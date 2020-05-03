Blythe Baird – ‘The Ship I Built’

By Button Poetry
.
.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
00:02
I am trying to sleep on the front porch of forgiveness.
00:06
I am too young to be this lonely.
00:09
I didn’t leave the door of my love unlocked
00:12
so you could mistake my sadness for a shelf.
00:15
Still, do not mistake all of my honest open for empty.
00:21
I do not have room to carry anyone’s chaos but mine.
00:25
If I sink, it will be in my own ocean;
00:29
if I float, it will be on the ship I built myself.
00:33
(applause) (cheers)
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
***
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.