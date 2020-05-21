Blythe Baird – Live at Icehouse MPLS

By Button Poetry
Transcript provided by YouTube:
[Applause]
hi my darlings thank you so much wow
thank you guys so well hold on I have to
adjust this thank you I appreciate you
guys thank you guys so much for coming
out
I’m really excited for tonight I’m
really excited about this book and also
those opening performers Fatima and Nick
that was amazing yeah so thank you guys
so much I started writing poetry when I
was 16 and I was like the kind of high
school kid that didn’t give a about
anything I was like I just want to stay
at home and smoke weed that’s all I
wanted to do and nothing really mattered
to me and when poetry came into my life
everything started to matter cuz I was
gonna write about it
so that was really powerful for me um
well I’m a little jittery thanks guys
for for just thanks hmm I’m doing this
new thing where I like to start my shows
with a little call and response so I’m
gonna say some and I want you to
say it back I am powerful
I am significant I am unstoppable I am a
bad bitch yes you are
thus are
it was the year we woke up holding hands
like otters do she mentions I would look
cute with a gap so I stopped wearing my
retainer altogether when she tells me
that she loves me and that she has a
lying problem on the same day I know I
am completely and utterly she
convinces me to watch Star Wars with her
and then she doesn’t even watch it she
watches me watching it to make sure I’m
reacting properly
I read her daily horoscope to her while
she gets ready even though she doesn’t
believe in it she at least tries to act
interested in astrology and tarot cards
and all that other hippy dippy trippy
I believe in but can’t prove I fall
in love with her quickly the way she
wanted me to all skin and palm and Diet
Coke listening to Regina Spektor on her
bed while she calls me baby girl and
plays with my hair when I find a boy’s
hair in the rough drafts of her poems I
pretend not to when I asked her what she
loved about him
she says I know this is bad but he was
so terrible to me I never ran out of
things to write about I wonder if she
wants a lover or a writing prompt there
is a certain hi to hating yourself she
told me once I try not to point out the
irony as she explains how unhealthy our
relationship is between drags over
cigarette when she takes me on a date to
the same rink she used to roller skate
at with her last love I do not sob when
she apologizes for the way he still
holds the only spare key to her hurt I
assure her it is no problem I try not to
be jealous of his sheer good fortune I
do not hate him for becoming the flood
in my backyard I do not hate myself for
falling in love with the drought dressed
like a girl but I do hate myself for
falling in love with feeling loved
years later she is drunk when she tells
me loving you is the kindest thing I
almost did and how impossible it is to
train the heart to sit the last time she
shouts at me my name foams madly in her
mouth she tells me I don’t know how to
love anyone with my whole
and all at once I feel so stupid and so
small as I tell her well I don’t know
how to not in an effort to get her to
stay I promised her I will be whatever
you want me to be she tells me that is
the problem thank you
this girl slid into my DMS recently and
she was like what’s a bitch gotta do to
get a poem written about her and I’m
like you either can just break my
heart or you can venmo me $40 my
mother looks at me like I have grown
tentacles before her eyes even though
I’m pretty sure I look the same as I did
five seconds ago when she thought my
suit jacket was just professional before
she discovers I am hella gay the first
time I heard the word it dropped
casually on the radio in the car with my
mom the summer before fourth grade it
dripped down the air conditioner so
noticeably I couldn’t help but ask if
gay was a bad thing she explained it’s
not necessarily a bad thing it just
isn’t our thing years later I am
seventeen half daughter half apology all
fire in the wrong kind of love when my
mother asked if I am gay I tell her I am
sorry when she asks how can you possibly
love something that looks just like you
do I wonder how long she has hated
herself I convinced myself I could pick
up being straight like a sport I just
need to practice I just need to set my
mind to it I just need to convince my
mom to want to be my mom again she sent
me an email with the subject line are
you being gay for attention I am drunk
with shame for hiding this unsanitary
secret in the same closet as her clean
linens she wants to know when I knew and
I wish I could tell her something simple
like since swim class to the locker room
or maybe maybe since the first day of
junior high when I sat behind Shannon
Whittle and smelled her Herbal Essences
shampoo my mother is old enough to be my
grandmother as a child she would sing to
me every night blithe I wished on a
million stars for you how could I not
mistake the ceiling of her love for the
sky and she tried to braid flowers in my
hair asked if ever
friend was a boyfriend didn’t mind if I
brought home a bruised wrist as long as
it meant I still had a prom date she
would rather take a photo of me wincing
with a boy than of me smiling with a
girl my mom insists her opinion
shouldn’t mean anything to me because
when has her opinion ever meant anything
to me and she is only one person in the
grand scheme of things so I know her
opinion is not the ocean but even if the
harbor isn’t very deep people drown in
their own bathtubs would she still have
wished for me if she knew I wasn’t going
to love the way she taught me to my mom
and says she doesn’t mind the glitter
just the mess it’s left all over the
house she doesn’t mind my sexuality just
how it sticks to the furniture she is
not angry with me just exhausted now
there’s so much to clean up before we
07:47
have company thank you
this is cute right I like it I hope you
do too I’m gonna read some poems from
the book
08:10
this poem is called taxidermy I learned
love as taxidermy the careful art of
keeping alive a dead thing this is the
part that always hurts to write but how
can I not when this is my story just as
much as it is my mother’s this is what
it is to love something sharp to love
the woman who built you even if she
didn’t do it in all the right ways even
if I have to remind myself she doesn’t
have to like me even if the house is
still burning on the street I grew up on
she is the street I grew up on
09:00
the summer after sixth grade a blood
rose blooms through the pleat of my
crisp white Bermuda shorts while I am on
stage playing the dog catcher in a local
production of lady in the Tramp
mortified I go home but at home there is
no one to talk to you about period so I
let shame eclipse my dilemma I am
terrified to ask anyone in my family an
uncomfortable question so I sneak into
the bathroom like a burglar and grab a
fistful of my older sister’s pads I
taught myself to do what the women in my
family do ball up the wreckage of our
blood in layers and layers of toilet
paper and bury it in the bottom of the
trash like a cadaver even then I
understood the unspoken sentiment it
would be gross and inappropriate for my
father or brother to ever see the messy
truth of my body I consulted Google and
read an article that said now I am
officially a woman and I wonder if being
a woman has always been associated with
hiding pain in the junior high locker
room I learned that the verdict is in
and pads are not cool and therefore
neither am i so I try to figure out the
rocket science complexities of a tampon
but I’m too overwhelmed by guilt to read
the instructions so I just wing it which
fails
I’m reluctantly returned to stuffing fat
cotton gondolas between my thighs and
then then in sophomore year of high
school Spanish class I whisper ask if
anyone has a pad which makes katie and
veronica gasp so i explained that to you
buses don’t really work for me that one
time i try a deep breath still splash my
underwear like ink and besides i heard
you weren’t supposed to feel it and i
definitely felt the plastic part in that
hurt Katie said lol what do you mean the
plastic part hurt and Veronica said um
do you mean the applicator oMG you do
know you have to take that part off
right and they both Frost in two
giggling bubble baths and by that they
meant how could you possibly not know
this
11:25
sometimes I miss being sick the grimy is
part of me wishes I had stayed in that
familiar city of gray and mental illness
and whatever the opposite of healing is
where there was nothing to laugh about
but plenty to write about I’ve
considered myself to be recovered from
my eating disorder for three years
but I still read about it in present
tense when a friend at dinner makes a
casual comment on calories the
scoreboard in my head illuminates with
numbers again and for once I don’t want
to write about this for the first time I
am embarrassed
instead of proud of all of the mad
things I have done for happiness once I
cut a ribbon the size I wanted to be and
wore it around my waist like a bracelet
bathroom scales make me feel nostalgic
like a scrapbook I flipped through
snapshots of my sickness the suppers of
tobacco smoke in red lipstick or how I
used to pack my lunch box with floss and
teeth whitening strips sometimes I still
paint my nails when I’m hungry I can’t
eat until the polish is dry I don’t want
to go into any more detail because what
if you mistake this poem for an
instruction manual I don’t know how to
talk about the rabbit hole without
accidentally inviting you to follow me
down it when recovery is not all yoga
mats and tea and avocados it is work it
is remembering that sucking on ice cubes
does not count as upper-body forgive me
it is not healthy to drink so much water
that your body becomes a bathtub your
organs float in like loofas body forgive
me trying to ignore the caloric
calculator in my head is like trying to
ignore television subtitles and
sometimes I just can’t body
forgive me killing yourself slowly is
still killing yourself wanting to die is
not the same as wanting to come home
recovery is hard work not wanting to die
is hard work once every time you asked
if I was full I heard you say fat but
I’m trying so hard not to do that I am
trying not to search for the nutrition
label on the back of a birthday candle
box I am trying not to dab my pizza with
the napkin I’m trying to stop doing
things that don’t make
any sense body forgive me I’m trying I’m
trying I’m still trying
14:09
you haven’t heard this next poem before
because I haven’t ever done it it’s
called it didn’t always salivate over
skeletons I come over to play at my
friend’s house and the chandelier of
bones answers the door I can see each
careful metal detail of her braces
poking clearly through the skin above
her top lip she steps on a Wii Fit
balance board and she is so late that
the system cannot even detect a body she
and I used to be fat together we shared
hole pans of brownies while our mothers
shared concerns regarding our weight we
understood the many ways a mother’s
shame can haunt a daughter’s body an
image of this friend at a waterpark in
seventh grade is still imprinted in my
mind in this memory she jumps up
jangling her arms and legs in excitement
when she does this she looks exactly
like those flat skeletons hung over
front doors during Halloween the kind
where you yank the string at the top of
its skull causing its glow-in-the-dark
bones to clink and Clank like chimes for
years after this was the last moment I
can remember seeing an emaciated body
and feeling worried
instead of envy
15:46
I’m gonna do this Bowman that I’m gonna
tell you a quick funny story about this
bowl it’s called theories about the
universe I’m trying to see things in
perspective my dog wants a bite of my
peanut butter chocolate chip bagel I
know she can’t I have this because
chocolate makes dogs very sick Madigan
does not understand this she pouts and
wraps herself around my leg like a scarf
tries to convince me to give her just a
tiny bit when I do not give in she
eventually gives up and lays in the
corner under the piano drooping and sad
I hope the universe has my best interest
in mind like I have my dogs when I want
something with my whole being and the
universe withholds it from me I hope the
universe thinks to herself silly girl
she thinks this is what she wants but
she does not understand how it will hurt
16:59
um so I wrote that poem stoned when I
was like 17 and like I like obviously
couldn’t smoke in my house cuz like my
mother so I would like go out to the
outside and I would come back and there
I am with Matt again in my chocolate
chip bagel and I’m like you know the
what this is the what and I
wrote it and put it on tumblr and it was
like one of my first poems to go viral
and it’s cool because a lot of people
have shared it one of one of my like
favorite childhood authors Sarah doesn’t
shared it and I was like wow if only you
knew I don’t know if you’d still be
proud of me but I hope you would Sarah
doesn’t
this poem will appear a little bit
different in the book because I’m like
always editing as time goes on I like
wrote in here so sorry it’s called on an
empty stomach anorexia is not a choice
but recovery is one day after years of
starving and gaining and fighting I
stepped on a scale and suddenly that
number didn’t say anything about me
later that night I ate a meal with my
family and nothing on my plate said
anything about me either later that day
I got ice cream from a truck and I
didn’t have to make myself earn it how
sweet it is to finally be able to eat
something just because I want it just
because it tastes good
still some days it feels like the only
thing standing between me and a relapse
is knowing that it is impossible to
change the world on an empty stomach
19:07
I love doing this next phone because old
men on the internet hate it like I hate
your crusty ass anyway whatever
perhaps this body belongs to the first
time I was raped and I think about how
up it is to begin a sentence but
the first time I was raped and how when
I talk to other women about this it
almost seems like it’s not even if
you’ve been assaulted
but when see women have so much in
common such as loving Zumba being
interrupted experiencing violence and
when another male friend turns out to be
a rapist the same male friend who wore
feminism across his chest like a pageant
sash I cannot help but remember meeting
him at a sexual violence prevention
rally in the disappointing irony and
when another male friend who identifies
as a feminist gives himself permission
to make a rape joke and has the nerve to
call it reclaim Ettore
never mind that his joke just validated
the actions of the silent predator
sitting next to him never mind that the
joke just made a survivor sitting across
from him relive what was likely the
worst thing to ever happen to them and
you men who pose as activists scratch
your head wonder why women are so
terrified to report while you shrug your
shoulders and make our trauma into your
victory lap the reason you fist bump
your friends over craft beers at the bar
how could I expect this body to be
perfect for anything but the punchline
and if I do not laugh I am no longer the
cool girl but the one who cannot take a
joke I have run out of compassion for
wolves I have run out of compassion for
anyone who isn’t outraged I ran in this
stubborn body followed I am the opposite
of forgiveness I am all rage and
shrieked and flame outside of the
women’s freshman dormitory at Yale
fraternity pledges chanted no means yes
yes means anal I dead women and
fill them with my semen a woman is found
unconscious behind a dumpster
needles in her hair naked wounded
violated by a star Stanford athlete
meanwhile the press is more concerned
with how this experience has taken away
her assailants appetite this is not to
say all men are hungry this is not even
to say all men are hunting but haven’t
we all found the bones of a woman stuck
like leftovers between a full man’s
teeth there is a fraternity in Minnesota
that paints the stone Lions outside
their front door the color of the
panties of the last girl they
successfully assaulted you call this
rape culture I call it this morning
I was cat called four times on the way
here if my trauma were made into an art
museum the most popular exhibit would
showcase portraits of every man who ever
assaulted me snarling and the smell of
his sweat on my pillowcase follows me to
sociology and the whole class can tell
that most days I am more victim than I
am survivor and in this room I try to
write a poem about anything other than
my sexual assault but all that comes out
is my throat in his hands hours before
one of my best friends raped me on our
college campus we discussed the prospect
of astral projection he couldn’t
understand why I wanted to experience it
so badly why would anyone want to leave
their body he left and in this moment we
had nothing in the world in common
23:07
quick graduation did you say hydrate or
died rate sick I’m trying to sleep on
the front porch of forgiveness I am too
young to be this lonely I didn’t leave
the door of my love unlocked so you
could mistake my sadness for a shelf
still do not mistake all of my honest
open for empty I do not have room to
carry anyone’s chaos but mine if I sink
it will be in my own ocean if I float it
will be on the ship I built myself
24:17
thanks for your patience I’m obviously
struggling with all my post-it notes I
love you Chava
get out hey it’s boughs god I don’t have
to forgive you
a high-school boy with a popstar smile
kindly offered to give me a ride home
halfway there he pulled the car over and
yanked my ponytail like a leash shoved
my face into the pleat of his pressed
khaki pants so hard I cut my lip on the
teeth of his zipper when the blood
dribbled onto his belt he laughed when I
felt the red glare of the video
recording turn-on I fantasized about
biting his dick all the way off
but I didn’t i stiffened into a frozen
Polaroid of a trembling teenage girl
instead you can’t say no to a question
you were never asked
25:49
in elementary school everyone was
hopelessly obsessed with the silly thing
we called the game it’s simple if you
think about the game you lose to win the
game you do not think about it even if
someone brings it up I tried to go a
whole day without thinking about it I
tried to go a whole day pretending this
body is not a memorial of violent
memories to live in the body of a
survivor is to never be able to leave
the scene of a crime I cannot ignore the
fact that I live here
at a leadership retreat we play an
icebreaker activity called cross the
line
the instructor says cross the line if
you’ve survived an assault and I think
to myself did I survive it or did I just
get through it who is entitled to the
name survivor I carry a bouquet of fear
even now even here I am still struck by
the Thunderbolt of a predator shaped
like an educator I have always hated the
game because I always lose I always
think about it sometimes I still look up
my rapist names on Facebook I consider
warning the clueless women in their
photographs of the Venus flytrap they
are smiling next to but I never do
sometimes I still look up my rapist
names on Facebook perhaps this too is a
form of self-harm
27:17
bless you that was adorable Wow the soft
grip wait hon I’m gonna take these
post-its out so it’s not ugly I don’t
know why that bother me all right the
soft girl in my bed is all jewel tone
lipstick and good intentions she
whispers so what do you like into my
skin and I feel my voice shrink into a
tiny pearl until it falls to the ocean
floor of my throat and this soft girl
did nothing wrong
but I am still drowned and embarrassment
my stiff voice clamps shut and hovers
above the bed like a shadow my tongue
tangles into a tight cherry stem knot I
do not feel entitled to ask for what I
want I don’t even know what I want me
the bitch who never shuts up suddenly
has nothing to say I still struggle to
speak up during sex I cannot help but
wonder is this another thing trauma has
taken from me did my rapist take my
voice is a souvenir to fossilize their
fond memories of invading my body when
the soft girl in my bed says she likes
to be choked I instantly feel every
light in my body go out and suddenly I
can time-travel i’m slingshotted back to
the memory of the men with fishhooks
four fingernails and barbed wire from
hands how they coiled around my neck
like a Python how the lump in my throat
clotted like blood how I waited so
patiently for it to be over how I cried
how I screamed how I shrieked how he
heard me how he was hurting me how he
was hard this entire time
29:23
to piss to be sad anymore
I’m sitting at home voice low on the
phone with the sexual assault victims
advocate she chirps the first thing you
need to know is that you are not alone I
tell her I know that is the problem
29:44
I’ve got two short poems and then one
regular-sized poem for you and then I’m
done thank you guys so much this poem is
called fossilized Ankama not everything
is a poem blithe my mother scoffs I
laugh because I am certain everything as
a poem if you catch it in just the right
light like a crista but sometimes
writing feels like I am turning the ugly
history of my body into stone I freeze
violent memories into cement statues in
these poems so they can no longer hurt
me they can only stare at me which isn’t
as bad I guess this is another one
that’s gonna be really different in the
book because I clearly did some
revisions poetry is the way I choose to
expose the myth of reality I am always
trying to be a good story writing is the
ongoing act of forgiving and apologizing
to each of the women I used to be I
stare at myself in the mirror for hours
as if watching a television show I soak
in a bathtub of my flaws until they
prune into art most moments would devour
a sky or a symphony as tiny as time but
here soft glass rose from a garden of a
girl and the summer let go of my peach
dress do you still like to swim in salt
storms and dance on pink clouds of ACE
please laugh with me and remember we
were sweet and young and worryingly
brilliant
31:52
[Applause]
32:05
I don’t know if I have this last one
32:06
memorized but I’m just gonna take a
32:08
crazy risk do a crazy dance thank you
32:17
I should probably turn it to that page
32:27
just in case I know you think I talked
32:42
too much I know you don’t think this is
32:45
what a pleasant survivor is supposed to
32:48
sound like I know you are threatened
32:50
because I am a thunderstorm of a woman
32:53
with so much to say do you know how long
32:56
it took me to say anything at all
32:59
sometimes I worry I write too much about
33:02
assault I worry this is too ugly a
33:05
burden to talk about I worry I am
33:07
putting too much responsibility on you
33:09
the listener but when I talk about my
33:12
trauma I’m not asking you to carry it or
33:15
relieve me from it I’m just asking for
33:18
it not to be too heavy for a
33:19
conversation these experiences take up
33:22
so much space inside of me there is no
33:26
socially acceptable time or place to
33:28
talk about rape I realized this at a
33:31
party I didn’t want to be at dizzyingly
33:33
drunk someone asks how I’m doing and his
33:36
name spills from my mouth into a puddle
33:38
of vomit on the floor I apologized and
33:40
apologized and apologized until the host
33:43
says shoot girl is sorry the only word
33:46
you know how to say suddenly I am the
33:49
embarrassed girl crying in the bathroom
33:51
at the party because I made the mistake
33:53
of speaking about what happened to me at
33:55
what was supposed to be a happy occasion
33:57
I’m afraid of wearing my recovery to
34:00
publicly I have noticed that people only
34:03
stopped calling me victim and started
34:05
calling me survivor when I stopped
34:07
talking about it but I have stopped
34:10
bringing flowers to the grave of the
34:12
teenager I used to be back when I had
34:14
orchids in my hair and polka dots on my
34:17
shoes bubbling over
34:18
flight I used to refuse to wear the
34:21
dress I was assaulted in I used to
34:23
imagine it draped in a sash of caution
34:26
tape because it was the only witness
34:28
I threw the underwear away I didn’t want
34:31
to write a statement I didn’t want to
34:34
file a report I wanted to take a shower
34:36
I wanted to scream my statement is that
34:39
I woke up today my statement is that I
34:43
stayed here in this body but everyday I
34:46
find new ways to him
34:48
I wear the dress I was assaulted in and
34:51
I do not associate it with him just to
34:53
remind myself he does not own a single
34:56
part of me I found a way to heal
35:00
through the poetry this stage is the
35:03
only place I could tell my story where
35:05
it wasn’t a burden I was putting on to
35:07
anyone this stage is where I learned to
35:09
stop hoarding my suffering and I could
35:11
give a about a slam score this is
35:14
me healing
35:15
this is meera claiming ownership over my
35:17
body this is the only place i have
35:20
control over the narrative and he cannot
35:23
interrupt me
35:24
even though trauma has a way of becoming
35:27
the wallpaper of my head watch me drag
35:31
the art from my suffering wash me plant
35:33
seeds down my spine and bloom into a
35:36
garden of poetry from every horrible
35:38
thing that ever happened to me all the
35:40
nights my voice turned into cement and i
35:43
couldn’t say anything watch me build an
35:45
empire from the ashes of every single
35:49
thing that ever tried to destroy me one
35:53
day the urge to write a poem became
35:56
greater than the urge to write a suicide
35:59
note and so i wrote the poem
36:06
thank you guys so much I love you
36:10
I appreciate you I’ll be signing books
36:12
all night after I go make sure my
36:14
lipsticks not up thank you guys
36:17
[Applause]
—
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.