The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Blythe Baird – ‘The Ship I Built’

Blythe Baird – ‘The Ship I Built’

I am too young to be this lonely.

by

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
I am trying to sleep on the front porch of forgiveness.
00:06
I am too young to be this lonely.
00:09
I didn’t leave the door of my love unlocked
00:12
so you could mistake my sadness for a shelf.
00:15
Still, do not mistake all of my honest open for empty.
00:21
I do not have room to carry anyone’s chaos but mine.
00:25
If I sink, it will be in my own ocean;
00:29
if I float, it will be on the ship I built myself.
00:33
(applause) (cheers)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

