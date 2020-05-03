Blythe Baird – ‘The Ship I Built’

By Button Poetry

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02

I am trying to sleep on the front porch of forgiveness.

00:06

I am too young to be this lonely.

00:09

I didn’t leave the door of my love unlocked

00:12

so you could mistake my sadness for a shelf.

00:15

Still, do not mistake all of my honest open for empty.

00:21

I do not have room to carry anyone’s chaos but mine.

00:25

If I sink, it will be in my own ocean;

00:29

if I float, it will be on the ship I built myself.

00:33

(applause) (cheers)

—

