter chocolate chip bagel I

know she can’t I have this because

chocolate makes dogs very sick Madigan

does not understand this she pouts and

wraps herself around my leg like a scarf

tries to convince me to give her just a

tiny bit when I do not give in she

eventually gives up and lays in the

corner under the piano drooping and sad

I hope the universe has my best interest

in mind like I have my dogs when I want

something with my whole being and the

universe withholds it from me I hope the

universe thinks to herself silly girl

she thinks this is what she wants but

she does not understand how it will hurt

16:59

[Applause]

um so I wrote that poem stoned when I

was like 17 and like I like obviously

couldn’t smoke in my house cuz like my

mother so I would like go out to the

outside and I would come back and there

I am with Matt again in my chocolate

chip bagel and I’m like you know the

what this is the what and I

wrote it and put it on tumblr and it was

like one of my first poems to go viral

and it’s cool because a lot of people

have shared it one of one of my like

favorite childhood authors Sarah doesn’t

shared it and I was like wow if only you

knew I don’t know if you’d still be

proud of me but I hope you would Sarah

17:46

doesn’t

this poem will appear a little bit

different in the book because I’m like

always editing as time goes on I like

wrote in here so sorry it’s called on an

empty stomach anorexia is not a choice

but recovery is one day after years of

starving and gaining and fighting I

stepped on a scale and suddenly that

number didn’t say anything about me

later that night I ate a meal with my

family and nothing on my plate said

anything about me either later that day

I got ice cream from a truck and I

didn’t have to make myself earn it how

sweet it is to finally be able to eat

something just because I want it just

because it tastes good

still some days it feels like the only

thing standing between me and a relapse

is knowing that it is impossible to

change the world on an empty stomach

19:07

[Applause]

I love doing this next phone because old

men on the internet hate it like I hate

your crusty ass anyway whatever

perhaps this body belongs to the first

time I was raped and I think about how

up it is to begin a sentence but

the first time I was raped and how when

I talk to other women about this it

almost seems like it’s not even if

you’ve been assaulted

but when see women have so much in

common such as loving Zumba being

interrupted experiencing violence and

when another male friend turns out to be

a rapist the same male friend who wore

feminism across his chest like a pageant

sash I cannot help but remember meeting

him at a sexual violence prevention

rally in the disappointing irony and

when another male friend who identifies

as a feminist gives himself permission

to make a rape joke and has the nerve to

call it reclaim Ettore

never mind that his joke just validated

the actions of the silent predator

sitting next to him never mind that the

joke just made a survivor sitting across

from him relive what was likely the

worst thing to ever happen to them and

you men who pose as activists scratch

your head wonder why women are so

terrified to report while you shrug your

shoulders and make our trauma into your

victory lap the reason you fist bump

your friends over craft beers at the bar

how could I expect this body to be

perfect for anything but the punchline

and if I do not laugh I am no longer the

cool girl but the one who cannot take a

joke I have run out of compassion for

wolves I have run out of compassion for

anyone who isn’t outraged I ran in this

stubborn body followed I am the opposite

of forgiveness I am all rage and

shrieked and flame outside of the

women’s freshman dormitory at Yale

fraternity pledges chanted no means yes

yes means anal I dead women and

fill them with my semen a woman is found

unconscious behind a dumpster

needles in her hair naked wounded

violated by a star Stanford athlete

meanwhile the press is more concerned

with how this experience has taken away

her assailants appetite this is not to

say all men are hungry this is not even

to say all men are hunting but haven’t

we all found the bones of a woman stuck

like leftovers between a full man’s

teeth there is a fraternity in Minnesota

that paints the stone Lions outside

their front door the color of the

panties of the last girl they

successfully assaulted you call this

rape culture I call it this morning

I was cat called four times on the way

here if my trauma were made into an art

museum the most popular exhibit would

showcase portraits of every man who ever

assaulted me snarling and the smell of

his sweat on my pillowcase follows me to

sociology and the whole class can tell

that most days I am more victim than I

am survivor and in this room I try to

write a poem about anything other than

my sexual assault but all that comes out

is my throat in his hands hours before

one of my best friends raped me on our

college campus we discussed the prospect

of astral projection he couldn’t

understand why I wanted to experience it

so badly why would anyone want to leave

their body he left and in this moment we

had nothing in the world in common

23:07

[Applause]

quick graduation did you say hydrate or

died rate sick I’m trying to sleep on

the front porch of forgiveness I am too

young to be this lonely I didn’t leave

the door of my love unlocked so you

could mistake my sadness for a shelf

still do not mistake all of my honest

open for empty I do not have room to

carry anyone’s chaos but mine if I sink

it will be in my own ocean if I float it

will be on the ship I built myself

24:17

[Applause]

24:26

[Music]

thanks for your patience I’m obviously

struggling with all my post-it notes I

love you Chava

get out hey it’s boughs god I don’t have

to forgive you

a high-school boy with a popstar smile

kindly offered to give me a ride home

halfway there he pulled the car over and

yanked my ponytail like a leash shoved

my face into the pleat of his pressed

khaki pants so hard I cut my lip on the

teeth of his zipper when the blood

dribbled onto his belt he laughed when I

felt the red glare of the video

recording turn-on I fantasized about

biting his dick all the way off

but I didn’t i stiffened into a frozen

Polaroid of a trembling teenage girl

instead you can’t say no to a question

you were never asked

25:49

in elementary school everyone was

hopelessly obsessed with the silly thing

we called the game it’s simple if you

think about the game you lose to win the

game you do not think about it even if

someone brings it up I tried to go a

whole day without thinking about it I

tried to go a whole day pretending this

body is not a memorial of violent

memories to live in the body of a

survivor is to never be able to leave

the scene of a crime I cannot ignore the

fact that I live here

26:23

at a leadership retreat we play an

icebreaker activity called cross the

line

the instructor says cross the line if

you’ve survived an assault and I think

to myself did I survive it or did I just

get through it who is entitled to the

name survivor I carry a bouquet of fear

even now even here I am still struck by

the Thunderbolt of a predator shaped

like an educator I have always hated the

game because I always lose I always

think about it sometimes I still look up

my rapist names on Facebook I consider

warning the clueless women in their

photographs of the Venus flytrap they

are smiling next to but I never do

sometimes I still look up my rapist

names on Facebook perhaps this too is a

form of self-harm

27:17

[Applause]

bless you that was adorable Wow the soft

grip wait hon I’m gonna take these

post-its out so it’s not ugly I don’t

know why that bother me all right the

soft girl in my bed is all jewel tone

lipstick and good intentions she

whispers so what do you like into my

skin and I feel my voice shrink into a

tiny pearl until it falls to the ocean

floor of my throat and this soft girl

did nothing wrong

but I am still drowned and embarrassment

my stiff voice clamps shut and hovers

above the bed like a shadow my tongue

tangles into a tight cherry stem knot I

do not feel entitled to ask for what I

want I don’t even know what I want me

the bitch who never shuts up suddenly

has nothing to say I still struggle to

speak up during sex I cannot help but

wonder is this another thing trauma has

taken from me did my rapist take my

voice is a souvenir to fossilize their

fond memories of invading my body when

the soft girl in my bed says she likes

to be choked I instantly feel every

light in my body go out and suddenly I

can time-travel i’m slingshotted back to

the memory of the men with fishhooks

four fingernails and barbed wire from

hands how they coiled around my neck

like a Python how the lump in my throat

clotted like blood how I waited so

patiently for it to be over how I cried

how I screamed how I shrieked how he

heard me how he was hurting me how he

was hard this entire time

29:23

this poem is short but it’s caught him

to piss to be sad anymore

I’m sitting at home voice low on the

phone with the sexual assault victims

advocate she chirps the first thing you

need to know is that you are not alone I

tell her I know that is the problem

29:44

[Applause]

29:57

I’ve got two short poems and then one

regular-sized poem for you and then I’m

done thank you guys so much this poem is

called fossilized Ankama not everything

is a poem blithe my mother scoffs I

laugh because I am certain everything as

a poem if you catch it in just the right

light like a crista but sometimes

writing feels like I am turning the ugly

history of my body into stone I freeze

violent memories into cement statues in

these poems so they can no longer hurt

me they can only stare at me which isn’t

30:40

as bad I guess this is another one

that’s gonna be really different in the

book because I clearly did some

revisions poetry is the way I choose to

expose the myth of reality I am always

trying to be a good story writing is the

ongoing act of forgiving and apologizing

to each of the women I used to be I

stare at myself in the mirror for hours

as if watching a television show I soak

in a bathtub of my flaws until they

prune into art most moments would devour

a sky or a symphony as tiny as time but

here soft glass rose from a garden of a

girl and the summer let go of my peach

dress do you still like to swim in salt

storms and dance on pink clouds of ACE

please laugh with me and remember we

were sweet and young and worryingly

31:50

brilliant

31:52

[Applause]

32:05

I don’t know if I have this last one

memorized but I’m just gonna take a

crazy risk do a crazy dance thank you

32:17

I should probably turn it to that page

just in case I know you think I talked

too much I know you don’t think this is

what a pleasant survivor is supposed to

sound like I know you are threatened

because I am a thunderstorm of a woman

with so much to say do you know how long

it took me to say anything at all

sometimes I worry I write too much about

assault I worry this is too ugly a

burden to talk about I worry I am

putting too much responsibility on you

the listener but when I talk about my

trauma I’m not asking you to carry it or

relieve me from it I’m just asking for

it not to be too heavy for a

conversation these experiences take up

so much space inside of me there is no

socially acceptable time or place to

talk about rape I realized this at a

party I didn’t want to be at dizzyingly

drunk someone asks how I’m doing and his

name spills from my mouth into a puddle

of vomit on the floor I apologized and

apologized and apologized until the host

says shoot girl is sorry the only word

you know how to say suddenly I am the

33:49

embarrassed girl crying in the bathroom

33:51

at the party because I made the mistake

33:53

of speaking about what happened to me at

33:55

what was supposed to be a happy occasion

33:57

I’m afraid of wearing my recovery to

34:00

publicly I have noticed that people only

34:03

stopped calling me victim and started

34:05

calling me survivor when I stopped

34:07

talking about it but I have stopped

34:10

bringing flowers to the grave of the

34:12

teenager I used to be back when I had

34:14

orchids in my hair and polka dots on my

34:17

shoes bubbling over

34:18

flight I used to refuse to wear the

34:21

dress I was assaulted in I used to

34:23

imagine it draped in a sash of caution

34:26

tape because it was the only witness

34:28

I threw the underwear away I didn’t want

34:31

to write a statement I didn’t want to

34:34

file a report I wanted to take a shower

34:36

I wanted to scream my statement is that

34:39

I woke up today my statement is that I

34:43

stayed here in this body but everyday I

34:46

find new ways to him

34:48

I wear the dress I was assaulted in and

34:51

I do not associate it with him just to

34:53

remind myself he does not own a single

34:56

part of me I found a way to heal

35:00

through the poetry this stage is the

35:03

only place I could tell my story where

35:05

it wasn’t a burden I was putting on to

35:07

anyone this stage is where I learned to

35:09

stop hoarding my suffering and I could

35:11

give a about a slam score this is

35:14

me healing

35:15

this is meera claiming ownership over my

35:17

body this is the only place i have

35:20

control over the narrative and he cannot

35:23

interrupt me

35:24

even though trauma has a way of becoming

35:27

the wallpaper of my head watch me drag

35:31

the art from my suffering wash me plant

35:33

seeds down my spine and bloom into a

35:36

garden of poetry from every horrible

35:38

thing that ever happened to me all the

35:40

nights my voice turned into cement and i

35:43

couldn’t say anything watch me build an

35:45

empire from the ashes of every single

35:49

thing that ever tried to destroy me one

35:53

day the urge to write a poem became

35:56

greater than the urge to write a suicide

35:59

note and so i wrote the poem

36:06

thank you guys so much I love you

36:10

I appreciate you I’ll be signing books

36:12

all night after I go make sure my

36:14

lipsticks not up thank you guys

36:17

[Applause]

—

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.



—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video