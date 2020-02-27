The Body Positivity Lesson I Needed as a Boy

—

Far from wanting to take attention away from the body positivity movement, I would love to see the recent push for acceptance of all bodies extended to men and boys. While women are commonly under a huge amount of scrutiny for their bodies, there are countless struggling men whose experiences have been largely ignored in the greater discourse around health and body image.

Starting in grade-school gym class, boys get the message that bigger is better in all arenas. Protein shakes, dumbbells, and even steroids become the only path forward for boys who do not fit into this buff idealization of how men should look. As we age, however, these internalized lessons can linger for years to come. While exercise and proper nutrition are essential for optimal health, we have taken these habits to an extreme. Further, they have become synonymous with sex appeal. By conflating healthy habits and attractiveness, we promote practices such as aggressive dieting and exercise addiction as being the ultimate forms of sex-care. In reality, however, they tear men down both psychologically and physically.

Before I started lifting weights, I was generally content with my body. It allowed me to run, jump, and perform daily functions. Once I entered gym culture, however, I began critiquing myself in unrealistic and destructive ways that served more to sadden than motivate me. Now when I looked in the mirror, my traps were too small and my abs were uneven — things I would have never cared about previously.

If we can start teaching boys that what matters is how they feel and act, not how they look, then we can take the pressure off of physical appearance. As long as you stay active and take care of yourself, then your body is a good one. And for everyone still wondering if they look good enough, I promise you do. Go strut your stuff, king.

—

Photo courtesy iStock.